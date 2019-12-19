If you’re having a holiday party at home or at the office, let The Notester turn you on to the three-course pizza.
It’s new on the catering menu at Villa Italian Kitchen. The closest is at Providence Place. Here’s how it works:
Each slice is a three-course treat. In the middle of the pizza is a creamy Caesar salad topping, followed going outward by penne pasta in sauce and finishing off with a chocolate-filled crust drizzled with chocolate. www.villaitaliankitchen.com
And here are two more spots offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes: DeWolf Tavern on Thames Street in Bristol, where it’s available daily through Wednesday, Dec. 24, for 55 bucks (www.dewolftavern.com), and Sinatra at the Encore Boston Harbor casino, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, for 148 bucks. www.encorebostonharbor.com
The local scene
Buy an entrée and you get a second one free with the coupon in the paper for The Breakfast Place on Pleasant Street in Attleboro. This BOGO deal is good through Dec. 31. www.thebreakfastplacema.com
Hurry, they’re taking orders through Thursday, Dec. 19, for pickup Dec. 24 at Confectionary Designs on Winthrop Street in Rehoboth. Think Buche de Noel, almond and plum tarts, gingerbread bundt cake, eggnog cheesecake, orange chocolate cake, peppermint cake and tiramisu. 774.565.8288, 401.413.6851 and www.confectionerydesigns.net
Kozy Kitchen on Maple Street in Attleboro, which closed several years ago, has reopened under a new owner, and the fare includes Central American and Italian dishes. 508.455.0338
Baked haddock with rice pilaf for 8 bucks and two dogs with baked beans for 7 bucks are the featured entrees 11 to 1 this Friday, Dec. 20, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
The Tuesday 5-buck breakfast schedule at the senior center on School Street in Plainville is: Dec. 24, buttermilk pancakes with strawberry topping, and Dec. 31, bacon and eggs. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Banners Kitchen & Tap on Causeway Street is now open for lunch seven days a week. www.bannerskitchenandtap.com
Haley House Bakery Café on Dartmouth Street, which closed last January, is planning to reopen in mid-December. It will resume providing job training for former prisoners and hosting community discussions, community dinners, live music and poetry slams. www.haleyhouse.org
Providence Proper
They have a new winter menu and seasonal cocktails at The River Social on Exchange Street. www.theriversocial.com
On Tuesdays, 125 bucks gets you a 35-ounce tomahawk steak or two 18-ounce pork tomahawks, plus two salads, two sides and two desserts, at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on West Exchange Street. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
They serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails at the Schastea tea rooms and creperies on Broadway in Providence and on Broad Street in Cranston. www.schastea.com
Around Rhody
Kai Bar on Main Street in East Greenwich has a new owner: The Martucci Group, which owns Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery, Besos Kitchen and Cocktails, The Trap Brew Pub & Grill and Chianti Catering. www.kaibareg.com
One of New England’s largest working gingerbread lighthouses is on display at the Newport Marriott on America’s Cup Avenue. It’s 16 feet tall, weighs 350 pounds and is topped with 2,400 pieces of candy and 20 gallons of royal icing. www.marriott.com
Funghu bruschetta, Italian beef calzone and grilled shrimp risotto are on the new menu at Avvio Ristorante at Garden City Center in Cranston. www.avvioristorante.com
They have a redesigned menu at recently renovated One Bellevue restaurant at the Hotel Viking in Newport. www.hotelviking.com
Tap and bottle
The 17th annual Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., has added two new brunches: a Brunch Battle and a Champagne Brunch, both on Sunday, Jan. 26. www.mohegansun.com
Want to buy a lot of suds? Foolproof Brewing in Pawtucket is up for sale.
Big dates
Thursday, Dec. 19: All-you-eat buffet and comedy show, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Post Road, Warwick, at 6:30, 35 bucks. 401.639.7726
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad note, happy note
Olga’s Cup & Saucer on Point Street in Providence is closing Dec. 24 — and being replaced by a Seven Stars Bakery.
Menu mysteries
The word “beef” comes from the Latin “bos,” or ox.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Three-course meals are 29 bucks Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the Fluke Newport supper club on Bowens Wharf. www.flukenewport and 401.849.7778
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The quarter-pound Charlie Burger (10 bucks) at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill on South Main Street. www.morins1911.com and 508.222.9875
Hyannis: The smoked bluefish pate (8 bucks), puff duck soup (12 bucks) and six gimlet oysters flavored with lime, cucumber and Hendrick’s gin (18 bucks) at The Naked Oyster on Main Street. www.nakedoyster.com
Norton: The scialetelli (12 bucks), the pappadelle al porcini (20 bucks) and the spinach and ricotta calzone (12 bucks) at Sabatino’s Trattoria on West Main Street. www.sabatinostrattoria.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Frank
This is a restaurant and market combo on Ratoul Street in Beverly that sells sit-down meals and prepared foods, brought to us by the folks at the now-closed L’Espalier in Boston.
Salvato’s
This is new on Franklin Street in Westerly where Bagles and Moore used to be.
Broken Coconut
Look for poke, grain bowls, smoothie bowls and yogurt at this spot on Northern Avenue in Boston’s Seaport District, which is a New York offshoot.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
