We are proud to feature Little Bear. He is a neutered male, about 3 to 4 years old, up to date on all vaccines, FIV/FeLV-tested negative and microchipped. Our handsome boy is very outgoing and playful. He gets along with other cats and he likes our rabbits who run around the shelter. Little Bear is very friendly with everyone he meets and loves any and the all attention he can get. He can be held and cuddled giving lots of purring just to let you know he loves you.
If you are interested in Little Bear or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.