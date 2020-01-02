go wine bottle

Up for some delicious wine tasting when the weather’s chilly? Head south, says The Notester — like to Rhode Island’s South County.

You may be surprised to learn, as was The Notester, that you’ll find no less than five vineyards and wineries there. Check it out:

Leyden Farm Vineyard and Winery on Plain Meeting House Road in West Greenwich. www.leydenfarm.com

Gooseneck Vineyards on Brown Street in North Kingstown. www.gooseneckvineyards.com

Langworthy Farm Winery on Shore Road in Westerly. www.langworthyfarm.com

WinterHawk Vineyards on Yawgoo Pond Road in West Kingston. www.winterhawkvineyards.com

Tapped Apple Winery on High Street in Westerly. www.tappedapple.com

Go ahead, make a winter day of it.

The local scene

You can get a jumbo lobster salad roll with fries today, Jan. 2, at Fresh Catch restaurant on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and its café off Route 1 in North Attleboro. You can also get buck-a-shuck oysters 11 to 5. www.freshcatchinc.com

The luncheon this Friday, Jan. 3, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street features entrees of meatballs and penne for 7 bucks and chicken and sausage marinara over penne for 8 bucks. They also have soup, chowder, salad, a variety of sandwiches — like a grilled reuben for 8 bucks — plus sides and desserts. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging

Here’s the menu for the 5-buck breakfasts 8 to 10 Tuesdays at the Plainville Senior Center: Dec. 31, eggs, bacon, homefries; Jan. 7, eggs and corned beef hash; Jan. 14, apple pie French toast with sausage; Jan. 21, three-egg western omelet, and Jan. 28, eggs, ham steak, fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging

Greater Boston

The Snowport Winter Village on Northern Avenue in the Seaport District, which offers curling, ice skating, penguin bowling and a gondola, has added Waffle Cabin and Oath Pizza food truck to its food lineup. www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport

Providence Proper

You’ll find lobster, veal, steaks and chops in addition to Italian food at Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill in Providence. www.theoldcanteen.com

Chomp Kitchen and Drinks is opening a second location in the Fox Point area, where Eagle Super Market used to be. Stay tuned.

Reminder: Providence Restaurant Weeks are Jan. 12-25, when participating restaurants will be offering three-course dinners for 30, 35 and 50 bucks and lunches for 17 bucks.

Around Rhody

All through January you can get six free wings at restaurants participating in the Lord of the Rings competition. You need to buy a 25-buck passport to the restaurants from Rhode Island Food Fights. www.rifoodfights.com

The Fondue Village, cozy ski gondolas for dining, is back at Ocean House in Westerly for lunch and dinner. The three-course meals come with Veuve Clicquot and vary in price. www.oceanhouse.com

There are more than 20 vendors at the Meet Your Maker eat, drink and shop events at Hope & Main on Main Street in Warren on these Sundays: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, April 19 and May 17. www.makefoodyourbusiness.org

Tap and bottle

In case you missed it, the old Long Live Beerworks on West Fountain Street has reopened as Beer on Earth, open Thursdays through Sundays. They moved from their original location in North Kingstown.

Big dates

Friday, Jan. 10: Old Forester bourbon dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 5:45, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org

Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com

Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org

Friday, Jan. 31: Chateneau-Du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net

Friday, Feb. 21: Death of a Gangster mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org

Out West

Restaurant Week is back Jan. 19-23 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., with deals and specials at all their restaurants. www.mohegansun.com

Sad notes

Lumiere on Washington Street in Newton is scheduled to close in February.

Menu mysteries

Yam comes from the Portuguese adjective inhame, meaning edible.

Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.

Psst, let’s make a deal

You can share an app, get two entrees and a wine or craft beer for 39 bucks at Luigi’s on Hartford Avenue in Johnston. www.luigisgourmet.com and 401.455.0045

Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.

HAVE A NOTE? Or a Sez You? E-mail them to notester@thesunchronicle.com or drop them in snail mail addressed to Restaurant Notes, The Sun Chronicle, Box 600, Attleboro, MA 02703.

