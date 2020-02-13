The Notester hopes you have a nice romantic dinner this Friday, St. Valentine’s Day. But there are — er — alternatives.
At Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. on Connell Highway in Newport, you can pair their beers all weekend — with Girl Scout cookies. A ticket for 25 bucks gets you five different beers and five different cookies. It’s noon to 8 Feb. 14-16. www.newportcraft.com
Not anti-Valentine’s Day enough for you? Then head over to Bukowski Tavern in Cambridge where they have their — and The Notester is not joking — annual (expletive) Valentine’s Day Party.
Instead of heart-shaped candies and batting eyelashes, you’ll be treated to an Old Dirty Boston storytelling night emceed by comedian Steve Sweeney, where patrons are encouraged to get up and tell a true tale.
Special cocktails for the evening include Screaming Infidelities and I’m Not Okay (I Promise). www.bukowskitavern.net
The local scene
Twin lobsters are 23 bucks and fried whole-belly clams are 17 bucks with the coupons in the paper for Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and on East Washington Street in North Attleboro. And oysters are still a buck a shuck. www.freshcatchinc.com
Cherry moose tracks is the February flavor at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. It’s cherry ice cream with cherry chocolate truffles and a fudge swirl. www.blissdairy.com
The featured entrees are baked salmon filet and chicken cacciatore over penne, both for about 8 bucks, at the Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon this Friday. Feb. 14, at the Senior Center on School Street. Soups include homemade seafood chowder and Italian wedding soup. www.plainville.ma.us/council-againg
Reminders:
The 24th annual Taste of the Towns is 6 to 8 Tuesday, March 3, in the Grand Rose Ballroom at the Clarion Inn on 114 in Seekonk. This Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk event includes a beer and wine tasting, raffles and an auction. Tickets are 30 bucks. 508.557.1363
You can get breakfast 8 to 10 on Tuesdays for 5 bucks at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. On Feb. 18 it’s two eggs with bacon and home fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Yellow Door Taqueria has opened another location on Harrison Avenue, where Lion’s Tail used to be. www.yellowdoortaqueria.com
Tasting Counter on Tyler Street in Somerville, famous for its nine-course tastings, has expanded its menu and eliminated its wine bar. www.tastingcounter.com
Look for red flannel hash and lobster popovers at the new brunches 10:30 to 2 Saturdays and Sundays at Loyal Nine on Cambridge Street in Cambridge. www.loyalninecambridge.com
Providence Proper
They offer bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys at The River Social on Exchange Street downtown. www.theriversocial.com
Around Rhody
Newport Restaurant Group is expanding its Bar ‘Cino franchise — across the state line in Brookline, near Kenmore Square.
You’ll find steaks, seafood, burgers and their famous fries, plus daily specials, at Rathskeller on Old Coach Road in Charlestown, where they brag they have the coldest beer in Rhode Island. www.charlestownrathskeller.com and 401.792.1000
Look for zydeco music and a full Cajun buffet at the Woonsocket Mardi Gras celebration 5:30 to 11:30 Saturday, Feb. 22, at the St. Ann’s Arts and Cultural Center on Cumberland Street. www.nrica.org
Tap and bottle
The 24th annual WINEterfest is noon to 5 this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16, at Newport Vineyards & Winery. You can stomp grapes at 1 and 3 both days, and there’s live music noon to 4. Tickets are 27 bucks. And 6 to 8 Wednesday, Feb. 19, there’s a Wellness + Wine zumba class. It’s 30 bucks www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Thursday, Feb. 20: Pine Ridge wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 21: Schramsberg/Davies wine dinner, Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 97 bucks. 401.789.0700
Friday, Feb. 21: Miner wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 21: Death of a Gangster mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Shipyard Brewing Co. five-course beer dinner, Iggy’s Boardwalk Lobster & Clam Bar, Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick, at 6, 45 bucks. www.iggysri.com
SouthCoast
LePage’s on Martine Street in Fall River will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 25, after being closed for renovations. www.lepagesseafood.com
Out West
Longfellow’s Wayside Inn on Wayside Inn Road in Sudbury will be closed from March 2-20 to upgrade its kitchen ventilation system and for a private filming. www.wayside.org
Sad notes
Central Square’s Central Kitchen on MassAve is closing after 20 years to make way for a marijuana store. The Kitchen’s cocktail lounge Brick & Mortar will remain on the second floor.
Changing tables
Award-wining pastry chef Giselle Miller is returning to French restaurant Deuxave in Boston’s Back Bay after being away for about six years while she worked at Menton, Liquid Art House and Café Art Science.
Menu mysteries
A cockle is a single-valve mollusk and, historically, Catholic pilgrims on the road to Santiago de Compostdela in Western Spain wore it on their clothes as a badge of identity.
Psst, let’s make a deal
On Wednesdays you get three tastings and chef’s pairing for 20 bucks at Chair 5 in the Break Hotel on Ocean Road in Narragansett. www.thebreakhotel.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Raynham: The oak barrel salmon (24 bucks) and barbecued steak tips (20 bucks) at Barrels and Boards on Broadway, where your meal is served on a board, not a dish. www.barrelsnboards.com
Attleboro: The salmon Florentine (22 bucks) and beef braciole with pasta (23 bucks) at Canova Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street. www.canovaitaliangrill.com
North Attleboro: The 12-ounce prime rib (26 bucks) and the six-ounce filet mignon and lobster tail (30 bucks) at Longhorn Steakhouse off Route 1. www.longhornsteakhouse.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Cashmere Bistro & Tavern
Look for American fare at this new spot at the Ramada Inn on 44 in Seekonk. www.cashmerebistro.com
Asia Grille
This Lincoln, R.I., restaurant is opening a second location in Garden City in Warwick.
Grand Tour
This is a Parisian-style bistro on Newbury Street in Boston’s Back Bay, brought to us by the folks at Select Oyster Bar.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
