Ah, the joys of the seven fishes.
A Notester favorite, the Feast of the Seven Fishes — that’s Festa dei Sette Pesci in Italian — is an Italian meal traditionally served on Christmas Eve.
It is also known as La Vigilia, the vigil for the birth of Jesus.
From Dec. 18-24 you can go north or south to savor this once-a-year treat, thanks to the DeQuattro Restaurant Group.
They are serving it on those dates at all three of their restaurants: Il Massimo and Pane e Vino, both on Atwells Avenue in Providence, and at Il Massimo at Legacy Place in Dedham.
Let’s count the fish in their three-course feast: The antipasti is salted cod salad (1), fried smelts (2), marinated snail (3), salad and pan sautéed calamari (4); Primo is spaghetti with little neck clams (5) in garlic and oil tomato broth, and Secondo is flounder (6) in a lemon caper sauce, and baked stuffed shrimp (7) with broccolini.
The best news? It’s only 45 bucks at all three places. Oh, and they have their regular menus those days, too. Mangia. www.dequattrogroup.com
The local scene
Bandidos Mexican Restaurant has opened quietly on Park Street in Attleboro, where Sangria’s used to be. They are open, but a grand opening is coming up. www.bandidosri.com
Stone Ridge Grill and Bar, billed as a high-end sports bar, has opened at 60 Man Mar Drive in Plainville, where Game 7 used to be. www.stoneridgegrillandbar.com
Wormtown Brewery in Foxboro’s Patriot Place is throwing a grand opening holiday party from noon to 11 this Saturday, Dec. 14, with live music, a food pop-up from neighboring Capriotti’s, and even Santa. A ribbon-cutting was set for late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 11. www.wormtownbrewery.com
Tavern in the Square has opened at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It’s billed as a casual restaurant specializing in New American cuisine, local draft beers and innovative cocktails. www.taverninthesquare.com
You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, and Sundays Dec. 15 and 22, at Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham and at Stoneforge Grille on Route 138 in South Easton. The jolly chap in red is there 9 to ll. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
Jumbo cheese raviolis are the featured entrée and homemade strawberry shortcake is the special dessert at the Friday luncheon, 11 to 1 Dec. 13, at the Plainville Council on Aging on School Street. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
The Tuesday 5-buck breakfast schedule at the senior center on School Street in Plainville is: Dec. 17, eggs and ham steak; Dec. 24, buttermilk pancakes with strawberry topping, and Dec. 31, bacon and eggs. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
They’re offering a Holiday Frost Tea menu that includes sweets and savories, too, 2:30 to 4:30 every day this month in The Wharf Room in the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf. Tickets are 50 bucks, 60 if you want a glass of sparkling wine. www.bhh.com
Providence Proper
Thursday, Dec. 12, is fried chicken night at New Rivers on Steeple Street, and they have plenty of chicken small plates, entrees and snacks on the menu. www.newriversrestaurant.com
The HC80 food truck is celebrating its first anniversary. You’ll find it 11:30 to 1:30 at Kennedy Plaza on Thursdays and on Smith Street on Fridays. The truck is named for the owner’s dog, Mercury, which is HG80 in the periodic table of elements. www.hg80food.com
Around Rhody
Miss Lorraine Diner on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket is expected to open this month after extensive renovations to the property.
Rim Nahm — that’s “water’s edge” in Thai — sits on the bridge over the Pawtuxet River on Broad Street in Cranston and offers unique dishes. 401.467.7897
New items on the menu at Iron Works Tavern on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick include bacon-infused meatloaf, lamb and beef shepherd’s pie and pork belly cassoulet. www.ironworkswarwick.com
Tap and bottle
Tilted Barn Brewery in Exeter, R.I., is building a new barn on its property that will include an expanded tasting room and a 30-barrel brewhouse. www.tiltedbarnbrewery.com
Big dates
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad note
Recent closings in the Providence area include Waffle, Cluck, Vic’s Ice Cream and O Boy.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You get half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays and buck oysters on Thursdays at Bar and Board Bistro on Thames Street in Newport. 401.619.1022
Wings are 35 cents all day on Sundays and drafts are 3 bucks on Thursdays at all Harry’s Bar and Burger restaurants. www.harrysbarburger.com
Breakfast is 4 bucks 7 to 9 Tuesdays through Fridays at Ollie’s Diner on High Street in Cumberland. 401.305.3113
Lunch specials are under 10 bucks at Don Jose Tequilas on Atwells Aveue in Providence. www.donjosestequilas.com and 401.454.8951
Menu mysteries
Three Hindi or Tamil food words corrupted into English are “catni,” which became chutney, “kari” which became curry, and “milaqutanni,” which became mulligatawny.
SEZ YOU
“We had an excellent breakfast at the Eggs Up restaurant on Mendon Road in Cumberland, Rhode Island,” writes Paul Ruzanski, a self-proclaimed food lover from Attleboro. “I would rate their home fries the best we ever had. Great menu selection, always huge portions with extremely low prices and very delicious. Even better with a BOGO coupon from the Attleboro area Dinners & More book.”
SOMETHING NEW
Bluestone Lane Coffee
This Australian coffee company has opened on Brattle Street in Harvard Square, where Crema Café used to be.
Dolores
This is new on Hope Street in Providence, brought to us by the folks at El Rancho Grande.
ArcLight Cinema Café Bar
Catch cocktails and snacks before and after the movie at this new spot on Hub on Causeway in Boston.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
