Heading for Newport? Why not? There’s plenty new at this seaside destination and environs.
New restaurants include 12 Meter Café inside the Seaman’s Church Institute on Market Square; Bar & Board Bistro, a two-floor Mediterranean restaurant on Thames Street; Bar Cino, a 60-seat wine bar and trattoria at Washington Square; Cara, formerly The Spiced Pear at The Chanler on Memorial Boulevard; and Friskie Fries, in Newport and Barrington.
Also, Hill Market Café inside the Hotel Viking on Bellevue; Humming Bird, a Jamaican café and restaurant on Broadway; Imbriglio’s Pizzeria Resto Bar Napoletana on Memorial Boulevard West; Nitro Bar on Pond Avenue; TPOJ Courtside at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Memorial Boulevard; The Recleained Café on Thames Street, where Lorusso’s used to be; Root, a vegan juice bar and eatery on Broadway; Tin Can Crab Shake with Cajun and Asian dishes on Thames Street, and The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar on Bowen’s Wharf.
Whew!
And don’t overlook these new spots on the way to and from Newport: Milk & Honey on West Main Road in Portsmouth, Mission Middletown on Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, the Cheese Wheel Village Market on Main Road in Tiverton, Portside Tavern on Thames Street in Bristol, Sydney on Russo Road in Portsmouth and Trattoria Romana and Tuscan Chophouse, the Canova family restaurants at the Twin River Tiverton Casino.
The local scene
Birthday Cake — yellow cake ice cream with candy confetti, yellow cake pieces and blue icing — is the flavor of the month at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com and 508.222.2884
If corn hole is your game, go to www.stoneforgerestaurants.com to sign up for their tournament Tuesday, July 23, at the Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle. It starts at 6, it’s 15 bucks to enter a team, only 16 teams can register and the prize is a Stoneforge gift card. There will be Boston Beer Company samples and giveaways, too.
Greater Boston
Look for Peruvian, Japanese and Chinese cuisine at RUKA at Downtown Crossing, which has also taken over the waterfront patio this summer at Lolita Cucina & Tequila Bars at Fort Point.
The new 65-seat patio at Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf is now open. www.alcoveboston.com
Providence Proper
They’re celebrating National Wine & Cheese Day Thursday, July 25, with — what else? — a Duckhorn wine and cheese event at Fleming’s Steakhouse on West Exchange Street. It starts at 6:30 and costs 45 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
For the summer, Chez Pascal on Hope Street offers six different roses by the glass, carafe and bottle. And don’t forget Mondays are specialty burger nights. www.chezpascal.com
Knead Doughnuts has opened its third location on Cromwell Street.
Around Rhody
There will be food trucks, Trinity Brewhouse beers and Gooseneck Vineyard wines plus a Southern country music concert at 4:30 this Saturday, July 13, at Chase Farm on Great Road in Lincoln. 401.333.8418
Look for lobster rolls, clam cakes, chowder and more at the Warren Quahog, Seafood & Art Festival 10 to 8 Saturday, July 20, and 10 to 6 Sunday, July 21, at Burr’s Hill Park in Warren. Admission is free and they start serving food at 11.
Tap and bottle
Wine Spectator magazine has bestowed Awards of Excellence on three area restaurants in its just released 2019 Restaurant Awards. They include Cibo Matte Caffe in Mansfield and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Tavolino, both in Foxboro’s Patriot Place.
The July drink at Applebee’s is the Malibu DOLLARMAMA for a buck. It’s coconut rum with orange and pineapple juices. www.applebees.com
Break Rock Brewing LLC has a fundraising campaign with MainVest to help it become the first craft brewery in Quincy. The drive ends Aug. 14.
SouthCoast
The second annual Seafood Soiree, a fundraiser for the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center, starts at 5:30 Thursday, July 18, at the Wamsutta Club at the James Arnold Mansion on County Street. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.fishingheritagecenter.org/soiree
Happy note
Bristol Oyster Bar on Hope Street in Bristol has reopened under new ownership.
Menu mysteries
A “chop” of meat is derived from the Middle English “cappen,” to split.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Here’s a comment from A Faithful Reader about a recent comment here about eggplant caviar: “It may be an ‘overblown’ name, but it is delicious, especially used as a spread on French bread with feta cream cheese. After sampling the spread at a Milwaukee restaurant about 50 years ago, my sister did some research for the recipe.” And, yes, The Notester was offered the recipes.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get two lunches for 35 bucks 11 to 5 on Thursdays at Seasons Buffet at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. www.mohegansun.com
SEZ YOU
“You may have already reviewed this restaurant, Towneship in North Easton, but thought I would give you my thoughts,” writes A Faithful Reader. “We really love Towneship! The renovation of an old church is beautiful with cathedral ceilings, exposed brick, a fireplace, a lounge/bar area, comfortable dining room, and some outdoor dining as well.
“As soon as we walked in we felt comfortable and impressed; we were glad we chose Towneship. So nice to see an innovative menu and the food is delicious. Service is friendly, professional and not rushed. We enjoyed a fig and prosciutto flatbread as an appetizer. The cod was perfectly cooked, the pork chop and sides very tender and flavorful, the filet mignon served hot and melt-in-your-mouth tender.
“We sampled three desserts (an offering for $22) and all three were excellent — rum cake, chocolate cake with caramel and whipped cream and a lavender lemon mousse. YUM.
“Towneship is a little pricey and considered upscale, but the quality and innovation is worthwhile. And there are less expensive choices of dishes. Although we are ‘older,’ the restaurant clientele was a mixture of ages, which is wonderful. We cannot wait to go back, thinking it may become our regular go-to!”
SOMETHING NEW
OddFellows Ice Cream
This is New York-based company is coming later this summer to Street Chestnut Hill on Boyslton Street. And they also sell alcoholic drinks.
Tavolo
This newest restaurant in the chain is on Post Road in Warwick, where Legal Sea Foods used to be. They have just added a raw bar.
Peregrine
They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at this new spot at The Whitney Hotel on Charles Street on Boston’s Beacon Hill, brought to us by the folks at Juliet in Somerville.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
