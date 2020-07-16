Blueberries? Hit the fields and pick your own. Here’s a list The Notester gathered, but check first to make sure they have fruit to pick and The Notester isn’t out in left field.
Dufort Farms in Rehoboth (508.252.6323), Osamequin Farm in Seekonk (774.901.4725), Four Town Farm in Seekonk (508.336.5587), Gianetti’s U-Pick Blueberries in Franklin (508.528.9430), C N Smith Farm in East Bridgewater (508.378.2270) and Wards Berry Farm in Sharon (781.784.3600)
Dame Farm and Orchards in Johnston (401.949.3657), Rocky Point Farm in Warwick (401.37.4017), Smith’s Berry Farm in Saunderstown (401.295.7669), Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown (401.847.3912), Barden Family Orchard in North Scituate (401.934.1413) and Harmony Farms in North Scituate (401.934.0741)
The local scene
Coconut Cheesecake Brownie is the flavor of the month at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
They boast they make their deluxe grinders fresh every day at Willow Tree on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.willowtreefarm.com
Boneless pork cutlets are 2 bucks a pound and boneless top sirloin is 5 bucks a pound at Chartley Country Stores on Tremont Street in Rehoboth and Worcester Street in Norton. www.chartleys.com
The Attleboro Farmers Market and Mansfield Farmers Market are going strong. Attleboro’s is 9 to 1 Saturdays at O’Donnell Field in Capron Park, through Oct. 24, and the Mansfield market is 9 to 1 Saturdays at the corner of East Broad Street and North Walnut Creek streets.
Reminders:
They’re having a BBQ chicken takeout dinner for 12 bucks this Saturday, July 18, at Centenary United Methodist Church at Sanford and North Main streets in Attleboro. The meal includes pasta salad, tossed salad, baked beans and dessert, and can be picked up by 5:30 that day. Kids’ meals are 6 bucks. Proceeds go to church and community programs. cumc15@gmail.com or 508.222,1759
Greater Boston
City Tap House in the Seaport District has reopened with indoor and outdoor seating. www.citytap.com
They have a new summer menu at the recently reopened Dumpling Daughter on Ames Street at Kendall Square in Boston.
Island Creek Oyster Farm on Washington Street in Duxbury has opened their seasonal raw bar, but for now it’s limited to shucked oysters and drinks. www.islandcreekoysters.com
Providence Proper
They are now serving brunch at Il Missimo on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill. Ditto for its location at Legacy Place in Dedham.
Around Rhody
The Weaver Library Farmers Market is open at 4 on Thursdays on Grove Street in East Providence.
Palmer River Grille is up and running on Market Street in Warren, where the Country Inn used to be. www.palmerrivergrille.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update
Tap, cask and bottle
You can sip wine and beer by the glass 11 to 5 on the lawn at Westport Rivers Vineyard and Winery in Westport. And their sunset music series begins this Friday, July 3. No tastings or tours yet. www.westportrivers.com
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, which also owns Braven Brewing Company of Brooklyn, has purchased Radiant Pig Beer Company of New York City. With production expected to reach 10,000 barrels by the end of the year, it is now the largest combined brewing and distilling company by production in Rhode Island.
Newport Vineyards in Middletown now boasts The Vineyard Garden, a quarter-acre growing vegetables for the vineyard meals. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Aug. 3-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Sad notes
Luxe Burger Bar has not renewed its lease at its Waterplace Park location in Providence and has closed after 15 years.
Squealing Pig on Centre Street in West Roxbury has succumbed.
Menu mysteries
Ever had a Seckel pear? It was named after an 18th century farmer in — where else? — Pennsylvania.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Mansfield: The sausage soup (10 bucks) and the rigatoni Abruzzi (11 bucks) at Bertucci’s on School Street. www.bertuccis.com
Cranston: A half-dozen assorted Knead Doughnuts (21 bucks) at The Edgewood Cheese Shop on Broad Street, one of the satellite locations for Rhode Island-based Knead. Just call the shop (401.941.2400) to order your doughnuts for pick-up there. www.edgewoodcheeseshop.com
Attleboro: The takeout fish tacos (14 bucks) and full rack of ribs (19 bucks) at Morin’s on South Main Street. www.morins1911.com
SOMETHING NEW
Season
This is a new gastropub on MassaAve in North Cambridge where Table at Season to Taste used to be, and it has the same owner.
Tasty Burger
This chain is opening a new location at Downtown Crossing in Boston.
Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar
This is new on Merrimac Street in Newburyport.
