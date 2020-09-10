Festivals are rare events during this pandemic, but LaSalette Shrine on Park Street in Attleboro is having its third annual Italian cultural festival honoring St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina on Thursday, Sept. 24.
In a bow to the coronavirus, boxed lunches of Italian food will be served from noon to 4. There will also be a fund-raising raffle.
Other activities and events include a souvenir tables for Padre Pio shirts and mugs, dedication of the Padre Pio flower garden at 1, a talk at 1:30 by LaSalette Father John Welch titled “Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry,” and a procession and Mass at the outdoor chapel at 4:30. www.lasaletteattleboroshrine.org
So, enjoy the fresh air, wear a mask, practice social distancing and picnic Italian style.
The local scene
Through Thursday, Sept. 17, children get a free kids meal at Applebee’s when your to-go or delivery order is 12 bucks or more. Use promo code FREEKIDS when ordering. www.applebees.com
Chocolate raspberry truffle is the flavor of the month for September at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
Turkey pies are going for 5 bucks, which is a 1-buck discount, at the Willow Tree store on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.willowtreefarm.com
This week’s lobstermania at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield is offered 11:30 to 8 Thursday, Sept. 10. They’re celebrating their 40th anniversary with four lobsters for 29 bucks, three for 22, two for 15 and one for 8, all eat-in only. There are deals on twin lazy lobsters, lobster salad rolls and lobster bisque, too. www.freshcatchinc.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants throughout the region are offering the Prime Rib Lovers Weekend Friday to Sunday, Sept. 11-13. Along with the rib, you get a side of creamy horseradish sauce, two sides, and a free three-course meal upgrade. The 12-ounce dinner is 18 bucks and the 18-ounce is 22 bucks. The deal is available after 4 p.m., while it lasts. www.99restaurants.com
Reminders:
Empty Bowls has soup to-go at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park this Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 to 2. Twenty-five bucks gets you soup and a handmade bowl. The cash supports programs for the hungry in the Attleboro area. www.emptybowlsattleboro.com
There’s a takeout pasta and meatball supper Saturday, Sept. 19, at Centenary United Methodist Church at North Main and Sanford streets in Attleboro. Twelve bucks gets you the entrée plus a tossed salad, garlic bread and a dessert. For kids under 10 it’s 6 bucks. The meals must be ordered by Friday, Sept. 18, and are ready for pickup at 5:30. Call 508.222.1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com
Centenary also has a lobster lunch Friday, Sept. 25. The meal is 10 bucks and includes a lobster roll or lobster mac and cheese, chips, a pickle, cookie and soda or water. Order by noon Thursday, Sept. 24, and schedule a pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the 25th. Group orders can be delivered to your office or business before 12:30. Call 508.222.1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com
Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers, honorary chair for the annual Rodman Ride for Kids fundraising effort that features 70 Massachusetts restaurants, is part of a prize in its silent auction Saturday, Sept. 26. Wahlberg will cook a dinner for 10 at the top bidder’s home. It’s a virtual event this year. www.rodmanforkids.org
Greater Boston
Sweet Basil in Needham is opening a second branch of the Italian restaurant on Moody Street in Waltham, where sister restaurant Balani used to be.
Lydia Shire’s Scampo at the Liberty Hotel on Charles Street has reopened for dinner. www.scampoboston.com
Providence Proper
Del’s has a new flavor for the fall: soft frozen pumpkin spice. www.dels.com
Crepe Corner in Smithfield has relocated to Westminster Street in Downtown Providence and is planning to soon open a second location in Pawtuxet Village, where Schastea and the Elephant Room used to be.
Around Rhody
Their motto is they have Federal Hill cuisine at Johnston prices at Johna’s Italian Restaurant & Lounge on Killingly Street in Johnston. 401.228.6299
Look for comfortable American cuisine at Cook and Dagger on Putnam Pike in Greenville. www.cookanddagger.com
Tap, cask and bottle
They have discounted wine flights and Taproot Brewery beer flights 4:30 to 7:30 Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Wednesday, Sept. 23: There’s a tapas wine dinner at 7 p.m. at Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham. It’s 65 bucks. 508.977.9840
Sad notes
Blackie’s on George Washington Highway in Smithfield has closed its doors.
Changing tables
Diaz Guzman, formerly of Skyline in Providence, is the executive chef and Cruz Carranza is the chef at the new Lola’s Lounge on Douglas Pike in Smithfield.
Menu mysteries
Matzoh comes from the Arabic massa, meaning to touch, handle or knead.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get one-buck oysters 5 to 6 Tuesday through Sunday at the patio at Little Donkey on MassAve in Boston.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Smithfield: The three-course, 15-buck lunch inside at Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille on Douglas Pike. It was pasta e fagiole soup, buratta ravioli in Bolognese sauce and New York cheesecake for the first diner, and tomato basil soup, baked cod and key lime pie for the second diner. www.tavolowinebar.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com
SOMETHING NEW Stella Express
Stella used to be a restaurant in Boston’s South End, but this new venture is a food truck found on West Broadway and B Street in South Boston.
Palo Tapas Bar
This is new on Steeple Street in Providence, next to New Rivers.
Roni Cups
Look for Roman pizza on the patio or for takeout at this new spot at The Street Chestnut Hill on Boylston Street in Boston, brought to us by the folks at O Ya.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.