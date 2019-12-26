wine glass bottle clip

The venerable Boston Wine Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 10, with a grand opening reception at its home base, Boston Harbor Hotel. It starts at 7 and will run you 115 bucks.

Yes, it’s expensive, but people have loved it every year for the past three decades.

It’s a renowned event that runs to the end of March, with wine dinners several nights a week featuring some of the world’s finest wineries.

Founder Daniel Bruce, executive chef at Boston Harbor Hotel, has over the years created more than 4,000 original dishes for the festival.

You can see some of the January events in our Big Dates listing below, and the full schedule is at www.bostonwinefestival.net. The Notester will keep reminding you each week of what you might be missing.

And, yes, it’s good to book well in advance.

The local scene

Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro offers Beasts & Bourbons this month — game meats paired with barrel-aged spirits. www.unionstraw.com

The renovated Chuck E. Cheese on South Washington Street in South Attleboro is having a ribbon-cutting at 5 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. www.chuckecheese.com

Dean’s homemade American chop suey and crabmeat macaroni and cheese, both for under 8 bucks, are the featured entrees at this week’s Friday luncheon at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. There are also clam chowder, a variety of sandwiches, sides and desserts. It’s offered 11 to 1 and, to answer A Faithful Reader’s question, these lunches and other food events at the center are open to the public. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging

Reminders:

The Tuesday 5-buck breakfast at the senior center on School Street in Plainville on Dec. 31 is bacon and eggs. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging

Greater Boston

Nourish Your Soul has opened a third juicery on Newberry Street in Boston’s Back Bay, inside lululemon athletic. www.nourishyoursoul.com

The Biscuit coffee shop on Washington Street in Somerville is closing and looking for a new site nearby where it will reopen as Biscuit in the Basement. www.visitthebicuit.com

Providence Proper

Avenue N in Rumford is opening a second location in Providence in January on Hope Street. www.avenuenamericankitchen.com

Bolt Coffee has added a new location on Dyer Street.

Around Rhody

Through Dec. 29 they have heated, multi-sensory pop-up igloos at Gurney’s Newport Resort on Goat Island. They have their own themes, activities and paired cocktails, and overlook Narragansett Bay, of course. www.guerneysresort.com

If you hurry, you can still catch a Sunday brunch before year’s end at Sons of Liberty Beer and Spirits on Kingstown Road in South Kingstown. The food is from The Bergundian mobile waffle café, and its served 11 to 2. www.solspirits.com

Tap and bottle

Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole has a soft opening this Friday, Dec. 27. www.debevino.com

Kegnog, a milkshake IPA made with vanilla extract and Amarillo hops, is the holiday offering from Grey Sails Brewing in Westerly. www.greysailbrewing.com

Holiday Ale from Narragansett Beer is back, with its undertones of cinnamon, nutmeg, clover and orange peel. www.narragansettbeer.com

Big dates

Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Friday, Jan. 10: Old Forester bourbon dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 5:45, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org

Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Old World/New World Pinot wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Thursday, Jan. 30: Gabriel Meffre wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 165 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org

Friday, Jan. 31: Chateneau-Du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Sad notes

Recent closings in the Boston area include Nahita on Arlington Street in Back Bay, all the Swissbaker sites in the Boston area, the Blue Dahlia Mexican restaurant at the Wegmans in Natick, BLR by Shojo Chinese restaurant and the Tony C’s site in the Fenway. And Coopersmith on Third Street in South Boston is closing in early January.

Menu mysteries

Yes, Buffalo chicken wings originated at the Anchor Bar in that city.

Psst, let’s make a deal

You can get a six-course dinner for two for 80 bucks this month at The Plaza Bar & Kitchen at DePasquale Plaza on Federal Hill in Providence. www.plazakitchenbar.com

SEZ ME

Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:

Attleboro: Enchiladas Locas, two pork enchiladas with mole sauce, rice and refried beans (12 bucks) and a red sangria (9 bucks) at Bandidos Mexican Restaurant on Park Street downtown. www.bandidosri.com

Providence: The happy hour buffalo scallops (7 bucks), chowder (7 bucks) and a dozen oysters (12 bucks) at Providence Oyster Bar on Atwells Avenue. www.provoysterbar.com

Norton: The wings with maple bourbon sauce at Mac & Walt’s on 123 in Norton. www.macandwalts.com

Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.

SOMETHING NEW

Tavern in the Square

This is new at the Premium Outlet Mall off Route 1A in Wrentham.

PB Bistro and Bar

This is a plant-based restaurant scheduled for a late-February opening on Main Street in East Greenwich, where Fat Belly’s used to be.

Momosan Ramen Boston by Morimoto

This is brought to us by Iron Chef Mashaharu Morimoto, and will be the only full-service restaurant in Boston’s Hub Hall at the Hub on Causeway.

Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.

HAVE A NOTE? Or a Sez You? E-mail them to notester@thesunchronicle.com or drop them in snail mail addressed to Restaurant Notes, The Sun Chronicle, Box 600, Attleboro, MA 02703.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.