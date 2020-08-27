Like fresh fish? Well, you need to drop in a line to get it. That’s FishLine, says The Notester.
FishLine is a smartphone app that creates a central marketplace to link Rhode Island fishermen and fisherwomen with fish lovers.
Every day Rhody fishermen can post to the app what species they caught, their locations and hours, and how much it will cost you. You take a spin and come home laden with fresh fish. Perfect.
As a bonus, the app also provides recipes, info about fish species and details about how they are caught, plus fishy stories and photos.
FishLine is a product of a partnership between the Fisheries Center at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island Sea Grant, Eating with the Ecosystem, the Commercial Fisheries Research Center and the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative.
So, what are you waiting for? Go fish.
Here’s a footnote: Matunuck Oyster Bar, a Notester favorite, is now shipping seafood to Massachusetts; in fact, to anywhere in the country. Shipments of lobsters, oysters, clams, scallops, shrimp and mussels are made Monday through Wednesday. Thursday shipping is overnight only. You need to spend at least 65 bucks. 401.314.0468
The local scene
Empty Bowls will be dishing out soup-to-go at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park in Attleboro on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 to 2. Twenty-five bucks get you soup and a handmade bowl. The cash supports programs for the hungry in the Attleboro area. www.emptybowlsattleboro.com
Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers is honorary chair for the annual Rodman Ride for Kids, a fundraising effort that features 70 Massachusetts restaurants. Last year the event, founded by the late Don Rodman of Foxboro, raised a million bucks for various kids programs. One of the offerings in its silent auction is a dinner for 10 at your home cooked by Wahlberg. A virtual event this year, it will be held Saturday, Sept. 26. www.rodmanforkids.org
Greater Boston
You can get black-eyed pea fritters with shrimp and vatapa sauce made from coconut milk, peanuts and palm oil at the Brazilian restaurant Nibble Kitchen on Somerville Avenue in Somerville. www.nibblesomerville.com
The former chef at Oleana and Sofra has launched her own meal delivery company with a Turkish flavor. It’s called Tasteful Sini and offers family-style meals. www.tastefulsini.com
Dine at Sip Wine Bar + Kitchen on Washington Street downtown and you get a 25-buck gift certificate good for when you come back again. www.sipwinebarandkitchen.com
Providence Proper
For the first time in its 18 years in business, Mill’s Tavern on North Main Street has outdoor seating. www.millstavernrestaurant.com
Around Rhody
Pawtucket and Central Falls are getting together for their own Restaurant Week from Monday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 13. And during this period all you have to do is send in a picture of your food and you can win 250 bucks in restaurant gift cards. Second prize is 100 bucks, third 50 bucks. Post pix at #PCFRestaurantChallenge,
The iconic Modern Diner on East Avenue in Pawtucket has opened for limited indoor seating. 401.726.8390
They have a big outdoor patio and inside seating too at Crossroad Restaurant on Market Street in Warren. www.crossroadpub.com
Sassy cashew sriracha lime is just one of the non-dairy spreads offered by Barrett’s Garden in Pawtucket, which has its products in stores all over New England. www.barrettsgardenfoods.com
Tap, cask and bottle
Bayberry Beer Hall in downtown Providence is opening a second location this fall on the first floor of the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence. It will be called Bayberry Beer Garden.
Want to buy in? Portico Brewing, which brags it is “Born in Cambridge and Brewed in Ipswich,” is raising funds to have its own brewery and taproom. Its beers are currently being brewed at Ipswich Ale Brewery. www.mainvest.com
Taproot Brewing’s newest release is Tension Relief, a brew with citrus and tropical notes made with citra, Amarillo and cashmere hops. www.newportvineyard.com
Big dates
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is happening in Newport. www.newportmansions.org
Wednesday, Sept. 23: There’s a tapas wine dinner at 7 p.m. at Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham. It’s 65 bucks. 508.977.9840
Sad notes
Stellina on Main Street in Watertown has closed after 34 years in business.
Changing tables
Diaz Guzman, formerly of Skyline in Providence, is the executive chef and Cruz Carranza is the chef at the new Lola’s Lounge on Douglas Pike in Smithfield.
Menu mysteries
The carrot has since ancient times been believed to strengthen sight. And that is true.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Oysters are a buck a shuck 3 to close on Mondays at Il Massimo on Atwells Avenue in Providence and at Legacy Place in Dedham. www.massimori.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Middletown, R.I.: The quahog chowder (8 bucks), mac and cheese with bacon (13 bucks) and stuffed littlenecks (11 bucks) at Brix at Newport Vineyards. www.newportvineyards.com
Attleboro: The penne with vodka sauce and peas (16 bucks), the rigatoni zingara (16 bucks), the tilapia francese (18 bucks) and the pasta e fagioli soup (5 bucks) indoors at Canova’s Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street. www.canovaitaliangrill.com
Pawtucket: The calamari (12 bucks), coal-fired wings (13 bucks) and a mozzarella, bacon and basil pizza at the bar at Arigna’s Irish Pub on Armistice Boulevard. www.arignairishpub.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW Kingfisher
If you’re up that way, a September opening is planned for this new restaurant in Ludlow, Vt., started by some familiar faces: Tom Sulga, former chef at North and Oberlin in Providence, and Mike Lawyer, also formerly of North.
Café Zara
This is a new coffee shop on Taunton Avenue across from City Hall in East Providence.
Boardwalk Pizza
Think thin-crust pizza with lobster topping and oversized subs when you head to this new place at Marina Bay in Quincy.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
