New England is starting to open up again, and so are more restaurants. Here are some The Notester has heard reopened recently for takeout and delivery in our Boston-Providence metro area.
Seekonk: Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue (www.chardonnaysrestaurant.com)
Pawtucket: Spumoni’s on Newport Avenue (www.spumonirestaurant.com) and 579 Benefit Street on Benefit Street (www.the579.com)
Boston: SRV on Columbus Avenue (www.srvboston.com) and Toro on Washington Street (www.toro-restaurant.com)
Providence: Caserta Pizzeria on Spruce Street (www.casertapizzeria.com), Los Andes on Chalkstone Boulevard (www.losandesri.com), Aleppo Sweets on Ives Street (www.alepposweets.com), The District on South Street (www.thedistrict.com), Bacaro on South Water Street (www.bacarorestaurant.com), The Abbey on Admiral Street (www.92beers.com) and Dune Brothers Seafood on Dyer Street (www.dunebrothers.com)
Cambridge: Puritan & Company on Cambridge Street (www.puritancambridge.com), NuBar at the Sheraton Commander on Garden Street (www.nubarcambridge) and El Jefe’s Taqueria on Mt. Auburn Street (www.eljefestaqueria.com)
Warwick: Cork and Rye Gastropub on Lambert Lind Highway. (www.corkandryeri.com), The Tree House Tavern on Centerville Road (www.thetreehousetaven.com), The Greenwood Inn on Jefferson Boulevard (www.greenwoodinnri.com) and Iron Works Restaurant on Jefferson Boulevard (www.ironworkswarwick.com)
Watertown: Intelligensia Coffee on Mt. Auburn Street (www.intelligensiacoffee.com)
Tiverton: Macray’s Seafood on Stafford Road (www.macraysseafood.com)
Cranston: T’s Restaurant on Park Avenue (www.tsrestaurantri.com), Avvio Ristorante at Garden City Center (www,avvioristorante.com) and Iannuccilli Restaurant on Cranston Street (www.iannuccilli.net)
Brighton: Flatbread Company on Guest Street (www.flatbreadcompany.com)
Smithfield: Blackies on George Washington Highway (www.eatatblackies.com)
Middletown: Flo’s Clam Shack on Wave Avenue (www.flosclamshacks.com)
North Kingstown: Tavern by the Sea on West Main Street (www.tavernbytheseari.com)
East Greenwich: T’s Restaurant on Park Avenue (www.tsrestaurantri.com), Meritage on Post Road (www.meritageri.com) and Richard’s Pub on South County Trail (www.richardspub.com)
Newport: Jo’s American Bistro on Memorial Boulevard (www.josamericanbistro.com) and Bar ‘Cino on Washington Square (www.barcinio.com/newport)
Staying closer to home? For a list of more than 30 local restaurants open for takeout and delivery, go to www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally.
Oh, and Rhode Island Monthly has put together a directory of businesses, including restaurants, and many offer gift cards. www.rimonthly.com
The local scene
Del’s Lemonade and Ice Cream on North Washington Street in North Attleboro is now open for takeout service as well as delivery through GrubHub. Hours are noon to 8 every day, weather permitting. 508-695-3357
Smokehouse mac & cheese is new on the menu at Smokey Bones, which you’ll find on County Road in Taunton. Call it in. www.smokeybones.com
Greater Boston
When they reopen, The Notester bets you’ll find Jake Ivory’s Dueling Piano Bar playing 10 to 1 Thursdays at Bill’s Bar on Lansdowne Street. www.billsbarboston.com
And when they reopen, Kings Back Bay on Dalton Street will have a Backstage Karaoke Bar, in the space where their private event room used to be. www.kings-de.com
Providence
Outdoor restaurant service has been okayed by Governor Raimondo effective next Monday, May 18. It will be by reservation only. Tables must be 8 feet apart and there can be no more than 20 tables.
Around Rhody
The folks at Sognalo Italian Deli & Café on Starline Way brag their fare is “a taste of Federal Hill in Cranston.” 401.383.3997
Family-style chicken dinners are offered daily at The Village Haven on School Street in Forestdale. Call to confirm. 401.762.4242
They have fish and chips takeout Wednesdays and Fridays at Schroders Deli and Catering on Atwood Avenue in Johnston and William Avenue in Riverside. www.schrodersdeli.com
They have pizza with carnitas, ham and pineapple with sun ramen, and brisket, jalapenos and whipped cream cheese on the menu at Blackie’s on George Washington Highway in Smithfield. www.eatatblackies.com
Tap and bottle
Thanks to Governor Raimondo, you can now get mixed drinks to go at Rhode Island restaurants.
A portion of the price for every case of beer and spirits sold at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. goes to the Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.
Can you get booze shipped to your home in Massachusetts? Sure. The Notester just received a trio of flavored mead from North Carolina.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the PVD Food and Drink Fest in Downtown Providence.
Menu mysteries
The marine univalve gastropod abalone has many names in the world: It comes from the New World Spanish abulon, and is ormer in England, ormeau in France, orille de Saint-Pierre – St. Peter’s Ear – in the French Riviera, awabi in Japan, paua in the Maori language of New Zealand and muttonfish in Australia, to name a few.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ YOU
“This past weekend’s exceptional weather (May 2-3) prompted us to take a drive and pick up some takeout for lunch,” write Faithful Readers Robin and Jim. “We decided upon KKatie’s Burger Bar on Main Street in Plymouth. We called our order in and paid over the phone and had curbside pickup. All went smoothly and we drove to the harbor a couple of streets away and enjoyed by the ocean our delicious blue burger with truffle fries and crunchy burger (cheese, bacon, homemade potato chips) and green bean fries. They were enormous, juicy and delicious.”
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The pollo en mole (15 bucks) and fajita burrito (12 bucks) at Bandidos Mexican Restaurant on Park Street. www.bandidosri.com
SOMETHING NEW
A La Esh
This will be an Israeli-inspired barbecue restaurant on South Main Street in Sharon, next to sister Israeli restaurant Simcha, brought to us by the folks at The Chubby Chickpea.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
