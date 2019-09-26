There’s nothing like filling your gullet at a Renaissance festival, and The Notester is not jousting — er, jesting.
King Richard’s Faire is going strong again on Main Street in Carver on weekends and holiday Mondays through Oct. 20. And that’s rain or shine. Entrance costs 34 bucks, 17 for kids 4 to 11. And there’s plenty of food.
You can get turkey legs — a great walking-around food — dragon wings and shepherds’ pye at Canterbury Kitchens.
Dragon’s Tavern is the place for grilled sausage with peppers and onions and hot dogs wrapped in bacon.
And look for kettle korn, roasted nuts and caramel apples at Roaming Delights.
Thirsty? There are plenty of beers and wines and soft drinks on site. Give the Wizard’s Winery a visit, and the Dragon’s Nest, too, says The Notester.
The local scene
Today’s the day. Eat at The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street in Attleboro or Mac & Walt’s on Old Colony Road in Norton Thursday, Sept. 26, because owner Tony Canova is donating 15 percent of all sales to the Attleboro Y. www.colblackintoninn.com and www.macandwalts.com
The fall festival of the Catholic Community of North Attleboro is 5 to 8 this Friday, Sept. 27, and 9 to 3 this Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Mark’s Church on Stanley Street in Attleboro Falls. There will be activities, raffles and food. Think chowder and clam cakes, meatball grinders and ice cream sundaes.
A limited-time special at Bertucci’s feeds a family of four with a salad, pasta and pizza for 40 bucks. The offer expires Oct. 27. www.bertuccis.com
Look for bratwurst, knockwurst, German beers and more at the Oktoberfest celebration every day through Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.morins1911.com and 508.222.9875
Reminders:
The 12th annual Taste of Tri-Town food tasting to help the food pantries in Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield. www.tri-townchamber.org and 508.339.5655
Greater Boston
Foumami, the Asian sandwich shop in Downtown Boston, is opening a second location at Harvard Square in Cambridge this winter with a bigger lunch and dinner menu. A third location in Back Bay is also under consideration. www.foumami.com
Providence Proper
Sips and Sweets, a wine, scotch, truffles and chocolates tasting, is 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Central Congregational Church in Providence. Tickets are 50 bucks for this Junior League of Rhode Island fundraiser. www.jlri.org
They have a pastry happy hour at Ellie’s on Weybosset Street in Downtown Providence, when all breakfast pastries are half-priced after 2, and you get a free coffee, too. www.elliesprov.com
Around Rhody
You can enjoy a French Canadian picnic this Saturday, Sept. 28 — yes, there’s poutine — at Cold Spring Park in Woonsocket, and get there on The Explorer river craft. It starts at 4 and tickets are 28 bucks. www,tourblackstone.com
Dozens of local restaurant chefs will be serving grilled fare at the Chefs Collaborative RI Harvest BBQ 4 to 7 Sunday, Oct. 6, at Schartner Farm in Exeter. Tickets are 75 bucks, 25 for kids 11 to 17. www.eventbrite.com
The annual harvest supper is this Sunday, Sept. 29, under a tent on the south lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum on Post Road in Warwick. Tickets are 100 bucks and there are only 100 seats. www.cloudshill.org
Tap and bottle
There will be eight tasting tables 1 to 3 Saturday, Oct. 5, at a mini grand tasting at Yankee Spirits on Swansea Mall Drive in Swansea. www.yankeespirits.com
Grey Sail Brewery has created Flying Horse Ale to celebrate Westerly’s 350th anniversary. It derives its name from the Flying Horse Carousel on Watch Hill and all proceeds from the brew go to the Westerly 350 Committee.
A new brew at The Malted Barley locations in the area is Dangerine, a 6.2 ABV kettle sour with a “dangerous” tangerine flavor. www.themaltedbarley.com
Palate2Palette is the first evening of wine and art ever at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation on Moody Street in Waltham. From 7 to 10:30 on Friday, Oct. 11, 10 wines will be paired with 10 works of art. There will also be a whiskey lounge with tastings of three bourbons and three scotches. Tickets are 75 bucks at www.eventrbite.com, www.palate2palette.com and www.chasrlesrivermuseum.org
Big dates
Sunday, Sept. 29: Burger Bash, Linden Place Mansion, Hope Street, Bristol, 1to 4, 50 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Five-course Narragansett Beer dinner, Red Stripe, Main Street, East Greenwich, at 5:30, 50 bucks. www.redstriperestaurants.com and 401.398.2900
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Multi-course Bledsoe Family Winery dinner, Tresca, Hanover Street, Boston, 6 to 9, 195 bucks. www.trescanorthend.com and 617.742.8240
Out West
There’s live music from The Quahogs, oysters, clams, Grass & Bone sausages, cocktails, beers and wines 2:30 to 5:30 this Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Oyster Feed at Stone Acres Farm on Main Street in Stonington, Conn. Tickets are 50 bucks. www.85thdayllc.com
Sad note
The doors have closed for good after five years at Red Bird on Moody Street in Waltham.
Changing tables
The 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chef is Ed Bolus, executive chef at Mills Tavern in Providence.
Menu mysteries
Phyllo is Greek for “leaf,” and a suitable name for the thin pastry.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 to 9, you can get two entrees, two desserts and a bottle of wine for 50 bucks at Eleven 49 on Division Street in Warwick. www.elevenfortynine.com and 401.884.1149
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Attleboro: The liver with bacon, onions, mashed potatoes and gravy (10 bucks) and the chicken pot pie (11 bucks) at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.morins1911.com and 508.222.9875
Hyannis: The cheese tortellini and chicken alfredo (19 bucks) and the linguini pomodoro with sausage, meatballs and pork (17 bucks) at Alberto’s Ristorante on Main Street. 508.778.1770
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Trattoria Romana
This is on Atwood Avenue in Johnson, the fifth location for Torre Restaurant Group and local restaurateur Luciano Canova. His other Trattoria Romanas are in North Attleboro, Lincoln, Twin River Casino and Wakefield. This new one replaces his Osteria Toscana restaurant.
Krasi and Hecate
The first one is a Greek meze and wine bar and the second is a cocktail bar, and they’re new together on Gloucester Street in Boston’s Back Bay, brought to us by the folks from the GreCo restaurants.
Huck’s Filling Station
This local eatery is new on Post Road in East Greenwich, brought to us by the folks at Milk Money, Thirsty Beaver and Daisy Jo’s Hot Chicken and Biscuits.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
