The Notester ate at a restaurant last week for the first time in about three months and, in a word, it was wonderful. Food was great, as was the service, and it wasn’t a hassle.
You walk in wearing a mask, get seated per your reservation at a table about 10 feet from any other, take off your mask and keep it off until you go to the restroom or get up to leave. All staff is masked, and there can be even some light banter with the folks at the nearby tables. Who hasn’t missed that.
The spot was 579 Benefit in Pawtucket. The meal went like this:
It started with a classic margarita and a Dark n’ Stormy as we perused the plastic-coated menu, followed by a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell (6 bucks) and a half-dozen grilled clams dripping butter (9 bucks).
The entrees were roasted beet salad with seared scallops for18 bucks and grilled meatloaf with mashed potatoes and onion rings for 19 bucks.
Dessert was a Hot Screw — no, no, that’s a drink with peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueurs and hot coffee (look it up) — and a classic Beefeater martini with a twist, hold the vermouth.
All in all, a great dinner out.
Of course great minds think the same. “My son and I ate at the 579 restaurant Tuesday a week ago,” writes Dick Comeau in answer to last week’s request for readers to report back. “He had the salmon and I had the paella. Both very delicious.”
Reader Alex Biagetti writes:
“I am very torn here. On the one hand I want to make the glory of my favorite Rhode Island restaurant known, and on the other I want to be able to walk in on a Friday night and get a seat at the bar (quarantine allowing).
“This place has been here for over five years now. They are a family-run operation and those they hire outside the family fit the atmosphere perfectly. In a little hidden area behind Cumberland House of Pizza and Rick’s Music sits a little place that used to be Rick’s Pub.
“Here you will find a dimly lit but cozy atmosphere styled after a 1920s speakeasy. Everything is made from scratch regularly and their regular menu items are dependably perfect each time. I could go on and on about the great food, drinks and atmosphere, but I don’t need my own page in the paper.
And (drum roll): “The name of this delightful place is Adeline’s Speakeasy and I have never had a bad experience there. If you go, save a seat for me.”
Your secret’s safe with us, Alex. And for the record, The Notester’s been there and has mentioned it in this column.
The local scene
Although a step behind Rhode Island, restaurants in Massachusetts were allowed to serve diners outside starting this week, and that’s a big step forward.
So far The Notester has heard that these guys are on board: Bella Sarno in North Attleboro, Morin’s in Attleboro, NorthWorks in North Attleboro, Havana Café in North Attleboro and the Stoneforge Restaurants in Raynham and South Easton. The Notester is sure there are more, so check it out.
Morin’s, for one, has a little patio but plans on putting up a tent in its parking lot to expand the number of diners it can serve.
Local restaurateurs the Amaya family are expanding their La Familia restaurant brand, now in Cumberland, South Easton and Taunton, to Wrentham. They’ll be renovating and opening at the former Tavern at Wrentham on Shears Street, hopefully this summer.
Greater Boston
The food trucks are back, on a staggered basis, at Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston.
Among restaurants opening for patio dining are Mare Oyster Bar on Hanover Street, Trattoria il Panino on Parmenter Street, Buttermilk & Bourbon on Commonwealth Avenue and Lola 42 on Liberty Drive and Lola Burger on Fan Pier Boulevard.
New takeout spots include Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama, both on Boylston Street, Soleil on Washington Street in Roxbury, Frogmore on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, Petsi’s on Beacon Street in Somerville and Viala on MassAve in Cambridge.
Around Rhody
The iconic Aunt Carrie’s on Ocean Road in Narragansett is open for indoor dining and takeout. www.auntcarriersri.com
Wright’s Farm on Inman Road in Burrilville has opened for takeout. The Notester had the wrong email address last week. www.wrightsfarm.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
Tap, cask and bottle
In an inter-state partnership, Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. in Rhode Island has teamed up with Kane’s Donuts in Massachusetts for a special Father’s Day treat: a whiskey-glazed doughnut. You can get them at Kane’s through June 30.
Down the Cape
The Notester hears The Lobster Trap on Shore Road in Bourne has opened its patio for dining. www.lobstertrap.net
Sad notes
Allie’s Donuts in North Kingstown has received major social-media flack for ending its practice of giving free doughnuts to members of public safety forces and the military, a protest of allegations of racial profiling by Providence police.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about food trucks rolling all over Rhode Island.
Menu mysteries
Rudolph Boysen in the 20th century developed a hybrid fruit using loganberry and various blackberries and raspberries and, thus, we have – the boysenberry.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Norton: The bacon cheeseburger (11 bucks), The Southern Special (12 bucks) — a burger with pimento cheese, jalapenos, bacon jam and lettuce — and a side of shishito peppers at Mac & Walt’s on 123. www.macandwalts.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Saladworks Providence
This is expected to open this month on Fountain Street in Providence, offering salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, soups and more.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
