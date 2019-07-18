Ever dig for clams? Do you even know how?
Well, the Aquatic Resource Education program of the Department of Environmental Management in Rhode Island can do something about that. They will fill you in on Little Rhody’s pivotal role in the clamming industry and also show you how to dig for the tasty mollusks.
The workshops are 11 to 2 Saturday, Aug. 10, at Colt State Park in Bristol; 3 to 9 Wednesday, Aug. 14 at North Kingstown Town Beach; 1 to 4 Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick and 11 to 2 Sunday, Sept. 8, again at Rocky Point.
You have to be 8 or older, it costs 5 bucks and you can register at www.dem.ri.gov
The local scene
For the summer, the all-you-can-eat riblets, chicken tenders and double crunch shrimp specials back at Applebee’s. They start at 15 bucks. www.applebees.com
There’s a barbecued chicken supper at 5:30 this Saturday at Centenary United Methodist Church on Sanford Street in Attleboro. There will also be potato salad, summer salads, desserts and drinks. It’s 10 bucks for adults, 5 for kids. 508.222.1759
Weekends mean unique breakfast cocktails at Morin’s on South Main Street in Attleboro, where they serve breakfast seven days a week. www.moruins1911.com and 508.222.9875
Reminders:
If you go to www.stoneforgerestaurants.com you can sign up for their corn hole tournament next Tuesday, July 23, at the Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle. It starts at 6, it’s 15 bucks to enter a team, only 16 teams can register and the prize is a Stoneforge gift card. Look for Boston Beer Company samples and giveaways, too.
Greater Boston
Beginning this Sunday there will be live jazz during the Italian brunch at Il Massimo at Legacy Place off Route 1 in Dedham. Brunch is 10 to 2, jazz starts at 11. www.dedham.massimori.com
The next four Saturdays will see family-friendly festivals with craft beer, food and live music at Safford Park on Beale Street in the historic Wollaston section of Quincy.
Providence Proper
New dishes for the month at the Fleming’s Steakhouse on West Exchange Street include New England clam chowder, smoked mozzarella, surf and turf brochette with shrimp and filet, blackened scallops, cornmeal-crusted cod and bone-in New York strip steak. www.flmingssteakhouse.com
They’re having an eat, drink and art party at AS220 on Empire Street today, Thursday, July 18. Drink and Ink is 6:30 to 8:30, and will feature hands-on projects like silk-screening and photo-etching. And this Saturday AS220 is hosting an Estival Festival with 10 hours of music, food, drink, art and inflatable pools. www.as220.org
Around Rhody
Mapleville Farm on Victory Highway in Burrillville has three upcoming farm-to-table Sunday dinners that start at 4. It’s a barbecue July 21, steak Aug. 18 and Italian Sept. 15. They cost 35 bucks, but you can get all three for 100. www.maplevillefarm.com and 401.568.0544
Uncle Tony’s Pizza & Pasta is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this week with dining specials — think scrod Florentine for 14 bucks and pasta and meatballs for 11 bucks. You’ll find them on Newport Avenue in East Providence, Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston and Putnam Pike in Johnston. www.uncletonys.com
There will be Romanian-Mediterranean food, plus music and dancing at the annual Romanian Macedonian American Festival 4 to 11 this Saturday, July 20, and 12:30 to 7 Sunday, July 21, at St. John the Baptists Romanian Orthodox Church on East School Street in Woonsocket. 401.766.3343
Tap and bottle
There will be a Hawaiian luau 1 to 5 this Sunday, July 21, at The Guild, the combo brewery operation on Main Street in Pawtucket. Admission is free and Ocean State Food Truck Festivals will provide the food. www.theguildri.com
Looks like Attleboro will be getting its first craft distillery, brought to us by the folks at Skyroc Brewery, the city’s first and only craft brewery. If the city OKs it, the distillery will be located next door to the brewery and taproom on River Bank Road. www.skyrocbrewery.com
Big nights
Thursday, Aug. 22: Summer cigar dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, 5:30 to 9:30, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Friday, Oct. 25: Five-course French dinner with Krug Champagne, Harbor View Hotel, North Water Street, Edgartown. www.harborviewhotel.com, 508-939-3150
Happy note
The Vintage Tea and Cake Co. on Belmont Street in Belmont has been re-opened by the same owner after closing its doors in 2015.
Menu mysteries
Chokeberries are extremely acidic and bitter before you add sweeteners. They are a North American fruit great in preserves but not for out-of-hand eating.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Dinner for two is 40 bucks on Thursdays at Todd English’s Tuscany at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. www.mohegansun.com
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Attleboro: The lobster bisque (10 bucks), baked stuffed shrimp (18 bucks) and prosciutto and asparagus salad (13 bucks) at the Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street. www.colblackintoninn.com
Sandwich: The shrimp cocktail (9 bucks), buck-a-shuck oysters after 4 and the splendid canal view at Fishermen’s View on Freezer Road. 508.591.0088
Cumberland: The mussels Portuguese (12 bucks), linguini alla vongole (16 bucks) and the roasted garlic spinach ravioli 15 bucks) at La Familia on Diamond Hill Road. 401.305.3916
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Stoneforge Grill & Bar
This franchise with restaurants in Raynham and South Easton is expanding soon to Man Mar Drive in Plainville, where Game 7 Sports Bar & Grill used to be.
Crush Pizza
The second location of this wood-fired pizzeria in downtown Boston is new at President’s Place on Hancock Street in Quincy center.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
