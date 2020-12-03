The Notester’s a fan of Stonewall Kitchens stuff — you can get it as close as Wines & More at Mansfield Crossing — but the Maine company has a new and interesting outlet: the Boston Children’s Museum.
Stonewall Kitchens’ specialty foods and home goods are at a new company store at the museum, and they’ve also opened a PB&J Café at the Congress Street location.
In addition to SK items like Wild Main Blackberry Jam and Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix, there will be products from Legal Sea Foods.
The café will offer a menu of different peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, plus Legal Sea Food clam chowder, baked goods, yogurt cups, Vermont Village applesauce cups and assorted beverages. Parents concerned about peanut allergies have been assured no food is allowed in the museum area. www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org
The local scene
The fall BOGO special continues at D’Angelos on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro and Chauncy Street in Mansfield: Buy any sandwich, except lobster, and you get one free. www.dangelos.com
They’re serving brunch 10 to 3 Saturdays and Sundays at Evviva Trattoria on Ledgeview Way in Wrentham. Look for loaded steak home fries, Nutella pizza pie and Al Pacino Hash. www.avvivatrattoria.com
Greater Boston
Hungry for Turkish food? Try Istanbul Diner Café on VFW Parkway in Revere. There are only 18 seats now, so plan ahead. www.istanbuldinercafe.com
Around Rhody
Head out to Cowsett Corners on Quaker Lane in Warwick and, besides the shops, you can choose to eat at Applebee’s, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Moe’s Southwest Grill and New Asia House.
Tap, cask and bottle
You can get on-site pours, cans to go and curbside pickup at the newly built and just-opened barn at Tilted Barn Brewery on Helmsley Place in Exeter. www.tiltedbarnbrewery.com
Trillium Brewing has closed its locations in Canton, on the Fenway and in the Seaport for on-site pours until the spring, but you can still do beer pickup and it ships its brews via UPS for next-day delivery. www.trilliumbrewing.com
Boston’s Harpoon Brewery has teamed up with Big Spruce Brewing in Nova Scotia to create a seasonal brew, From Nova Scotia with Love. It’s an abbey-style ale brewed with oak- and cherrywood-smoked malts and spruce tips, aged in whiskey barrels and with a 9 percent ABV. www.harpoonbrewery.com
Out West
Roast Christmas goose is on the menu through the end of December at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn on Wayside Inn Road in Sudbury. It’s served with an apple and apricot stuffing and tangerine sauce. Make a reservation at 978.443.1776. www.wayside.org
Big dates
Sunday, Dec. 6: Holiday Brunch 10 to 2 at Brix at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.brixnewport.com
Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 9: Candlelight dinner series at The Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett. They are held the second Monday and Tuesday of the month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Sad notes
Spirito’s Restaurant on Plainfield Pike in Cranston in no more after 21 years in locations that included East Providence and Providence.
Gaslight on Harrison Avenue in Boston’s South End has closed after 15 years in business.
Menu mysteries
Early Dutch and German settlers in America thought the flower of a native little red fruit looked like the head of the crane, so they called it a cranberry.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every Monday indoors at Ten Prime Steak and Sushi on Pine Street in Providence, if you buy one filet mignon you get a second one free. www.tenprimesteaksushi.com
SEZ ME
Here’s what The Notester dined on where recently:
Attleboro: The kale soup (5 bucks), small steak and cheese pizza (14 bucks) and the grilled salmon with cranberry run sauce (24 bucks) inside the newly renovated Briggs Corner Pizzeria on Oak Hill Avenue. www.briggscornerpizza.com
Wrentham: The cheese lasagna with Bolognese sauce (19 bucks) and meatballs fra davolo (20 bucks) inside at Evviva Trattoria on Ledgeview Way in Wrentham. www.evvivatratoria.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com
SOMETHING NEW Offsuit
This is a trendy 20-seat cocktail bar on Utica Street in Boston’s Leather District. It shares a cellar with sister spot Troquet on South. Cocktails are 15 bucks and come with snacks — think crispy pigs’ ears and hash browns.
Neopolis Food Emporium
This is a new Italian gourmet store at South County Commons in South Kingston.
Sources
Look for pastas and local craft beers at this new spot on Church Street at Harvard Square in Cambridge.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
