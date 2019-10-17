The list of restaurants and food vendors is growing for Hub Hall, the new food hall coming sometime in January to The Hub on the Causeway at TD Garden in Boston. It’s going to be a huge foodie destination.

The latest to sign up are Taco Dumbo, Bianco & Sons Sausage and Caffe Nero.

They join Greco, Boston Soup Company, Juicygreens, The Smoke Shop, Mike’s Pastry, Sullivan’s Castle, Sauce Burgers, Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood and Monica’s Mercato.

The Patina Restaurant Group is shooting for 18 vendors in Hub Hall, which has more than 16,000 square feet. The group will also open Banner’s Kitchen & Tap sometime this month at The Hub on the Causeway.

The local scene

Foxtoberfest is back 7 to 10 this Friday, Oct. 18, in the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place. Look for German food and music. Tickets are 55 bucks and proceeds benefit Confikids. www.confikids.org

Buy a sandwich at the D’Angelo’s on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro or the one on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and you’ll get one free on Patriot game days through Dec. 31. Note: The BOGO coupon in the paper does not include lobster sandwiches. www.dangelos.com

The new pasta-and-grill combos at Applebee’s — think blackened salmon and fettucini alfredo — start at 10 bucks and will be around for a limited time. There are four grilled items and three pastas to mix and match. www.applebees.com

Newman Congregational Church UCC will host an Oktober fundraising dinner 4 to 7 this Sunday, Oct. 20, at the K of C Hall on Arcade Avenue in Seekonk. It’s 20 bucks. 401.434.4742

The entrée offerings are baked haddock and crabmeat macaroni and cheese at the Friends of Plainville Seniors‘ Friday luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Oct. 18, at the senior center on School Street. The menu also includes soups, salads, sandwiches and dessert.

Reminders:

Fall Willow Tree Day is this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Willow Tree store on South Main Street in Attleboro. From 11 to 4, visitors get 20 percent off any product in the store, a free gift for every Thanksgiving order and a free turkey-and-side sampling. www.willowtreefarms.com and 508.222.2479

The Taste of the Region is next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Tri-County Regional High School in Franklin. This United Regional Chamber of Commerce event starts at 6 and costs 20 bucks in advance, 25 at the door. www.unitedregionalchamber.org

Shovel Town Brewery brews are featured at the fall beer dinner next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com

Yankee Spirits is having a six-table blended whiskey tasting 5:30 to 7:30 next Wednesday, Oct. 23, at its Route 1 store in South Attleboro. www.yankeespirits.com

The Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association’s New England clam boil is 7 on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street. Tickets, which you must buy in advance, are 30 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132

Greater Boston

The Harvest Moon fundraiser for Food for Free is 6 to 10 this Friday, Oct. 18, at MIT’s Morse Hall. Numerous Hub restaurants will be cooking for you and there will be auctions, too. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.foodforfree.org

The weekend brunch is back at Bukowski’s Tavern in Cambridge. It’s offered 10 to 2:30. www.bukowskitavern.net

Providence Proper

Washington state’s Snowdrift Cider and D.C.’s Anxo Cider will be featured on Cider Night, next Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the final event of the Oktoberfest celebration at The Courtland Club on Courtland Street. 401.227.9300

Around Rhody

You can catch “Night of the Living Dead” and “Plan 9 from Outer Space” at Classics and Cocktail night Sunday, Oct. 26, at Rhode Island Spirits on Blackstone Boulevard in Pawtucket. The films start at 7 and tickets are 15 bucks. www.rhodeislandspirits.com

Roasted apple salad and jalapeno popper dip are new on the menu at Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino on Twin River Road in Lincoln. 401.475.8600

Chapel Grille on Chapel View Boulevard in Cranston is now open Mondays for dinner. www.chapelgrileri.com and 401.944.4900

Tap and bottle

They’re having a Halloween CarnEvil Celebration 7 to 11 Friday, Oct. 25, at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com

Two Gals Cocktails is having a tasting of fall cocktails, cider-infused drinks and sangria 6:30 to 8 Thursday, Oct. 17, at Linden Place Mansion on Hope Street in Bristol. Tickets are 55 bucks. www.lindenplace.org

Beervana Fest ’19 is 1 to 4:30 and 6 to 9:30 Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. www.eventbrite.com and beervanafest.com

The valley’s finest wines will be offered at Napa in New England 6 to 10 Friday, Oct. 25, at The Four Seasons Hotel on Boylston Street in Boston. Tickets for this fundraiser to help cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy are — gulp — 500 bucks. www.cureduchenne.org

Big dates

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Cuisine for a Cause Rhode Island fundraiser with local chefs for the American Liver Foundation, Strand Ballroom, Washington Street, Providence, 6 to 9, 100 bucks, 175 for two. www.alfevents.org

Friday, Oct. 25: Four-course meat and game dinner, Ella’s Fine Food and Drink, Tower Street, Westerly, at 6, 150 bucks. www.ellasfinefoodanddrink.com and 401.315.0606

Menu mysteries

The loganberry was discovered in the late 19th century by J.H. Logan.

Psst, let’s make a deal

Three-course meals are 29 bucks Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays at the Fluke Newport supper club on Bowens Wharf. www.flukenewport and 401.849.7778

SEZ ME

Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things down Maine way:

Bailey Island: The haddock chowder (11 bucks) and grilled haddock sandwich (11 bucks) at Giant Stairs Seafood Grille on Harpswell Islands Road (207.833.5000), and the shrimp scampi (26 bucks), lobster BLT (21 bucks) and lobster stew (12 bucks) at Cook’s Lobster & Ale House on Garrison Cove Road. 207.833.2818

Freeport: The clam chowder (7 bucks), fried calamari and shrimp (14 bucks) and the scallop roll (17 bucks) at Jameson Tavern on Main Street. www.jamesontavern.com

Portland: The Maine oysters (28 bucks) and bucket of steamers (23 bucks) at J’s Oyster on Portland Pier. www.jsoysterportland.com and 207.772.4828

Ogunquit: The seafood chowder (10 bucks) and the crab melt (15 bucks) at Brix + Brine on Shore Road. www.brixbrine.com

Hey, been someplace good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.

SOMETHING NEW

LUCIE Drink + Dine

This spot with a “modern global menu” is new on Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay, where Brasserie Jo used to be.

The Dean Bar

This is the new cocktail lounge with some Japanese twists at the Dean Hotel in downtown Providence, formerly the Magdalenae Room

Vieste

This is an Italian eatery on Thames Street in Newport, where Stoneacre Tapas used to be.

Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.

HAVE A NOTE? Or a Sez You? E-mail them to notester@thesunchronicle.com or drop them in snail mail addressed to Restaurant Notes, The Sun Chronicle, Box 600, Attleboro, MA 02703.

