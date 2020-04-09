Is New England the home of some of the best brewers in the world? Yes, says The Notester, and RateBeer in a report out of London. They picked the top 100 craft breweries in 2019 — and that represents only 1 percent of brewers worldwide — and New England was well represented.
In fact, RateBeer’s No. 1 is Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vt., one of seven of our winning breweries.
Trillium Brewing Company in Boston was No. 3 and Tree House Brewing Company in Charlton was No. 4.
Here are the other New England breweries in the top 100:
No. 26: Maine Beer Company, Freeport.
No. 29: Jack’s Abby Brewing, Framingham.
No. 34: Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine.
No. 88: Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, Vt.
We suds-lovers are lucky, aren’t we.
The local scene
In Massachusetts you can now get beer and wine to go from your favorite restaurant to complement your takeout order. If The Notester reads it right, you can add up to 16 12-ounce bottles of beer and up to two bottles of wine with your order.
The flavor of the month at Bliss Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop on Park Street is black raspberry Oreo, made with black raspberry ice cream and Oreo pieces. The sundae adds hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. www.blissdairy.com and 508.222-2884
Know what you get when you order takeout at Singapore Restaurant & Bar on Pleasant Street in Attleboro? A free respiratory mask because, they say, “We care about your health.” www.singaporerest.com and 508.226.8868
Olive Garden restaurants are offering free delivery on food orders and the special BOGO menu for 13 bucks is alive and well. www.olivegarden.com
The Sun Chronicle has created a handy and useful site for local restaurants where you’ll find their address, hours, telephone numbers and websites. There are more than a dozen listed already and the list grows every day. Is you’re your favorite not here? Tell them to get on it. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally
Oh, and if you enter the paper’s Easter coloring contest by Thursday, April 9, you can win a 25-buck gift certificate to Bliss. The entry form was in last Saturday’s paper, April 4.
Speaking of Bliss, again, The Farmer’s Cow, a group of six family-owned dairy farms in Connecticut, has teamed up with Bliss Creamery in Attleboro, a wholly owned subsidiary of the New England Ice Cream Corp., to create a new line of premium ice cream. The dozen flavors are available in markets throughout the region, including Shaw’s, Star Markets and Walgreens. www.thefarmerscow.com/the-farmers-cow-ice-cream
Greater Boston
Go to www.landwercafe.com and you can provide free breakfasts or lunches for health care workers at the hospital of your choice. A hundred bucks, for examples, buys 10 hot meals. Sponsor is Café Landwer on Chestnut Street in Boston.
Providence Proper
Providence restaurants have been pitching in: Roma and Constantino at Venda have sent 100 meals to workers at Women & Infants Hospital; one day a week Skyline at Waterplace has provided 1,000 meals for medical care and front-line workers at Rhode Island Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Women & Infants; and India Restaurant on Hope Street has served 600 free meals to first responders and healthcare workers.
The InDowncity free block party is scheduled noon to 7 Saturday, May 2, with plenty of food, music and activities in Downtown Providence.
Around Rhody
Bristol restaurants Lobster Pot, Leo’s, Roberto’s, Le Central and DeWolf Tavern recently drove from the East Bay to Providence to deliver 250 meals to staff at The Miriam Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council has a list on their website of restaurants, breweries and vineyards open for takeout in Rhode Island. www.tourblackstone.com
Tap and bottle
Bored at home? The Lift Your Spirits Challenge encourages you to take a video of yourself making a drink — remember “The Good Life With Rusty?” Post it to www.liftyourspirits.org with the hashtag #LiftYourSpirits and donate what you would normally give as a tip if a bartender made it for you. Proceeds go to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Employee Relief Fund, which helps restaurant works in financial need. More than 14,000 bucks have been raised so far.
The dates for the Newport Waterfront Oyster Festival are May 16-17 at Bowen’s Wharf. This coordinates with the Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival the same weekend. www.bowenswharf.com and foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/Newport
Sad notes
The Red Stripe restaurant in East Greenwich has closed permanently, the first victim of COVID-19 that The Notester has heard of. The Red Stripe in Providence is open, as is sister restaurant Mill’s Tavern, also in Providence.
Changing tables
The new chef at 907 Main on Main Street in Cambridge is Justin Urso, formerly of L’Espalier, Sel de la Terre, Deuxave and Catalyst.
Awards on the wall
Dan Rinaldi, a Providence firefighter, has been chosen one of 100 home cooks out of a field of 10,000 to take a culinary trip to Pollenzo, Italy — when it’s allowed — and attend Slow Food’s University of Gastronomic Sciences. Their home recipes will be part of Airbnb’s first cookbook.
Menu mysteries
They are “cod” and “tuna” when served as fillets or steaks, but they become codfish when formed into a patty and tuna fish when put in a can.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ YOU
Here’s a quarantine task for Faithful Readers: “My family has a rich history in the Attleboro restaurant scene post WW II,” writes Bob Goulet. “There was a business that my father used to frequent, Slater Catering, and I believe that the owner was a gentleman named Bob Slater. I am trying to research this because, without a doubt, they had the best coleslaw I, along with some members of my family, have ever tasted. Hopefully you can help me.” Readers?
SOMETHING NEW
Jersey Mike’s
This iconic sub franchise is planning to open a new location on Washington Street in South Attleboro, across the road from Uno.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
