A good time on the block is only a short ferry ride away — on Block Island, that is.
The ferry from Point Judith to a favorite Notester destination is running and you can get time and ticket info at www.blockislandferry.com. And, yes, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing while on board. Please.
There are great beaches, historic lighthouses and plenty of restaurants. A perfect day trip.
The Notester is fond of Ballards, the Mohegan, the Atlantic Inn and the Yellow Kittens. You can swim, fish, dine and tan, and take your bicycle and get some exercise, too.
See ya there, sailor …
The local scene
The Fresh Catch restaurant on Chauncy Street in Mansfield is sporting a newly remodeled dining room and celebrating its 40th anniversary in business. You can dine in or out on their patio. There was a 5-bucks-off coupon in the paper the other day that is good through this Friday, July 3.
The Notester hears Sunday brunch is back at Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro. It’s available 10 to 5. www.unionstraw.com
Order now and on Friday, July 3, you can pick up sirloins, rib-eyes, steak tips, Imperial Angus burgers, swordfish and other grill-ables for The Fourth at Stoneforge Restaurants on Paramount Drive in Raynham and on Roosevelt Circle (138) in South Easton. By the way, they will be closed for the holiday. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
Greater Boston
Kowloon on Route 1 in Saugus has a nifty idea: carhop service that delivers food and cocktails right to your vehicle. You can bring a chair and sit outside if you prefer, and there is live music on occasion. www.kowloonrestaurant.com
Boston’s oldest restaurant, the iconic Union Oyster House on Union Street, has reopened, with outdoor seating, too. www.unionoysterhouse.com
Food trucks are back on a limited rotation schedule at the Rose Kennedy Greenway. www.rosekennedygreenway.org
Providence Proper
Pop into the newly reopened Ten Prime Steak and Sushi on Pine Street and you might end up sharing the room with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, and the Obamas. OK, they are life-size cutouts in full color, but it still sounds like fun. www. tenprimesteakandsushi.com
PVD Food Truck Events in the city and area are open for online orders that you pick up at the truck’s location. Cocktails to go are also available from nearby restaurants. www.foodtrucksin.com
Around Rhody
Uncle Tony’s Pizza & Pasta restaurants are the spots for traditional and creative Italian food. You’ll find them on Newport Avenue in East Providence, Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston and Putnam Pike in Johnston. www.uncletonys.com
Look for fresh-caught fish and shellfish at Andrade’s Catch on Wood Street in Bristol, plus cocktail shrimp, conch salad, smoked bluefish, smoked salmon and stuffies. www.andradescatchre.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
Tap, cask and bottle
You can now get food and drinks at Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards on West Main Road in Little Compton (www.sakonnetwine.com), Westport Rivers Vineyard on Hixbridge Road in Westport (www.westportrivers.com) and Jonathan Edwards Winery on Chester Main Road in North Stonington, Conn. (www.jedwardswinery.com)
And the tap room and patio by the river at Apponaug Brewing Company on Knight Street in Warren is open for food and drinks. www.apponaugbrewing.com
Big dates
Aug. 3-9: 5th annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Sad notes
It hasn’t happened yet, but there have been dire predictions about Eastern Standard at Kenmore Square closing. Also in the mix are sister restaurants Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne. All three are in the Hotel Commonwealth.
Add to the closings list Parsnip at Harvard Square, Tango in Arlington, Wit’s End in Cambridge, Bergamot in Somerville, Il Capriccio in Waltham and Bella Luna and The Milky Way in Jamaica Plain.
Menu mysteries
American prohibitionists had a nickname personifying malted liquor and booze in general: John Barleycorn. Barleycorn, by the way, is the seed or grain of the cereal grass barley, and it was used in the ancient world as a unit of measure.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Applebee’s is offering a Kids Eat Free special on the 4th of July. Families who dine-in or call to place their order for pickup get two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entrée. www.applebees.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: Shrimp with lobster sauce (14 bucks) at Singapore on Pleasant Street. www.singaporerest.com
Sandwich: The empress crab claws (20 bucks), fried clams (25 bucks) and spicy tuna and lobster sushi roll (17 bucks) at Fishermen’s View on Freezer Road. www.fishermensview.com
SOMETHING NEW
Lin’s Little Kitchen
They offer a fusion of Asian and Mexican food at this new spot on Pleasant Street in Newburyport.
