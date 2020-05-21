Drive-ins are the future. Why? Because in today’s world they are one of the few places you can go on a date, see a movie and get a bite to eat.
Last weekend the venerable Rustic Drive-In on 146 in North Smithfield opened for the season. Movie-goers need to keep one space between cars, stay in their car or sit on chairs in front of it and wear masks at all times — which might infringe on any making out.
If you want food or drink, you call the concessions stand from your car, order your food and pick it up at the walk-in window 20 minutes later. Oh, and only three people are allowed in the restrooms at one time. The flicks they are showing are on their Facebook page.
On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gave the OK for drive-ins to open, with restrictions, on May 25, and The Notester predicts in the near future drive-ins will become the perfect way to see live music concerts.
Here’s another great idea, this one from Pawtucket: No baseball, sure, but what about dining? The PawSox are thinking about turning McCoy Stadium into a large outdoor restaurant.
Since outdoor dining became legal Monday in Rhode Island, the plan for McCoy is to set up 20 tables on the field 8 feet apart and limit dining parties to five people.
It will be a great chance to see the 75-year-old stadium before the team moves to Worcester.
The local scene
Union Straw restaurant on Mechanic Street in Foxboro has Backyard Hero packages to cook up for your Memorial Day picnic. For example, you can get a steak package with sides and a seafood package with 2 pounds of shrimp, both for 50 bucks each. Each package feeds four people. Orders have to be in by 4 Thursday, May 21, and pickup is this coming Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 8. They also have a bunch of other Memorial Day specials. www.unionstraw.com
Honey Dew doughnut shops in the area are offering Decorate Your Own Donut Kits. Each kit contains two glazed doughnuts, frostings, sprinkles and candies. Prices vary by location.
Three Attleboro restaurants have received assistance grants between 1,500 and 2,500 bucks, part of 30,000 state bucks dispersed by Community Development of Attleboro Inc. They are Bandidos, Park Street Pizza and Eli’s Pizza.
There are nearly three dozen local restaurants listed on The Sun Chronicle’s special Takeout Tally site that gives their addresses, hours, telephone numbers and websites. Tell your favorite restaurant about it if they are not listed. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally.
Greater Boston
Dumpling Daughter has opened another location on Beacon Street in Brookline. www.dumplingdasughter.com
Add Fat Hen on Broadway in East Somerville, Foundry on Elm on Elm Street at Davis Square, Vee Vee on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, Buttermilk & Bourbon in Back Bay and Anchovies on Columbus Avenue to the list of restaurants reopening for takeout and delivery.
Providence Proper
Ceremony PVD on Thayer Street is offering dalgona dirty matcha — a really fluffy caffeinated iced latte — in strawberry and lavender flavors through June 6. You’ll also find oolong lemonade, jasmine lemonade and lavender lemonade there. www.ceremonypvd.com
Around Rhody
Buy a 16-buck meal at the commercial kitchen Hope & Main on Main Street in Warren and they will donate a meal to the hungry through their Nourish Your Neighbor program. They are averaging more than 800 meals a week. www.makefoodyourbusiness.org
Tap and bottle
Buy a 100-buck gift card for Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro and they will give you a free bottle of wine. You can choose from six different wines. www.bellasarno.com
Sad notes
Morano Gelato has closed its shops in Chestnut Hill and Hanover, N.H., for economic reasons.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the great restaurants at the soon-to-be-opened Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everertt,
Menu mysteries
The marine univalve gastropod abalone has many names in the world: It comes from the New World Spanish abulon, and is ormer in Engkland, ormeau in France, orille de Saint-Pierre – St. Peter’s Ear – in the French Riviera, awabi in Japan, paua in the Maori language of New Zealand and muttonfish in Australia, to name a few.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The small pizza with cheese, mushrooms and sausage (10 bucks) and chef’s salad (9 bucks) at Appollon on West Street. www.apollonroastbeef.com
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Mamosan
This restaurant featuring Japanese dishes and sake is coming to Hub Hall at The Hub at the Causeway in Boston, thanks to “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
