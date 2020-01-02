Up for some delicious wine tasting when the weather’s chilly? Head south, says The Notester — like to Rhode Island’s South County.
You may be surprised to learn, as was The Notester, that you’ll find no less than five vineyards and wineries there. Check it out:
Leyden Farm Vineyard and Winery on Plain Meeting House Road in West Greenwich. www.leydenfarm.com
Gooseneck Vineyards on Brown Street in North Kingstown. www.gooseneckvineyards.com
Langworthy Farm Winery on Shore Road in Westerly. www.langworthyfarm.com
WinterHawk Vineyards on Yawgoo Pond Road in West Kingston. www.winterhawkvineyards.com
Tapped Apple Winery on High Street in Westerly. www.tappedapple.com
Go ahead, make a winter day of it.
The local scene
You can get a jumbo lobster salad roll with fries today, Jan. 2, at Fresh Catch restaurant on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and its café off Route 1 in North Attleboro. You can also get buck-a-shuck oysters 11 to 5. www.freshcatchinc.com
The luncheon this Friday, Jan. 3, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street features entrees of meatballs and penne for 7 bucks and chicken and sausage marinara over penne for 8 bucks. They also have soup, chowder, salad, a variety of sandwiches — like a grilled reuben for 8 bucks — plus sides and desserts. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Here’s the menu for the 5-buck breakfasts 8 to 10 Tuesdays at the Plainville Senior Center: Dec. 31, eggs, bacon, homefries; Jan. 7, eggs and corned beef hash; Jan. 14, apple pie French toast with sausage; Jan. 21, three-egg western omelet, and Jan. 28, eggs, ham steak, fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
The Snowport Winter Village on Northern Avenue in the Seaport District, which offers curling, ice skating, penguin bowling and a gondola, has added Waffle Cabin and Oath Pizza food truck to its food lineup. www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport
Providence Proper
You’ll find lobster, veal, steaks and chops in addition to Italian food at Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill in Providence. www.theoldcanteen.com
Chomp Kitchen and Drinks is opening a second location in the Fox Point area, where Eagle Super Market used to be. Stay tuned.
Reminder: Providence Restaurant Weeks are Jan. 12-25, when participating restaurants will be offering three-course dinners for 30, 35 and 50 bucks and lunches for 17 bucks.
Around Rhody
All through January you can get six free wings at restaurants participating in the Lord of the Rings competition. You need to buy a 25-buck passport to the restaurants from Rhode Island Food Fights. www.rifoodfights.com
The Fondue Village, cozy ski gondolas for dining, is back at Ocean House in Westerly for lunch and dinner. The three-course meals come with Veuve Clicquot and vary in price. www.oceanhouse.com
There are more than 20 vendors at the Meet Your Maker eat, drink and shop events at Hope & Main on Main Street in Warren on these Sundays: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, April 19 and May 17. www.makefoodyourbusiness.org
Tap and bottle
In case you missed it, the old Long Live Beerworks on West Fountain Street has reopened as Beer on Earth, open Thursdays through Sundays. They moved from their original location in North Kingstown.
Big dates
Friday, Jan. 10: Old Forester bourbon dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 5:45, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com
Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Friday, Jan. 31: Chateneau-Du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 21: Death of a Gangster mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Out West
Restaurant Week is back Jan. 19-23 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., with deals and specials at all their restaurants. www.mohegansun.com
Sad notes
Lumiere on Washington Street in Newton is scheduled to close in February.
Menu mysteries
Yam comes from the Portuguese adjective inhame, meaning edible.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can share an app, get two entrees and a wine or craft beer for 39 bucks at Luigi’s on Hartford Avenue in Johnston. www.luigisgourmet.com and 401.455.0045
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.