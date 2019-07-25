The best restaurant in Massachusetts is — Neptune Oyster on Salem Street in Boston. Who knew?
That’s according to reviews.org, which apparently monitors diners’ reviews of restaurants everywhere. They have a “best” for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
They say the best restaurant in Rhode Island is Los Andes in Providence. Been there, says The Notester.
Here’s the rest of New England:
Conn.: Brick + Wood in Fairfield. www.lovelifeandpizza.com
Maine: Eventide Oyster Company in Portland. www.eventideoysterco.com
New Hampshire: Republic Café & Bistro in Manchester. www.republiccafe.com
Vermont: The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington. www.farmhousetg.com
You can check out the state’s best at www.neptuneoyster.com and the tops in Rhode Island at www.losandes.com.
Hey, let’s try ’em all …
The local scene
The summer get-together business barbecue of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce is 4:30 to 7 Thursday, July 25, at its Mansfield Crossing headquarters on School Street. Bring along a kid-friendly food like cereal or snacks for the local food pantry. 508.339.5655
After 4:30 every night and all day Sundays you can get a 25-buck signature clam boil at the two Stoneforge restaurants in the area, the tavern on Paramount Drive in Raynham and grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
The annual Jay Hilsman Chicken Barbeque by Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is noon to 2 Sunday, Aug. 11, at the station on Tremont Street. Tickets are 12 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Greater Boston
Il Patio di Eataly is the new outdoor restaurant at Eataly Boston on Boylston Street. It’ll be open through September. www.eataly.com
Jazz musicians from the Berklee College of Music perform 6:30 to 9:30 Tuesdays through Thursdays at the Boston Chops steakhouse on Washington Street, and they do R&B during their Sunday brunch. www.bostonchops.com
Publico Street Bistro on Dorchester Street in South Boston has opened Publico Beach Club, complete with fire pits, cabana seating and a retractable roof. www.publicoboston.com
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca on Derne Street in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood beat out 27 competitors to be crowned the People’s Choice for Best Pizza at the third annual Boston Pizza Festival July 14 at City Hall Plaza
Providence Proper
They have a 5-buck happy hour menu 3 to 6 every weekday at Massimo on Atwells Avenue in Providence. www.providence.massimori.com
Around Rhody
You can enjoy a raw bar, clam cakes, chowder and steak or lobster, all accompanied by live jazz, on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Mount Hope Farm on Metacom Avenue in Bristol. It runs 4 to 9 and tickets are 95 bucks. www.mounthopefarm.org and 401.254.1754
Wednesdays they have Spirits and Stogies Dinners at Top of Newport on the roof of Hotel Viking on Bellevue in Newport. www.hotelviking.com
You can enjoy tarrazza seating and the outdoor bar at Italian restaurant Basta on Broad Street in Cranston. www.bastaonbroad.com
On Wednesdays 3 to 6 there are Farm Fresh Rhode Island farmers markets at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
Tap and bottle
Ian Maschal is the new executive chef at Jack’s Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen in Framingham. www.jacksabby.com
The annual craft beer tasting is 6 to 9:30 Friday, July 26, at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury. It’s 25 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Buzzard’s Bay Brewing on Horseneck Road in Westport offers Horseneck ’19, a New England IPA brewed with local malts and hops. www.buzzardsbrew.com
They have added an outdoor garden space at The Rhode Island Spirits Tasting Room on Blackstone Avenue in Pawtucket. www.rhodeislandspirits.com
Big nights
Saturday, July 27: Four-course Vine to Table wine dinner, Westport Rivers, Hix Bridge Road, Westport, at 6, 185 bucks.www.squareup.com
Thursday, Aug. 1: Fundraising dinner for Joan DeCotis Foundation, The Dunes Club, Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, 6 to 10, 125 bucks. www.eventbrite.com
Thursday, Aug. 22: Summer cigar dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, 5:30 to 9:30, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Sunday, Aug. 25: Open fire Vine dinner at Newport Vineyards, Middletown, at 5, 125 bucks. www.newportvineyards.com
Friday, Oct. 25: Five-course French dinner with Krug Champagne, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown. 508-939-3150, www.harborviewhotel.com
Sad note
New China Pearl on Mishawum Road in Woburn has closed after 11 years.
Changing tables
Justin Demers, formerly of Commune Kitchen is East Arlington, is the new chef at Revival Café + Kitchen in Cambridge.
Menu mysteries
The phrase “full of beans” to describe someone high-spirited or frisky originally applied to farm animals fed largely beans and thought to be livelier other animals.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every Monday night, everything on the Italian wine list is half-priced at Pane e Vino on Atwells Avenue in Providence. www.panevino.net
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Falmouth: The lobster bisque (8 bucks) and sweet mole ribs (13 bucks) at Anejo Mexican Bistro & Tequila Bar on Main Street. 508.3887631
South Attleboro: The lemon basil salmon with mashed cauliflower and roasted vegetables (19 bucks) at Uno Pizzeria & Grill on Route 1. www.unos.com
North Attleboro: The pasta e fagioli (3 bucks) and the Philly cheesesteak (11 bucks) at Trattoria Romana on Route 1. www.trattoria-pizza.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Bandido’s
This Mexican restaurant with a location on Broad Street in Cumberland is opening a second restaurant on Park Street in Downtown Attleboro, where Sangria’s Tapas and Wine used to be.
465 Bar and Restaurant
This is new in the Linde Family Wing of the Museum of Fine Arts on Huntington Avenue in Boston. It’s open 11:30 to 10 Wednesdays through Fridays and 11:30 to 5 on weekends.
Mission Newport
This operation that owns TSK, Winner Winner and another Mission Newport spot, has opened its fourth venture on Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
