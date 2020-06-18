Dining on the field at 78-year-old McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket has been a huge success. Dining on the Diamond runs through the end of the month, with sittings at 5, 6:30 and 8 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
They started with 27 tables but have increased it to 33, but they sell out fast and they have a big waiting list. To get on the list go to www.pawsox.com.
Besides traditional ballpark fare, the menu has been expanded with the addition of lobster rolls, chicken Caprese, steak tips, eggplant parm and barbecued brisket. They have beer, wine and cocktails, too.
And don’t forget the Grand Slam Hot Dog topped with bacon, pulled pork and macaroni and cheese.
Why 33 tables? Remember the longest game in the history of professional basesball? The PawSox battled the Rochester Red Wings for 33 innings over three days in 1981.
The local scene
House specialties like braised boneless short ribs, grilled steak tips and barbecued babyback ribs are on the full menu for curbside pickup Wednesdays through Sundays at Lafayette House Restaurant & Pub on Route 1 in Foxboro. www.lafayettehouse.com
Patriot Place is springing back to life with lots of outdoor dining at its 17 restaurants and the reopening of stores, plus the Hilton Garden and Renaissance Boston hotels there are accepting guests. www.patriot-place.com
Local Ninety Nine Restaurants & Pubs are open for outdoor dining, and they have a happy hour 2 to 5 daily with 6-buck apps and seasonal cocktails. www.99restaurants.com
The short strawberry season has begun, and you don’t have to go further than Seekonk to pick them. At Four Town Farm on George Street (www.fourfarmroad) pick-your-own starts at 9. In nearby Little Rhody you can pick at Salisbury Farm, Peck Hill Road, Johnston (www.salisburyfarm.com), and Quonset View Farm, Middle Road, Portsmouth (check Facebook).
Greater Boston
Ned Devine’s, the Irish pub at Faneuil Hall, is open Sundays through Wednesdays, one of a score of Hub restaurants that are reopening. www.neddevinesboston.com
Providence Proper
The new toaster tarts come in apple cinnamon, chocolate strawberry, chocolate chip cookie and – for the vegans – blueberry and cookies and cream at Providence Bagel on North Main Street. Their sites in North Providence and Kingston have them, too. www.providencebagle.com
The Malted Barley on Westminster Street has reopened for dining indoors and out, and they have 32-ouce draft beer growlers to go, too. www.themaltedbarley.com
The fried chicken and seafood dishes are complemented by house-made hibiscus punch, sweet tea and lemonade at Bucktown on West Fountain Street. www.bucktownpvd.com
Korean grilled wings and a softshell crab sandwich are new on the menu at New Rivers on Steeple Street .www.newriversrestaurant.com
Around Rhody
Blount Clam Shack on the Waterfront on Water Street in Warren is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. 401.245.3210
They have a fish fry every Friday at Tumblesalts Café on Morgan Avenue in North Providence. www.tumblesaltscafe.com
There’s a special three-course Supper Club dinner for 32 bucks Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Fluke Newport on Bowen’s Wharf. www.flukenewport.com
Want to know how The Wright Scoop at Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery makes its ice cream? Check out a streaming live demo at 1:30 Thursday, June 18, at facebook.com/tourblackstone/live.
Mediterranean dishes grace the menu at Terrazza on Douglas Pike in Smithfield. www.trrazzari.com
You can get a whole roasted fish at your table for 36 bucks at Huck’s Filling Station on Post Road at the Warwick-East Greenwich line, a former gas station with 26 tables. And they serve brunch Fridays through Sundays. www.hucksfillingstation.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
Tap, cask and bottle
If you’re lucky, you may run into — not literally — RI Cruisin’ Cocktails, a mobile bar and catering service set up in a 1961 Shasta trailer called Marigold. www.ricrusincocktails.com
Summertime is a new pale wheat ale at Taproot Brewing at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown. 401.848.5161.x3
Big dates
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
SouthCoast
Look for beef, pork, lamb and chicken dishes on the buffet at Brazilian Grill on State Road in North Dartmouth. www.braziliangrillrestaurants.com
Out West
Foxwoods Casino continues to reopen, adding in-restaurant dining and unlocking its Fox Tower Casino. www.foxwoods.com
Sad notes
Chuck E. Cheese is expected to file for bankruptcy and close all of its stores.
Newport Creamery at Warwick Mall has closed, reportedly over a leasing issue.
Awards on the wall
Kane’s Donuts has been named the best donut shop in Massachusetts by Yelp and was recently featured in a story in USA Today.
Menu mysteries
Ready for some butter and sugar? We all are. That’s the name, of course, of a type of sweet corn with yellow and white kernels.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Rehoboth: A half rack of barbecue ribs (18 bucks) and a Black & Blue Burger (14 bucks) at the outdoor Tiki Bar at Hillside Country Club on Hillside Avenue. 508.252.9761
Wrentham: The cheese lasagna (16 bucks) and grilled salmon (26 bucks) picked up at Evviva Trattoria on Ledgeview Way. 774.847.5578
West Kingston: Large cheesesteak with onions, pickles and red sauce plus fries (12 bucks), washed down with a Farmer’s Daughter, Gray Sail’s double IPA (4 bucks) at an outdoor table at Tilly’s Cheesesteaks on Kingston Road. www.tillyscheesesteaks.com
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Le Reina
This is a pupusa pop-up on Hanover Street in Boston brought to us by the folks at Taranta.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
