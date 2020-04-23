Are you a member at Legends? That’s the private, members-only restaurant and bar at TD Garden.
If you are, the food — when you can eat there again — should have a little Rhode Island flavor.
TD Garden and the Boston Bruins have inked a multi-year contract with Johnson and Wales University to provide dishes at Legends. Culinary students at JWU will created special menu items and the TD Garden folks will select what they think are winners.
Before the lockdown, student recipes selected included Essex fried clams, Nashville hot chicken, pork hand rolls and jerk wings.
So, what are you cooking?
Everybody’s eating in, so what are you making? Send The Notester a favorite recipe — the simpler the better — and maybe it will be featured here. That goes for restaurant chefs too, maybe to remind folks what they’re missing. The Notester will be looking for them at www.notesternews@gmail.com.
The local scene
Applebee’s calls them Family Bundle Meals because they serve three to eight people and start at 8 bucks a person. Think classic cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, broccoli chicken alfredo, mac and cheese pasta, riblets, and riblets and tenders. Call it in. www.applebees.com
First responders at the coronavirus test site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro received 50 free meals thanks to the staff at Stone Ridge Grill and Bar on Man-Mar Drive in Plainville. www.stoneridgegrillandbar
Also, the food program at Gillette that provides packaged meals to veterans and others in need has been expanded to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Nearly a million meals have been distributed. www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org
There are more than two dozen local restaurants listed on The Sun Chronicle’s special Takeout Tally site that gives addresses, hours, telephone numbers and websites for cursbide pickup and delivery. Tell your favorite restaurants about it if they are not listed. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally
Greater Boston
Buy a newly designed Support the Homies T-shirt for 25 bucks and you’ll be helping needy restaurant staff at a group of Cambridge and Somerville restaurants, Trina’s Starlite Lounge, Parlor Sports, State Park, Vinal Bakery, Viale and Highland Kitchen. www.trinasstarlitelounge.com
Providence Proper
Here’s a good question: The Notester knows the Massachusetts and Rhode Island driving restrictions are confusing, but can Massachusetts drivers go to Rhode Island restaurants for takeout? The Notester suspects so. Has anyone done it? Let The Notester know at notesternews@gmail.com.
Around Rhody
Still on? The Derby Day party with food, entertainment and live streaming of the big race is scheduled 4 to 8 Saturday, May 2, at Linden Place on Hope Street in Bristol. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Tap and bottle
Rhody guv Gina Raimondo used the classic phrase “knock it off” to communicate with folks flaunting her coronavirus guidelines, so Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick has created Knock It Off, a double IPA with notes of lime popsicle, peach, Mello Yellow and tangelo. www.proclamationaleco.com
Still on? May 2-3 are the dates for the Spring Festival Weekend at Newport Vineyards inn Middletown. It includes grape-stomping, wine and beer-tastings, live music and food. www.newportvineyards.com
Changing tables
Louis Capodilupo, formerly of The Mooring, is the new general manager at The Boar House on Schooner Drive in Tiverton and Marissa Lo, formerly of Legal Sea Foods in Boston and Legal C Bar in Dedham, is the new executive chef.
Sad notes
As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, Cinquecento on Harrison Avenue in Boston has been closed because a burst water main on the street flooded the restaurant, wrecking the kitchen, the space for private events, offices, liquor storage and mechanicals. The replacement estimate is a million bucks-plus. Ordering at sister restaurants Aquitaine, Aquitane Chestnut Hill and Metropolis will help it get back on its feet. www.cinquecentoboston.com
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the Rock Garden Party in Downtown Providence that includes plenty of food, family-friendly activities and garden tips.
Menu mysteries
Whiskey Jack is another name for the Canada jay. It comes from an obsolete folk term, Whiskey John, which derives from the Cree language word, wisician, or gray jay.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The 14-ounce prime rib dinner with two sides and a salad (20 bucks) with curbside pickup at The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street. Saturdays only. www.colblackintoninn.com
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Muku
This is a ramen restaurant coming to Market Central in Cambridge’s Central Square on MassAve, brought to us by the folks at OGA’s Japanese Cuisine in Natick.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
