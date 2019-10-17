The list of restaurants and food vendors is growing for Hub Hall, the new food hall coming sometime in January to The Hub on the Causeway at TD Garden in Boston. It’s going to be a huge foodie destination.
The latest to sign up are Taco Dumbo, Bianco & Sons Sausage and Caffe Nero.
They join Greco, Boston Soup Company, Juicygreens, The Smoke Shop, Mike’s Pastry, Sullivan’s Castle, Sauce Burgers, Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood and Monica’s Mercato.
The Patina Restaurant Group is shooting for 18 vendors in Hub Hall, which has more than 16,000 square feet. The group will also open Banner’s Kitchen & Tap sometime this month at The Hub on the Causeway.
The local scene
Foxtoberfest is back 7 to 10 this Friday, Oct. 18, in the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place. Look for German food and music. Tickets are 55 bucks and proceeds benefit Confikids. www.confikids.org
Buy a sandwich at the D’Angelo’s on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro or the one on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and you’ll get one free on Patriot game days through Dec. 31. Note: The BOGO coupon in the paper does not include lobster sandwiches. www.dangelos.com
The new pasta-and-grill combos at Applebee’s — think blackened salmon and fettucini alfredo — start at 10 bucks and will be around for a limited time. There are four grilled items and three pastas to mix and match. www.applebees.com
Newman Congregational Church UCC will host an Oktober fundraising dinner 4 to 7 this Sunday, Oct. 20, at the K of C Hall on Arcade Avenue in Seekonk. It’s 20 bucks. 401.434.4742
The entrée offerings are baked haddock and crabmeat macaroni and cheese at the Friends of Plainville Seniors‘ Friday luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Oct. 18, at the senior center on School Street. The menu also includes soups, salads, sandwiches and dessert.
Reminders:
Fall Willow Tree Day is this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Willow Tree store on South Main Street in Attleboro. From 11 to 4, visitors get 20 percent off any product in the store, a free gift for every Thanksgiving order and a free turkey-and-side sampling. www.willowtreefarms.com and 508.222.2479
The Taste of the Region is next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Tri-County Regional High School in Franklin. This United Regional Chamber of Commerce event starts at 6 and costs 20 bucks in advance, 25 at the door. www.unitedregionalchamber.org
Shovel Town Brewery brews are featured at the fall beer dinner next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
Yankee Spirits is having a six-table blended whiskey tasting 5:30 to 7:30 next Wednesday, Oct. 23, at its Route 1 store in South Attleboro. www.yankeespirits.com
The Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association’s New England clam boil is 7 on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street. Tickets, which you must buy in advance, are 30 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Greater Boston
The Harvest Moon fundraiser for Food for Free is 6 to 10 this Friday, Oct. 18, at MIT’s Morse Hall. Numerous Hub restaurants will be cooking for you and there will be auctions, too. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.foodforfree.org
The weekend brunch is back at Bukowski’s Tavern in Cambridge. It’s offered 10 to 2:30. www.bukowskitavern.net
Providence Proper
Washington state’s Snowdrift Cider and D.C.’s Anxo Cider will be featured on Cider Night, next Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the final event of the Oktoberfest celebration at The Courtland Club on Courtland Street. 401.227.9300
Around Rhody
You can catch “Night of the Living Dead” and “Plan 9 from Outer Space” at Classics and Cocktail night Sunday, Oct. 26, at Rhode Island Spirits on Blackstone Boulevard in Pawtucket. The films start at 7 and tickets are 15 bucks. www.rhodeislandspirits.com
Roasted apple salad and jalapeno popper dip are new on the menu at Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino on Twin River Road in Lincoln. 401.475.8600
Chapel Grille on Chapel View Boulevard in Cranston is now open Mondays for dinner. www.chapelgrileri.com and 401.944.4900
Tap and bottle
They’re having a Halloween CarnEvil Celebration 7 to 11 Friday, Oct. 25, at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
Two Gals Cocktails is having a tasting of fall cocktails, cider-infused drinks and sangria 6:30 to 8 Thursday, Oct. 17, at Linden Place Mansion on Hope Street in Bristol. Tickets are 55 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Beervana Fest ’19 is 1 to 4:30 and 6 to 9:30 Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. www.eventbrite.com and beervanafest.com
The valley’s finest wines will be offered at Napa in New England 6 to 10 Friday, Oct. 25, at The Four Seasons Hotel on Boylston Street in Boston. Tickets for this fundraiser to help cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy are — gulp — 500 bucks. www.cureduchenne.org
Big dates
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Cuisine for a Cause Rhode Island fundraiser with local chefs for the American Liver Foundation, Strand Ballroom, Washington Street, Providence, 6 to 9, 100 bucks, 175 for two. www.alfevents.org
Friday, Oct. 25: Four-course meat and game dinner, Ella’s Fine Food and Drink, Tower Street, Westerly, at 6, 150 bucks. www.ellasfinefoodanddrink.com and 401.315.0606
Menu mysteries
The loganberry was discovered in the late 19th century by J.H. Logan.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Three-course meals are 29 bucks Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the Fluke Newport supper club on Bowens Wharf. www.flukenewport and 401.849.7778
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things down Maine way:
Bailey Island: The haddock chowder (11 bucks) and grilled haddock sandwich (11 bucks) at Giant Stairs Seafood Grille on Harpswell Islands Road (207.833.5000), and the shrimp scampi (26 bucks), lobster BLT (21 bucks) and lobster stew (12 bucks) at Cook’s Lobster & Ale House on Garrison Cove Road. 207.833.2818
Freeport: The clam chowder (7 bucks), fried calamari and shrimp (14 bucks) and the scallop roll (17 bucks) at Jameson Tavern on Main Street. www.jamesontavern.com
Portland: The Maine oysters (28 bucks) and bucket of steamers (23 bucks) at J’s Oyster on Portland Pier. www.jsoysterportland.com and 207.772.4828
Ogunquit: The seafood chowder (10 bucks) and the crab melt (15 bucks) at Brix + Brine on Shore Road. www.brixbrine.com
Hey, been someplace good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
LUCIE Drink + Dine
This spot with a “modern global menu” is new on Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay, where Brasserie Jo used to be.
The Dean Bar
This is the new cocktail lounge with some Japanese twists at the Dean Hotel in downtown Providence, formerly the Magdalenae Room
Vieste
This is an Italian eatery on Thames Street in Newport, where Stoneacre Tapas used to be.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
