Besides the reopening of its restaurants, hotels and shops, bustling Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro boasts two new spots.
Look for global street food — think small plates and fried cauliflower tacos and pizza — at Citizen Crust, brought to us by the folks at nearby Tavolino.
And there’s also a new Starbucks complete with a drive-thru window and a patio.
Greater Boston
You can dine inside, on the patio or on the roof at Coppersmith on West 3rd Street in South Boston. www.coppersmithboston.com
Eataly on Boylston Street has expanded its patio to 130 seats. www.eataly.com
Providence Proper
The iconic Al Forno on South Water Street has reopened with a limited menu of classic dishes, but for takeout only for now. www.alforno.com
The Uno’s at Providence Place is closed while it attempts to work out a new lease with the mall. www.unos.com
For the first time ever you can now dine outdoors at Capriccio at Dyer and Pine Streets. www.capriccios.com
Around Rhody
The Notester is told recent monitoring shows that folks from Attleboro, Providence, Bristol, Warren, Warwick and lots of other places made the trip to the Pelloni Farm Market on Ashaway Road in Ashaway for berry jams and pies. 401.377.8975
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update
Tap, cask and bottle
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. has launched The Beer Show with Brendan O’Donnell on its YouTube channel.
Block Island Coffee is now available in stores. www.blockislandcoffee.com
Taproot Brewing on East Main Road in Middletown has released Mango Tango, brewed with mango and toasted coconut, and lactose added for a touch of creaminess. www.taproorbeer.com
Farmers Fizz Yellow Label, brewed with lemon and grapefruit, is back at Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery on Hixbridge Road in Westport. www.westportrivers.com
Big dates
Aug. 3-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Sad notes
Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen on Washington Street in Providence has closed after five years in business.
Backyard Betty’s on West Broadway in Boston has succumbed to the pandemic, but sister restaurant Publico on Dorchester Street remains open.
The Brickley’s Ice Cream on Main Street in Wakefield, R.I. has closed for the summer, but its location on Boston Neck Road in Narragansett remains open. www.brickleys.com
Menu mysteries
Why do they call moonshine “moonshine”? Because as illegally distilled corn whiskey, it was usually cooked at night when the operation was less likely to be detected. Of course, now you can buy moonshine at any liquor store.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get a dozen oysters and a half-bottle of champagne for 40 bucks at Eataly on Boylston Street in Boston. www.eataly.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Barrington: The crab-stuffed baked avocado (16 bucks), roasted halibut with sliced potatoes and cherry tomatoes with capers and Greek olives (27 bucks) and the kona pork chop with risotto and red pepper sauce (23 bucks) at Bluewater Bar & Grill on Barton Avenue. www.bluewatergrillri.com
Attleboro: The wasabi tuna steak (17 bucks), sirloin tips (19 bucks) and fried sea scallops (19 bucks) at Wetherlaine’s on County Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
South Easton: The spinach and roast garlic ravioli in an oil and garlic sauce (13 bucks), the steak and cheese sandwich and clam chowder combo (12 bucks) and the French onion soup (6 bucks) at La Familia on Foundry Street. www.lafamiliarestaurants.com
SOMETHING NEW
Knead Doughnuts
Their new location is on Main Street in East Greenwich, and their Downtown Providence shop has closed.
The Lexington at Picnic Grove
This is an 80-seat outdoor restaurant at Cambridge Crossing, brought to us by the folks at Puritan & Company.
Revival Café + Kitchen
This is the newest location for this restaurant, at Newbury Street in Boston’s Back Bay. Other spots are in Cambridge and Somerville.
