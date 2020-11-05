While local outdoor farmers markets have closed for the season, you can still shop for seasonal goods at markets in nearby Rhode Island.
The Farm Fresh RI Winter Market is open at its new digs at 10 Sims Ave. in Providence. It’s open 9 to 1 on Saturdays through April 24.
And the Mount Hope Farm market on Metacom Avenue in Bristol is open through Nov. 21 outdoors, but will move into its greenhouse 10 to 12:30 on Saturdays after that.
You can also make a road trip to Tiverton’s Sandy Woods Center for the Arts on Muse Way for the Tiverton Farmers Market 2 to 6 Thursdays through April 27.
The local scene
In addition to ice cream, you’ll find soups, chowder, burgers, wraps and entrees at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
Willow Tree on South Main Street in Attleboro is featured in the November edition of Rhode Island Monthly magazine. www.willowtreefarm.com
The McRib sandwich will be back on the menu at McDonald’s for a limited time starting Dec. 2. And they have added apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to their McCafe Bakery menu. www.mcdonalds.com
Margarita Mondays are a special at Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk, which is now open Mondays. www.chardonnaysrestaurant.com
The Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chain have been sold to the parent company of Arby’s and Sonic. Will there be more sandwiches on the menu?
Greater Boston
Harvest on Brattle Street in Cambridge has relaunched its Sunday brunch, 11 to 4. www.harvestcambrdige.com
The Legal Sea Foods chain in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is in discussions about being acquired by the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse people.
Providence Proper
The opening of the new Seven Stars Bakery on Point Street, where Olga’s used to be, has been postponed until sometime in 2021.
They have a new spicy sriracha chicken sandwich at Harry’s Bar and Burger locations all over Rhode Island. www.harraysbarburger.com
Around Rhody
Is it too early? You can have dinner with Santa Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ocean House on Bluff Avenue in Westerly. It’s 6 to 8 and runs 35 bucks and 65 bucks. www.oceanhouseri.com
You can scout out ducks Saturday, Nov. 21, at Moonstone Beach in South Kingston and enjoy doughnuts from Audubon. Ducks ‘N’ Doughnuts is 10 to 11:30 and costs 10 to 14 bucks. www.asri.org
Newport Restaurant Week ends this Sunday. Nov. 15. www.discovernewport.org
Tap, cask and bottle
The Hotel Viking on Bellevue Avenue in Newport has teamed up with Newport Craft brewery and distillery in Newport to design an innovative menu of drinks called Cozy Cocktails. www.hotelviking.com
Peachy and Farmer’s Pick are the fall vodka-based drinks available from MXR Cocktails, which — get this — delivers premixed cocktails to your home. If you use the code MXR2020 you can get 10 bucks off your first order. www.mxrcocktails.com
Big dates
Tuesday, Nov. 10: A Zenato wine dinner will start at 6:30 at Pane e Vino Ristorante on Atwells Avenue in Providence.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: A Zenato wine dinner will start at 6:30 at Il Massimo Ristorante at Legacy Place in Dedham.
Thursday, Nov. 12: There’s a four-course Quintessa wine dinner for 125 bucks at Chiara on High Street in Westwood. www.chiarabistro.com
Sad notes
Roma Capoccia Pizza on Wickenden Street in Providence has closed its doors.
Happy notes
The Irish pubs Asgard in Boston’s Central Square and the Kinsale at Government Center in Boston were slated to shut their doors for good, but agreement has been reached for them to sequester in place and, hopefully, reopen in the spring.
Changing tables
Mike Chapman, formerly of Glenville Stops, is head chef at Il Capriccio, reopening on Moody Street in Waltham in November.
Menu mysteries
A sweet potato is, well, we all know what it is, but it’s also the nickname for an ocarina, a simple wind instrument made of clay.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
All this month, you can get a three-course seafood dinner for 30 bucks noon to 4 Mondays through Fridays at Matunuck Oyster Bar on Succotash Road in South Kingstown. www.rhodyoysters.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
North Attleboro: The lentil soup and rigatoni Abruzzi (11 bucks) and the 2-for-1 pizza special Tuesdays (14 bucks) inside at Bertucci’s at Emerald Square off Route 1. www.bertuccis.com
Providence: The buck-a-shuck and Appy Hour special 3 to 5 at Providence Oyster Bar on Atwells Avenue, including oysters Rockefeller (8 bucks), bowl of chowder (7 bucks), hummus (6 bucks) and lobster wontons (8 bucks). www.provoysterbar.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW El Ninja
This is a Latin sushi restaurant — yep, you read that right — on Broad Street in Providence that serves Dominican-Japanese fusion dishes.
Bonny Breads
This is takeout only on Hale Street in Beverly, where you can buy a sourdough subscription for 28 bucks a month.
Atlantico
Look for seafood and Spanish and Portuguese tapas at this new spot on Harrison Avenue in Boston, brought to us by the folks at Select Oyster Bar and Grand Tour.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
