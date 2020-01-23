Mark your calendar for Rhode Island’s first vegan festival — 11 to 4 Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Waterfire Arts Center on Valley Street in Providence.
VegFest RI will feature vegan-friendly businesses, artists, chefs, writers and restaurants.
Main sponsors are Grange, Wildflour and Garden Grille restaurants. Special events include a kick-off vegan dinner at The Dorrance and a prix fixe vegan dinner at Julian’s. www.rivegfest.com
The local scene
You can get John’s Texas Chili (7 bucks) every day and buffalo chicken alfredo for 10 bucks on Mondays at Wetherlaine’s on County Street in Attleboro. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
Twenty bucks gets you a rack of ribs, two sides, cornbread and a draft beer at Smokey Bones on County Road in Taunton. www.smokeybones.com
Friends of Plainville Seniors‘ Friday luncheon is 11-1 Jan. 24, at the senior center on School Street. The menu features Dean’s Homemade Creamy Corn Chowder ($4), shephard’s pie with cornbread ($7.50) and tapioca pudding with whipped cream ($3.50).
Reminders:
The menu for the 5-buck breakfast 8 to 10 Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street is a three-egg western omelet. On Jan. 28 it’s eggs, ham steak and fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
High Street Place on High Street downtown has a growing list of new businesses, including Bad Doughnut, Gracenote Coffee, Gorgeous Gelato, Hum’Oveh, Mike and Patty’s, Newburyport Brewing, Dive Bar, Orfano’s, Haley Jane’s, Mother Juice and Pennypacker’s. www.highstreetplace.com
South Street Diner at 178 Kneeland St. in Boston has a new homemade hot sauce in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, Jan. 22. The vinegar-based, slightly sweet hot sauce uses a combination of six peppers that vary based on what’s in season. www.southstreetdiner.com, 617-350-0028
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett has just unveiled a new food truck in the middle of the casino floor called Encore Cantina. The cherry-red truck offers nachos, tacos, burritos and more. encorebostonharbor.com
Providence Proper
Look for fresh fish and shellfish to take home at Fearless Fish Market on West Fountain Street. 401.415.8905
There are plenty of pool tables and the food is noteworthy, too, at Snookers on Ashburton Street. www.snookersri.com
Around Rhody
You can get brunch on Sundays at Laura’s Bar and Grill on Douglas Pike in Smithfield. www.laurasbarandgrill.com and 401.349.2842
From 6 to 7 Wednesdays at Chair 5 on Ocean Road in Narragansett they pair three wines with three tastings for 20 bucks. www.thebreakhotel.com
They now have live music every Friday night, 8 to 11:30, to go with your dinner at 579 Benefit Street on Benefit Street in Pawtucket. www. www.the579. com
Look for local beers and a full menu of burgers, sandwiches and apps at Craft Burgers & Beer on East Avenue in Pawtucket. www.craftburgersandbeer.com
You’ll find Vietnamese entrees and plenty of pho soups at Pho Horn’s on Ann Mary Street in Pawtucket. www.phohorns.com
Tap and bottle
The Newport Craft Beer Festival is April 24-25. It’s 8 to 10 that Friday at Newport Craft Brewing & Distillery Co., a main sponsor along with Pour Judgement Bar & Grill. There are two sessions that Saturday, noon to 3 and 4 to 7 at Great Friends Meeting House. Tickets are 40 bucks for Friday, 50 for Saturday. www.newportcraftbeer.com
Bukowski Tavern — Cambridge is hosting a Tap Takeover with Peroni Brewery 6 to 10 Friday, Jan. 24, featuring Peroni Nastro Azzurro. There’ll also be a pop-up photo booth. bukowskitavern.net
Big dates
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Rhone wine dinner, Forage, Cragie Circle, Cambridge, 65 bucks. www.Foragecambridge
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Old World/New World Pinot wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 30: Gabriel Meffre wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 165 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Friday, Jan. 31: Chateneau-Du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Feb. 6: Les Domaines Barons De Rothschild wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 7: Meritage Madness wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 275 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, Feb. 8: Rising Stars wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Adelshein wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursay, Feb. 13: S.A. Prum wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 14: Revanna Family Vineyards wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, Feb. 15: Valentine’s dinner dance, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 215 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sunday, Feb. 16: Champagne brunch, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 10 and 2, 125 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Out West
Restaurant Week is back Jan. 19-23 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., with deals and specials at all their restaurants. www.mohegansun.com
Sad notes
Tom’s BaoBao at Harvard Square in Cambridge has closed after three years in business.
Menu mysteries
Tarte Tatin is a French upside-down apple tart. The story behind it is that two spinster sisters named Tatin accidentally flipped the tart upside down on the kitchen floor, but served it that way, saying upside-down was a deliberate variation.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
General Gau’s chicken with rice and the app of the day is 9 bucks on the specials menu at Sakura on Route 1 in South Attleboro. www.sakuraattleboroma.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The pollos francese (17 bucks), eggplant parmigiana (16 bucks), beef braciole special (23 bucks) and the veal chop Canova on the bone (35 bucks) at Canova Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street. www.canovaitaliangrill.com
Pawtucket: The fish and chips (18 bucks) and the short rib grilled cheese sandwich (13 bucks) at Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen on Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket. (And the rock soundtrack in the background is the best around, says The Notester.) www.arignairishpub.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Isadora’s 93
This is new on Manton Avenue in Providence, and they have live music, too.
Bar Cino
This Newport-based restaurant has opened a location on Beacon Street in Brookline.
Opus Café
This is new where Fresh Ground Garden Café used to be on Kingstown Road in Wyoming.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.