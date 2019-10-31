Local artists, community businesses and food vendors are coming together for an Empty Bowls Attleboro fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Attleboro Y on North Main Street.
Empty Bowls works like this: You get a ticket for 25 bucks, show up at the Y 5 to 7 that Sunday for a shared meal — and you get to keep a one-of-a-kind handcrafted bowl.
A selection of soups will be offered by Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille and Russell Morin’s Catering & Events.
Proceeds benefit the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Food N’ Friends and the Y. Empty Bowls Attleboro was founded by Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Darlene Blazejewski and David Laferriere. www.emptybowlsattleboro.com
The local scene
Georgina’s Gourmet Pizza at Route 152 Pizza on South Main Street in Attleboro is a white pizza with alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil and mozzarella. 508.455.0460
The breakfast brunch runs 9 to 1 every Sunday at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.morins1911.com and 508.222.9875
Homemade shepherd’s pie with corn bread and kielbasa with rice pilaf, corn bread and pineapple medley, both about 7 bucks, are the featured entrees at this Friday’s Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon at the Plainville Senior Center of School Street. You can also get assorted soups, salads and sandwiches.
The Plainville Senior Center has also resumed its 5-buck breakfasts 8 to 10 on Tuesdays. On Nov. 5 it’s buttermilk pancakes and sausage; Nov. 12, eggs and corned beef hash; Nov. 19, eggs, sirloin steak and home fries, and Nov. 26, ham-and-cheese omelets and home fries. www.Plainville.ma.us/council-aging
The 12th annual Veterans Meat Pie Supper is 4 to 7:30 Friday, Nov. 8, at First Congregational Church on GAR Highway in Swansea.
Greater Boston
Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, Studio B and Big Night Live have opened a combo concert venue, restaurant and private-event space at The Hub on Causeway.
Bukowski Tavern on Cambridge Street in Cambridge is having an Undead Party Halloween night, 7 to 10, with Clown Shoes brews the featured drinks. www.bukowskitavern.net
They now have Sunday brunch 10 to 2 at Alma Nove on Shipyard Drive in Hingham. www.almanovehingham.com
Providence Proper
Plaza Bar & Kitchen on Depasquale Plaza on Providence’s Federal Hill is now serving brunch Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 401.331.8240
Vegan Restaurant Week is Nov. 1-8. Check out www.vegrestaurantweek.com to see participating restaurants.
The black bean sweet potato burger is the featured sandwich at The Malted Barley on Westminster Street. www.themaltedbarley.com
Local restaurants will be showing off their winter menus at the Taste of Rhode Island 6 to 9 Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Roger Williams Botanical Center in the park. Tickets are 50 bucks. www.eventbrite.com
There will be live music, drink specials and a costume concert at Day of the Dead celebrations from Thursday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 2, at Xaco Taco on Richmond Street. www.xacotacori.com
Around Rhody
The holiday bazaar and Middle Eastern food festival is this weekend at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church on St. Mary Way in Pawtucket. www.stmarypawtucket.org/bazaar
Also this weekend is the Greek food fair and Christmas bazaar at Annunciation Church on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. www.annunciationri.org
They have entertainment 8 to 11:30 every Friday in November at 579 Benefit Street Restaurant on Benefit Street in Pawtucket. 401.722.4400
Autumn grilled chicken flatbread and mango BBQ chicken sliders are new on the menu at The Shipyard Pub at Twin River Casino on Twin River Road in Lincoln. 401.723.3200
There’s a harvest farmers market and craft festival 10 to 3 Sunday, Nov. 3, at Blackbird Farm Stand on Douglas Pike in Smithfield. 401.232.2495
Lunches are 20 bucks, dinners 35 and 50 bucks during Newport Restaurant Week Nov. 1-10.
Tap and bottle
Wormtown Brewery of Worcester opened a taproom this past weekend in renovated space at Patriot Place, where Battle Road Brewery used to be. www.wormtownbrewery.com
Trillium Brewing Company has opened a branch on Park Drive in Boston’s Fenway district.
Would you like to buy a veteran or active-duty service person a drink for Veterans Day? Local Applebee’s are making it easy. Through Nov. 11 you can opt to buy a non-alcoholic drink or a beer that will be given free to a veteran with your own original label on it. www.applebees.com
Menu mysteries
The macadamia nut is named for John L. McAdam, a Scotland-born chemist who spurred its cultivation as a food.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You get an entrée, soup or salad and a dessert for 17 bucks at the The Restaurant at Crystal Lake on Broncos Highway in Mapleville. www.crystallakegolfclub
They have family-style dinners noon to 6 Sundays at Lancellotta’s on Charles Street in North Providence. www.lancellottas.com
You can get a boiled lobster at lunch or dinner for 20 bucks, no sides, every Tuesday at Matunuck Oyster Bar on Succotash Road in Wakefield. www.rhodyoysters.com
SEZ ME
Where and what The Notester’s been eating lately:
Bristol: The Oktober app combo of a bowl of cheddar ale soup, three-cheese perogies and warm soft pretzels (15 bucks) at Aidan’s Pub on John Street. www.aidanspub.com
Attleboro: The eggplant stack (7 bucks) at Papagallo Restaurant & Bar on Pleasant Street. 774.203.3532
Wrentham: The Carson City stew in a bread bowl (10 bucks) at the Eagle Brook Saloon on 1A. www.meetyouatthebrook.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Koshari Mama
The food is Egyptian and vegan at this restaurant in Bow Market in Somerville, which moves here from the Mill No. 5 building in Lowell.
Bolt Coffee
They have a new coffee shop on Dyer Street in Providence.
Pink Taco
This Los Angeles-based chain has opened a shop on Congress Street in Boston’s Seaport district.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.