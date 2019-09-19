Like comfort food? Who doesn’t. And there’s a lot of it right around here.
But at AAA, they like it when you drive, so the September-October issue of YourAAA lists eight places for “comfort food done right” as recommended by the Phantom Gourmet. Here they are:
Avenue N in East Providence, a Notester favorite.
Barrett’s Fireside Grille in Middleboro. The Notester’s been there, but finds the Barrett’s in North Attleboro just as good without the drive. Sorry, AAA.
Blackie’s, now in new and bigger digs in Smithfield. Been there. See Happy Note below.
Bubby’s NY Style Delicatessen in Portsmouth, N.H.
Ciro’s Tavern in Woonsocket. Been there.
Harrows Chicken Pies, found in Dedham, Medford, Methuen, Reading, Saugus and Tewksbury.
Dunn-Gaherin’s in Newton, described as a cross between an Irish pub and a ski lodge.
The Winthrop Arms, situated in a quaint hotel in Winthrop.
The local scene
You’ll find eight lunch selections for 8 bucks at Fitzy’s Pub on Man Mar Drive in Plainville. www.fitzyspub.com
It’s almost fall, so the turkey pies are back at the Willow Tree retail store on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.willowtreefarm.com and 508.222.2479
The featured flavor at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro is Campfire S’mores. That’s toasted marshmallow ice cream with graham cracker swirl and chocolate chunks. www.blissdairy.com and 508.222.2884
The Friday luncheons have moved inside at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street and the Friday, Sept. 20, entrées are chicken or sausage marinara over penne for 8 bucks. You can also get lobster chowder for 6 bucks, turkey orzo soup for 4 bucks and a variety of sandwiches and sides. It’s 11 to 1.
There’s a pancakes and eggs breakfast at 9 this Sunday, Sept. 22, at St. Martha’s parish hall brought to us by the Plainville Knights of Columbus. They’d like a donation of 5 bucks, 10 bucks for a family.
Reminders:
The 12th annual Taste of Tri-Town food tasting to help the food pantries in Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton is Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield. www.tri-townchamber.org and 508.339.5655
Greater Boston
Longfellow’s Wayside Inn is getting a jump on the season with its Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 27, outdoors at its Wayside Inn Road location in Sudbury. Twenty-five bucks gets you in, German beers are 3 bucks and there are German food and live music, too. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Through Tuesday, Oct. 8, Legal Sea Foods is celebrating its 11th annual oyster festival with special mollusk menus. www.legalseafoods.com/oysterfestival
The food and drinks will have an alien theme at the Storm Area 51 party 7 to 10 this Friday, Sept. 20, at Bukowski Tavern on Cambridge Street in Cambridge. Think Unidentified Frying Objects. www.bukowskitavern.net
Providence Proper
They are offering brunch 10 to 3 Sunday, Oct. 20, at New Rivers American Bistro on Steeple Street. Make a reservation. 401.751.0350
Around Rhody
Specials at Hotel Viking on Bellevue Avenue in Newport include a new burger creation every Monday, three-course spirits and stogies dinner for 65 bucks on Wednesdays, pet-friendly Paws on the Patio on Thursdays and the One Bellevue BBQ noon to 3 on Saturdays for 20 bucks. www.hotelviking.com
There’s a Hangar Party with a 1970s theme 7 to 11 this Friday, Sept. 20, at Dooney Aviation on Tom Harvey Road in Westerly. Tickets are 40 bucks for this Jonnycake Center of Westerly event, which will include beer, wine, food trucks and music — plus you in ‘70s attire. www.jonnycake.org/events and 401.377.8069
East Greenwich Restaurant Week runs Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, with more than 40 restaurants offering meal deals. www.eatgreenwichchamber.com
Tap and bottle
They’re having a launch party for Badfish Beer starting at 8 this Friday, Sept. 20, at Ocean Mist on Matunuck Road in Wakefield. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.badfish.com
Did you make a note of this? The 6th annual New England Whiskey Festival is next Saturday, Sept. 28, at Twin River Casino on Twin River Road in Lincoln. Wwwtwinriver.com
You can savor wine, scotch, chocolates and truffles at Sip and Sweet 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday, Oct. 2. This Junior League of Rhode Island fundraising event is at Central Congregational Church on Angell Street in Providence. Tickets are 50 bucks. www.jlri.org
Big dates
Sunday, Sept. 22: Disaster Relief Fundraiser Dinner for Mozambique, Cranston Portuguese Club, Second Avenue, Cranston, at 1, 35 bucks, 10 for kids 12 and under. 401.400.2813
Sunday, Sept. 29: Burger Bash, Linden Place Mansion, Hope Street, Bristol, 1 to 4, 50 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Sad note
Doyle’s, the Boston area political go-to place in Jamaica Plain since the late 1800s, will close before the end of the year.
Happy note
Blackie’s Bulldog Tavern has moved into a bigger space on George Washington Highway in Smithfeld and changed its name to Blackie’s. It’s where Cricket’s used to be.
Menu mysteries
Pesto pasta sauce originated in Genoa, and you grind its ingredients — including basil — with a pestle, thus the name.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Oysters are a buck-a-shuck Tuesdays through Sundays 3 to 6:30 at the Providence Oyster Bar on Atwells Avenue in Providence. This happy hour special on Mondays is 4 to 6:30. www.provoysterbar.com
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things at Notester favorites on The Cape:
Hyannis: The oishi oysters (a buck each at happy hour) at the Naked Oyster on Main Street. 508.778.6500
Mashpee: The escargot (9 bucks), the bacalao soup (8 bucks) and the duck entrée (33 bucks) at Bleu at Mashpee Commons. 508.539.7907
Falmouth: The sweet mole ribs (13 bucks), cornbread-stuffed quahogs (10 bucks) and tres tacos dish (15 bucks) at Anejo Mexican Bistro & Tequila Bar on Main Street. 508.388.7631
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Pollo Club
This is new where the El Rincon used to be on Moody Street in Waltham, brought to us by the folks at Moody’s Delicatessen.
Shy Bird
This rotisserie and bar is new on Broadway in Cambridge.
Orfano
Look for Italian-American cuisine at this new spot on Boylston Street in Boston.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
