Want to sit down at a candlelit table in a nice restaurant and savor some medium rare prime rib and a Beefeater martini? Who doesn’t? But there is only one way to make that happen: road trip.
And The Notester, and health officials everywhere, do not recommend you get in your car and drive to an open restaurant. And anyway, it would be a long drive.
As The Notester writes this, restaurants and bars are open in only 10 of the 50 states, and in those states many of the large cities have closed their eateries.
All of New England is closed, of course, but they are still serving inside in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee.
If you lived on Main Street in the town of Bristol in the nation’s Southlands, it would be a much shorter trip. The left side of the street is Bristol, Va., where restaurants and bars are closed, and the right side of the street is Bristol, Tenn., where they are open.
Stay safe, says The Notester, and call out to local restaurants and dine regally at home.
The local scene
Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro is offering takeout family-style meals that feed four or five, and include bourbon steak tips with sides and salad for 68 bucks and eggplant parm with penne and salad for 54 bucks. The meals take two hours to prepare and are available for pickup 3 to 7 Sundays and 4 to 8 Tuesdays through Thursdays. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
The 25-cent boneless wings are back at Applebee’s, so call in your order, The Applebee’s restaurants in North Attleboro, Seekonk, Walpole and Raynham are open for takeout and are offering the wings. Oh, they also have free delivery on all orders. www.appleamerican.com
Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro is offering 15 percent off all to-go orders. 774.215.3377
McDonald’s has suspended its all-day breakfast because of the coronavirus and The Notester hears salads and some grilled sandwiches will be the next to go.
Reminders:
Mike Dutra and his Strictly Sinatra show with his nine-piece band are scheduled to play at a dinner-dance 6:30 to 10 Saturday, April 25, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. Tickets are 55 bucks and you need a reservation. www.bellasarno.com
Greater Boston
You can get breakfast pizza topped with eggs and spelt waffles at Bar ‘Cino on Beacon Street in Brookline. Call it in if you’re up that way. www.barcino.com
Providence Proper
The ban on dining-in at restaurants and bars has been extended to Monday, April 13, in Rhode Island. It’s currently April 6 in Massachusetts.
At Massimo and Pan e Vino, both on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill, they have a table curbside. You call in your order, they put it on the table and you pick it up.
Today is the deadline to order a box of vegan treats for pickup this Saturday at Like No Udder on Ives Street. The pastries come from Blush Bakeshop, Celebrated, Miss Vegan and Like No Udder. They have 50 boxes for 20 bucks each. 401.228.3880
All Bakes for Breast Cancer events in Boston, the Cape and Islands and Rhode Island have been postponed. New dates for Boston and Rhode Island are Oct. 19-25, and for the Cape and Islands Aug. 3-9.
Around Rhody
The Winter Market on Main Street in Pawtucket has moved outside and will remain open Saturdays “as long as we can,” they tell The Notester.
The Uncle Tony’s on Newport Avenue in East Providence is open for takeout, The Notester learned from a newspaper ad. Their Cranston and Johnston locations are also open. 401.438.4646
The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council has a list on its website of restaurants, breweries and vineyards open for takeout in Rhode Island. www.tourblackstone.com
Tap and bottle
According to their websites, Skyroc Brewery on Riverbank Road in Attleboro is open for takeout growlers and cans (7674.331.2336) and Bog Iron Brewing on West Main Street in Norton is open for takeout cans. (508.952.0555).
Samplings of whiskey, scotch, bourbon and rye will be set before you at the 5th annual Sun Whiskey Union 8 to 11 Friday, April 24, at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn. Tickets are 50 bucks. www.ticketmaster.com
Big dates
Thursday, April 23: Global East: An international Culinary Journey, Strand Ballroom, Providence, at 6:30, 50 bucks. www.globaleats.org
Down the Cape
At the Dan’l Webster Inn on Main Street in Sandwich you’ll get 25 to 50 percent off your order price — and a free roll of toilet paper. 855.958.0066
Sad notes
Haute Coffee has closed its Canal Park location in Cambridge. The one on Walden Street in Concord remains open.
Awards on the wall
Hometown Poke on Camp Street in Providence is on Yelp’s list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020. www.hometownpoke.com
Menu mysteries
Zwieback is the German word for twice-baked.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The chicken cacciatore with linguini (18 bucks) and chicken broccoli Alfredo pasta (18 bucks) and a side of four meatballs (5 bucks) at Briggs Corner Pizzeria on Oak Hill Avenue. Call it in. www.briggscornerpizza.com and 508.222.6222
SOMETHING NEW
Mr. Roni Cups
This is a Roman-style pizzeria at The Street Chestnut Hill on Boylston Street, brought to us by the folks at O Ya, Gogo Ya and Ms. Clucks.
Black Oak Kitchen and Bar
Cocktails and comfort food found can be found at this location on Tiogue Avenue in Coventry.
Lucie
Look for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, when possible, at this new spot in the Colonnade Hotel on Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay, where Brasserie Jo used to be.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
