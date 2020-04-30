The Notester knew it. Local folks are out wining and dining — out of state, that is, like in Rhode Island and Connecticut. My query on this issue in last week’s column got a lot of response.
“We live in North Attleboro and we have gone to Parma restaurant for takeout in RI,” writes Al. “The owners, Dave and Laura, live in North Attleboro and their restaurant is on Route 44 in Smithfield just off I-295. No issues to and back. Great deal too! Two apps, two meals, salad and bread, AND a bottle of wine, $55.”
“My husband and I ordered curbside pickup from Fleming’s,” writes Karen of the downtown Providence steakhouse. “We had no problem driving across the border into RI to pick up our food. Curbside pickup was a breeze and the food was delicious!!”
“On a different note,” she adds, “one Saturday we drove to Connecticut to pick up a wine club order from Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington. On our way home, we were directed to a vehicle checkpoint upon entering RI from CT. There were RI State Police and Military Police. They wanted to know if you planned on staying in RI. Quick stop, no hassle, and we were on our way.”
“My husband and I have ventured to the RI shoreline for takeout twice since the stay-at-home has been in place,” write Robin and Jim. “The first time we went to the Galiliee fishing docks to buy fresh lobsters. We were fortunate to be the first in line, behind folks that had called in orders to fishing captains ahead of time. When the first boat pulled in, we bought his last lobsters after orders were filled. There was a line of about 12 cars behind us that were quite disappointed, but other boats were expected to arrive throughout the afternoon. We brought the lobsters home and had a wonderful feast.
“The second trip was to our favorite summer spot, Matunuck Oyster Bar in Wakefield. They had two channels for takeout orders, online and phone. We called our order in and advised when we expected to arrive. They had a system in place in their parking lot to stay in your car and line up for either online or phone orders, and they brought your food to your car. It was very organized and the staff, including the owner, Perry, were very friendly and helpful.
“We drove across the street to an open parking lot on the marsh and thoroughly enjoyed our oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster roll, fried oysters and, of course, their signature key lime frozen pop, with the sea air. All was delicious. We plan on going to Newport for some takeout as well.”
“Stay safe,” they add. “Love reading your column each week.”
“We crossed the border for a large pizza and garden salad from Wrentham to World Famous Twin’s Pizza on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence,” writes Jimmy. “It’s worth the trip because we can’t find this type of pizza in this area! BTW I look forward to your column each week.”
Remember, readers: Go have your foodie fun, if you will, but support local restaurants first and frequently.
The local scene
New date night dinner entrees available Fridays and Saturdays include seafood fresco with shrimp, scallops and calamari over penne, chicken Rossini and Mediterranean turkey tips at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. You get a starter of Caesar salad for two or boneless chicken tenders, plus two entrees, a dessert and a bottle of wine for 65 bucks. www.bellasarno.com
Milk, bread and fresh produce are now available at Panera restaurants. www.panerabread.com
Email your boss: DPA Communications of Boston is encouraging people to support their favorite local restaurants by buying gift cards through its “Loving Locals” initiative. Card purchases are matched by companies. Interested businesses can email lovinglocals@dpacommunications.com. The program expires May 4.
There are now more than 30 local restaurants listed on The Sun Chronicle’s Takeout Tally site that gives their addresses, hours, telephone numbers and websites. Tell your favorite restaurant about it if they are not listed. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally
Greater Boston
Thanks to Mayor Walsh, Boston restaurants now have another stream of revenue: They can sell groceries for delivery, curbside pickup and takeout. It’s like one-stop shopping, getting takeout dishes and groceries in the same place. Rest of the state should follow Boston’s lead.
If you’re up that way for work or whatever, China King on Beach Street in Chinatown and Mi Pueblito on Saratoga Street in East Boston have re-opened for takeout after being closed. www.chinakingbostonma.com and www.mipueblitoorientheight.com
Around Rhody
You’ll find dishes like nam sod — ground chicken breasts mixed with peanuts, ginger, lemon grass, lime juice and scallions served with chili pasta — at Thai Garden on Main Street in Woonsocket. Call ahead. www.thaigarden.ri.com
Providence Proper
Rhody Craft and Fishcakes have created a Rhody Raccoon T-shirt and mug, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. www.rhodycraft.com
Tap and bottle
Bayberry Beer Hall in Downtown Providence will in the fall open — The Notester hopes — Bayberry Beer Garden indoors and outdoors on the first level of the Wexford Innovation Center on Dyer Street in Providence. www.bayberrybeerhall.com
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the upcoming Nantucket Wine & Food Festival. It was scheduled to start May 15 this year but has been postponed.
Menu mysteries
In the cowboy lingo of the American west, pinto beans are Mexican strawberries.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
North Attleboro: The bacon jalapeno cheeseburger (6 bucks) and the chili with shredded cheese (3 bucks) at Wendy’s at the plaza on Robert Toner Boulevard. 508.643.2573
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Jaho Coffee Roaster & Wine Bar
They will have craft beer here too when — and if — it opens as scheduled in August at Market Central in Cambridge’s Central Square on MassAve.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
