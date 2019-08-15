Greater Boston’s first mobile craft beer bar is on a roll again. Tapped Beer Truck — you know, just like food trucks — opened for the season last week at Kendall Square in Boston and rolls into Braintree in September for the second year in a row.
It stops in Braintree Saturday, Sept. 7, near Sylvanus Thayer House and the Gilbert Bean Barn Museum on Washington Street, across from Braintree Town Hall.
The beer truck, with taps along the side, will be open at 5 every Saturday in September and October in Braintree.
Speaking of taps, Uva Wine Bar, a self-pour operation new in downtown Plymouth, was hyped by the The Globe as “the first one in Massachusetts, if not New England.”
Faithful Readers know better. Last time The Notester looked, if you want to self-pour yourself a drink, you don’t have to go any further than the All-Star Pub at North Bowl on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
And some local liquor stores, City Spirits on Pleasant Street among them, allow you to self-pour samples of wines.
Locally, we are ahead of the curve.
The local scene
The Pasta Pass is back for its sixth year at Olive Garden, with 24,000 passes going on sale Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2. This year 50 people can upgrade to a Lifetime Pasta Pass, which gets you free pasta for life. The online waiting room opens at 1:55 at www.pastapass.com. The sale will last 30 minutes or until sellout.
Grilled swordfish tips for 12 bucks and barbecued St. Louis ribs for 10 bucks headline the menu for Jimmy & Dean’s Bar-B-Que 11 to 1 this Friday, Aug. 16, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. The menu also includes salads, sandwiches and sides.
It’s dueling pianos with The Flying Ivories Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. It starts at 6:30, tickets are 60 bucks and that includes dinner. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
Reminders:
The Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton is having a cornhole tourney next Wednesday, Aug. 21. It starts at 6. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com and 508.238.0550
Greater Boston
To The Notester, the highlight of the Fisherman’s Feast in Boston’s North End is the Meatball Competition this Saturday, Aug. 17, at North and Lewis streets. It runs 3 to 5, and 5 bucks gets you in to sample meatballs from the likes of Euno, Artu, Bricco, Assaggio, Lucca, Carmelina’s, Strega, Aria, Forcella, Cantina Italiana, Tone & Elaines and more. www.fishermansfeast.com
The new menu at Chiara Bistro on High Street in Westwood includes skillet-seared blackened swordfish and peach-bourbon BBQ free-range chicken breast. 781.461.8118
Providence Proper
They’re having a Rhody Raw Bar outdoors at Sarto with live music and local seafood. It starts at 6 next Wednesday, Aug. 21. Tickets are 50 bucks and the menu includes a raw bar, oyster stuffies, zeppole di mare, fried anchovy fritters and smoked fish corn chowder. www.sartoprovidence.com
The last Wednesday of every month, noon to 1:30, is Food Truck Wednesday in the parking lot at 111 Chestnut St. in the Jewelry District. Featured in August is Baby’s Bonetown BBQ, in September Noble Knots and in October Fork in the Road.
Around Rhody
The pastry chefs from Ellie’s in Providence, Boston’s Oak + Rowan and Gracie’s in Providence are preparing a dessert-focused dining event, Sucree: A Summer Evening Picnic, at 5 on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Blackbird Farm on Douglas Pike in Smithfield. Tickets are 80 bucks. www.graciesprov.com/events
There’s an Italian food festival 5 to 8 this Saturday, Aug. 17, at Holy Angels Parish on Maple Avenue in Barrington. www.holyangelsevent.com
Tap and bottle
No Days Off, a double dry-hopped New England IPA, is back on tap at Shaidzon Beer Company on Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston. www.shaidzonbeer.com
Foolproof Brewing in Pawtucket hosts its annual Augtoberfest 3 to 7 this Sunday, Aug. 18, with live music, games, contests and food from Great Northern BBQ. Tickets run 15 to 45 bucks. www.eventbrite.com
Big nights
Thursday, Aug. 15: Four-course Harpoon pizza and beer dinner, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Route 1, South Attleboro, 6:30 to 8:30, 25 bucks. 508.399.6999
Friday, Aug. 16: Belle Gloe Taylor Lane wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Sunday, Aug. 18: Multi-course field-to-barn wine dinner, Weatherlow Farms, Sodom Road, Westport, 5 to 8, 150 bucks. www.weatherlowfarms.com
Monday, Aug. 19: Four-course Italian wine dinner, Massimo Ristorante, Atwells Avenue, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.massimori.com
Changing tables
Jonathan Cox, formerly of Stowe Mountain Lodge and Bedford Village Inn, is the new chef at Town Meeting at the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington.
Out West
The food of the National Heritage Corridor will be featured Saturday, Aug. 25, at Publick House on Main Street in Sturbridge. Tastes of the Valley starts at 4 and tickets are 125 bucks. www.thelastgreenvalley.org and 860.774.3300
Sad note
Commune Kitchen on Broadway in East Arlington has closed its doors.
Menu mysteries
Pumpkinseed is the name of a North American sunfish.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Attleboro: The chicken tortilla soup (7 bucks) at Briggs Corner Pizzeria on Oakhill Avenue. 508.222.6222
Attleboro: The 12-ounce prime rib special (15 bucks) Thursdays at Wetherlaines on County Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com and 508.222.9730
East Providence: The grilled salmon special with Mozambique sauce (16 bucks) at O Dinis Portuguese restaurant on Warren Avenue. 401.438.3769
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Stone Ridge Grill and Bar
This is coming soon to Man Mar Drive in Plainville where Game & Sports Bar & Grill used to be. The Notester misidentified this spot in a recent column.
Black Lamb
Look for burgers, lobster rolls and a raw bar at this new spot on Tremont Street in Boston, where Stephi’s on Tremont used to be. It’s brought to us by the folks at Bar Mezzana, No Relation and Shore Leave.
Love Art Poke and POKE by Love Art
The first spot will soon be at Congress Square and the second at The Beverly at Valiant Way, both in downtown Boston. They’re brought to us by the folks at Love Art Sushi and Love Art Udon.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.