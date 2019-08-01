Panera Bread will begin testing a new dinner-only menu soon in two cities, one of which is Providence.
Starting in September, you will be able to get dishes like grass-fed pastrami sandwiches, teriyaki chicken and broccoli bowls, flatbreads with steak and blue cheese, chipotle chicken, and tomato, basil and cucumber salads.
They will be available from 4:30 to 10.The other test city is Lexington, Ky. The Notester predicts it won’t be long before you’ll see new menus locally.
The local scene
Buy an entrée and you get one free with the coupons in the paper last week for The Breakfast Place on Pleasant Street in Attleboro. The second breakfast has to be of equal or less value than the one you buy, the special is limited to one per table and the coupon is good through Sept. 30. www.thebreakfastplacema.com and 508.226.5680
You can enjoy the food at Primavera Restaurant on Pleasant Street in Millis on Thursday, Aug. 8, while listening from 7 to 9:30 to the New Orleans-style jazz of the Dixie Die Hards, who recently played at a North Attleboro Historical Society event. www.primav.com
You can pick your own blueberries and sunflowers — and build your own bouquet — at Osamequid Farm on Walnut Street in Seekonk. The farm and farmstand are open 1 to 7 Tuesdays, 9 to 6 Saturdays and Sundays. www.osamequinfarm.com
Reminders:
The annual Jay Hilsman Chicken Barbeque by Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is noon to 2 Sunday, Aug. 11, at the station on Tremont Street. Tickets are 12 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Greater Boston
This Monday, Aug. 5, is National Oyster Day and The Hourly Oyster House in Harvard Square has dollar oysters all day. Sister restaurants Grafton Street, Russell House Tavern and State Street Provisions will offer buck oysters during happy hours or at late night, as usual. www.thehourlycambridge.com
The annual Country Fest with music, cash bar and food is 6 to 9:30 Friday, Aug. 9, at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury. Tickets are 35 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Providence Proper
The Rhode Island Seafood Festival is 11 to 7 Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 to 5 Sunday, Sept. 8, at India Point Park. It’s 5 bucks for one day, 8 for two.
Barring a successful appeal, Club Seven on Federal Hill will be shut down permanently because of some street violence linked to the bar.
Around Rhody
The Charlestown Seafood Festival, a Notester favorite, is this weekend, Aug. 2-4, at Ninigret Park.
The Washington County Fair is 8 to 11 Aug. 14-18 at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
Tap and bottle
Bully Boy Distillers takes over the second-floor terrace at The Row Hotel on Foley Street in Somerville from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday, Aug. 1. www.therowhotelbostonatassemblyrow.com
A fundraiser to benefit autism victims, Pints With A Purpose, is 4:30 to 6:30 next Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Castle Island Brewery in Norwood. www.eventbrite.com
There’s a Supery wine tasting, that’s five 2-ounce servings for 20 bucks, from 5 to 8 Thursday, Aug. 8, at 579 Benefit on Benefit Street in Pawtucket, Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk and Meritage on Post Road in East Greenwich.
Big nights
Thursday, Aug. 1: Dining for Downcity: A Benefit by the Bay wine dinner, Squantum Association, Veterans Memorial Parkway, East Providence, 6 to 9, 75 bucks. 401.331.1069
Thursday, Aug. 1: Fundraising dinner for Joan DeCotis Foundation, The Dunes Club, Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, 6 to 10, 125 bucks. www.eventbrite.com
Thursday, Aug. 15: Four-course Harpoon pizza and beer dinner, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Route 1, South Attleboro, 6:30 to 8:30, 25 bucks. 508.399.6999
Friday, Aug. 16: Belle Glo Taylor Lane wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Thursday, Aug. 22: Summer cigar dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, 5:30 to 9:30, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Sunday, Aug. 25: Open fire Vine dinner at Newport Vineyards, Middletown, at 5, 125 bucks. www.newportvineyards.com
Friday, Oct. 25: Five-course French dinner with Krug Champagne, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown. www.harborviewhotel.com, 508-939-3150
Sad notes
Mario Batali’s Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca, which opened in 2015 on Fan Pier in Boston, will close in September.
Gen Sou En, the tea house in Brookline, has closed after about a year in business.
Menu mysteries
The St. Honoré cake, also known as St. Honoratus cake, is an elaborate pastry named for the French patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs, Saint Honoré or Honoratus, Bishop of Amiens (he died in 600 AD). It was invented in 1847 at the Chiboust bakery on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Three tacos and a margarita are 15 bucks Tuesdays at Hotel Viking on Bellevue Avenue in Newport. www.hotelviking.com
SEZ YOU
“Hi, Notester!,” writes A Faithful Reader from Attleboro. “On July 24 a friend and I had lunch at Babe’s Place on Route 1 in South Attleboro. Neither of us had been there before. What a great meal! My chicken teriyaki wrap came with fries, coleslaw and a bowl of soup. I upgraded to onion rings, got the beef stew as my soup. It was the best beef stew I have had! My friend got a beef gyro with fries. The portions were generous and our waiter, James, could not have been nicer. He was attentive and very pleasant. He was familiar with the menu items and was able to answer my friend’s questions, checking with the cook to make sure on one thing. We will definitely go back!”
SOMETHING NEW
Conrad’s Restaurant
With locations in Norwood, Walpole and Sudbury, this restaurant plans to open, with the blessings of town fathers, at Chestnut Green Plaza on Main Street in Foxboro, where Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub used to be.
Breadboard Bakery
A fall opening is scheduled for this new spot on Broadway in East Arlington, where Commune Kitchen used to be.
Fred’s at Barney’s New York
This is coming this fall to Copley Plaza in Boston. In New York, it’s the in-house restaurant for luxury store Barney’s.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.