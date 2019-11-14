The Notester had prime rib the other day. So what, you say? Well, this was slow-cooked in a colonial-era fireplace and turned with a circa-1700 roasting jack with weights.
The scene was the Salem Cross Inn on West Main Street in West Brookfield, about an hour and a half east of here.
For 63 bucks you get their Fireplace Feast, which includes chowder of the sea, herb-roasted potatoes, butternut squash, spinach pie and a delicious homemade apple pie topped with just-made whipped cream.
Before dinner you can take a horse-drawn wagon ride, sip mulled wine and watch the prime rib drip at the open hearth or even help stir the chowder, all in the Hexmark Tavern.
The feast is only served Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, from November through April, and you need to make a reservation in advance. There were about a hundred people at the feast The Notester went to.
If it’s other fare you crave, how about a three-course dinner there for 22 bucks served starting at 5 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and at noon on Sundays. www.salemcrossinn.com
The local scene
They are now offering lunch at Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro, 11:30 to 2:30 Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 3 on Sundays. And they play the new music game “Name that Toone” at 7 on Wednesdays. You can win free apps, desserts and gift cards. www.bellasarno.com
Pumpkin ice cream is the November flavor of the month at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
If you want one last clam boil before the season ends, head to Seekonk Rod & Gun Club on Read Street in Rehoboth this Friday. Doors open at 6 and dinner is at 7. Tickets for this all-you-can-eat fundraiser for Seekonk Congregational Church are 30 bucks. seekonkucc@gmail.com
Turkey pot pie with cornbread for 8 bucks is the featured entrée at the Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Nov. 15, at the senior center on School Street. Other menu items include turkey ouzo soup, crabmeat salad and a meatball sub. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 9, Chipolte’s on Route 1 will make donations from your bill to the Council for Children if you show them the coupon from the CFC Facebook site or their website, www.councilforchildren.org.
The Plainville Senior Center 5-buck breakfasts are offered 8 to 10 on Tuesdays in November at the center. On Nov. 19 it’s eggs, sirloin steak and home fries. www.Plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Look for classic French cuisine like onion soup and some extravaganzas like za-atar cauliflower and, yes, egg in a jar at Rochambeau at the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street. www.rochambeauboston.com
Clover Food Lab has opened its 15th location and first in Boston’s Back Bay on Boylston Street. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. www.cloverfoodlab.com
A pretzel and salt gift from Eastern Standard Provisions in Boston has made this year’s list of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things.
Providence Proper
Villa Italian Kitchen at Providence Place had added Greek Stromboli and a Blue Raspberry Blast drink to its menu. www.villaitaliankitchen.com
The new hours at Sin, the bakery on Westminster Street, are 7 to 6 Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 to 6 Sundays. www.eatwicked.com
They’ve had a menu and dining room makeover at The Abbey on Admiral Street, which boasts a strong selection of craft beers from local to European breweries. www.92beers.com
Around Rhody
The Sprague Mansion Early Evening Tour with Tea is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 at the mansion on Cranston Street in Cranston. Tickets are 15 bucks for this Cranston Historical Society event. www.cranstonhistoricalsociety.org
Author David Norton Stone will be on hand at 6:30 Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Cumberland Public Library on Diamond Hill Road to share stories of food and people from Providence’s culinary past. They’re from his book, “Lost Restaurants of Providence.” www.cumberlandlibrary.org
The annual Polish Kitchen and Craft Fair is 9 to 2 Saturday, Nov. 23, at Holy Cross Church PNCC on High Street in Central Falls.
Tap and bottle
Westport Rivers Vineyard and Winery on Hix Bridge Road is having its annual free open house 11 to 5 Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be reduced-price tastings and food vendors. www.newportrivers.com and 508.636.3423.x2
Cisco Brewers has forked over 450,000 bucks for a full liquor license for its beer garden in the Seaport District in Boston, which they have been operating on a series of one-day licenses.
Big dates
Monday, Nov. 18: Ducks Unlimited five-course game dinner, LePage’s Seafood & Grille, Martine Street, Fall River, 50 bucks. www.lepagesseafood.com
Monday, Nov. 18: Seven-course Alba white truffle dinner, Sinatra Restaurant, Encore Boston Harbor casino, at 6, 250 bucks. www.encorebostonharbior.com
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Truffles and Piedmonte Dinner, Bistro du Midi, Boylston Street, Boston, at 6, 375 bucks. www.bistrodumidi.com
Thursday, Nov. 21: Wild mushroom and wine dinner, Spirito’s Restaurant, Plainville Pike, Cranston, at 6:30, 55 bucks. 401.434.4435
Awards on the wall
Dave Klein of Norton, executive chef at Cornerstone at Milford Assisted Living, has taken top honors in a company-wide chef cook-off.
Menu mysteries
Must is unfermented grape juice during winemaking, from the Latin mustum or “new wine.”
Psst, let’s make a deal
Through Nov. 27 you can get a Manhattan cocktail and a 9-ounce New York strip steak frites for 35 bucks at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar on West Exchange Street in Providence. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
North Attleboro: The Rhode Island calamari (10 bucks) and clam chowder (6 bucks) at Barrett’s Ale House at Tri-Boro Plaza. (Alas, they no longer have their hanging giant soft pretzel on the menu.) www.barrettsalehouse.com
Attleboro: The Slammin’ Salmon grilled dish (18 bucks) at Wetherlaine’s on Country Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Sidell’s Bagel Bar
This is new on the lower level of the MET Back Bay on Dartmouth Street in Boston.
The Gallows
This Boston South End restaurant is opening a second location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown.
Mass Hole Donuts
This pop-up of donut bites — think key lime, candied orange and cider cake — has a permanent location on Lake Street in Arlington.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
