The venerable Boston Wine Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 10, with a grand opening reception at its home base, Boston Harbor Hotel. It starts at 7 and will run you 115 bucks.
Yes, it’s expensive, but people have loved it every year for the past three decades.
It’s a renowned event that runs to the end of March, with wine dinners several nights a week featuring some of the world’s finest wineries.
Founder Daniel Bruce, executive chef at Boston Harbor Hotel, has over the years created more than 4,000 original dishes for the festival.
You can see some of the January events in our Big Dates listing below, and the full schedule is at www.bostonwinefestival.net. The Notester will keep reminding you each week of what you might be missing.
And, yes, it’s good to book well in advance.
The local scene
Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro offers Beasts & Bourbons this month — game meats paired with barrel-aged spirits. www.unionstraw.com
The renovated Chuck E. Cheese on South Washington Street in South Attleboro is having a ribbon-cutting at 5 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. www.chuckecheese.com
Dean’s homemade American chop suey and crabmeat macaroni and cheese, both for under 8 bucks, are the featured entrees at this week’s Friday luncheon at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. There are also clam chowder, a variety of sandwiches, sides and desserts. It’s offered 11 to 1 and, to answer A Faithful Reader’s question, these lunches and other food events at the center are open to the public. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
The Tuesday 5-buck breakfast at the senior center on School Street in Plainville on Dec. 31 is bacon and eggs. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Nourish Your Soul has opened a third juicery on Newberry Street in Boston’s Back Bay, inside lululemon athletic. www.nourishyoursoul.com
The Biscuit coffee shop on Washington Street in Somerville is closing and looking for a new site nearby where it will reopen as Biscuit in the Basement. www.visitthebicuit.com
Providence Proper
Avenue N in Rumford is opening a second location in Providence in January on Hope Street. www.avenuenamericankitchen.com
Bolt Coffee has added a new location on Dyer Street.
Around Rhody
Through Dec. 29 they have heated, multi-sensory pop-up igloos at Gurney’s Newport Resort on Goat Island. They have their own themes, activities and paired cocktails, and overlook Narragansett Bay, of course. www.guerneysresort.com
If you hurry, you can still catch a Sunday brunch before year’s end at Sons of Liberty Beer and Spirits on Kingstown Road in South Kingstown. The food is from The Bergundian mobile waffle café, and its served 11 to 2. www.solspirits.com
Tap and bottle
Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole has a soft opening this Friday, Dec. 27. www.debevino.com
Kegnog, a milkshake IPA made with vanilla extract and Amarillo hops, is the holiday offering from Grey Sails Brewing in Westerly. www.greysailbrewing.com
Holiday Ale from Narragansett Beer is back, with its undertones of cinnamon, nutmeg, clover and orange peel. www.narragansettbeer.com
Big dates
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 10: Old Forester bourbon dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 5:45, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Old World/New World Pinot wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 30: Gabriel Meffre wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 165 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Friday, Jan. 31: Chateneau-Du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad notes
Recent closings in the Boston area include Nahita on Arlington Street in Back Bay, all the Swissbaker sites in the Boston area, the Blue Dahlia Mexican restaurant at the Wegmans in Natick, BLR by Shojo Chinese restaurant and the Tony C’s site in the Fenway. And Coopersmith on Third Street in South Boston is closing in early January.
Menu mysteries
Yes, Buffalo chicken wings originated at the Anchor Bar in that city.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get a six-course dinner for two for 80 bucks this month at The Plaza Bar & Kitchen at DePasquale Plaza on Federal Hill in Providence. www.plazakitchenbar.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: Enchiladas Locas, two pork enchiladas with mole sauce, rice and refried beans (12 bucks) and a red sangria (9 bucks) at Bandidos Mexican Restaurant on Park Street downtown. www.bandidosri.com
Providence: The happy hour buffalo scallops (7 bucks), chowder (7 bucks) and a dozen oysters (12 bucks) at Providence Oyster Bar on Atwells Avenue. www.provoysterbar.com
Norton: The wings with maple bourbon sauce at Mac & Walt’s on 123 in Norton. www.macandwalts.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Tavern in the Square
This is new at the Premium Outlet Mall off Route 1A in Wrentham.
PB Bistro and Bar
This is a plant-based restaurant scheduled for a late-February opening on Main Street in East Greenwich, where Fat Belly’s used to be.
Momosan Ramen Boston by Morimoto
This is brought to us by Iron Chef Mashaharu Morimoto, and will be the only full-service restaurant in Boston’s Hub Hall at the Hub on Causeway.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
