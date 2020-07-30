If the state Legislature does the right thing, and you bet on it, local restaurants may be getting some financial help soon.
A House bill called the Distressed Restaurant Trust Fund proposes using 30 percent of new sports-betting revenue — an estimated 15 million bucks a year — to fund one-time grants to restaurants.
The limit would be 15,000 bucks per restaurant. The money could be used to cover payroll, rent and insurance, among other things.
With cocktail takeouts now available with orders to go, that’s another revenue stream for strapped restaurants.
The local scene
Portside Fish Market on Tremont Street in Rehoboth, a Notester favorite, is adding outdoor seating for customers dining on their prepared foods menu. Think chowder and clam cakes, fish and chips and — hot dogs. And you’ll find everything from sea bass to king crab legs to little necks in their seafood cases. They’re open Tuesdays through Sundays. www.portsidefish.com
This is national Ice Cream Month, so if you haven’t indulged yet, and frequently, get a cone or sundae before month’s end.
Greater Boston
Independent and Brass Union on Union Square have reopened, as has Foundry on Elm at Davis Square, where they have a new patio.
Providence Proper
After four months, the Pastiche pastry shop on Federal Hill has reopened. www.pastichefinedesserts.com
Dolores on Hope Street and New Rivers on Steeple Street have reopened, both with new outdoor dining spaces. www.dolorespvd.com and www.newriversrestaurant.com
Gracie’s on Washington Street is scheduled to reopen next Thursday, Aug. 6. www.graciesprov.com
Around Rhody
Jaswell Farm on Swan Road in Smithfield is open for the season. www.jaswellsfarm.com
There’s a patio dining area, a new summer menu and a seasonal drink menu at the newly reopened Statesman Tavern on State Street in Bristol. www.statesmantavern.com
Tap, cask and bottle
Thomas Tew rum, produced by Newport Craft Brewing & Distillery Co., has been named the official rum of the New York Mets. www.newportcraft.com
The Gosling’s Rum dark and stormy drink in a can has a new look. They are Green Monster green, and available in Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores.
The 18,000-square-foot Narragansett Beer brewery near India Point Park in Providence is on track for a summer opening, and there’s a weekend patio launch planned for Labor Day. www.narragansettbeer.com
Big dates
Aug. 2: Roscoe’s Every1sChef will offer a pop-up soul food brunch 1 to 6 at the Vibe Lounge on Broad Street in Pawtucket.
Aug. 3-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Menu mysteries
A Scotch woodcock is a British dish of toast topped with anchovy paste and scrambled eggs. Go figure.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Tommy’s Trio — three clam cakes, a cup of chowder and a three-fourths-size lobster roll — is 17 bucks at Tommy’s Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue in Warwick. www.tommysclamshack.com
SEZ YOU
“Went to the Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar in Newburyport on a Sunday for a late afternoon bite,” writes A Faithful Reader. “After strolling along the pier admiring the yachts and getting a boot out of their names, we went inside to get out of the heat.
“The place recently opened. It has outdoor seating overlooking the harbor. We sat inside with the AC. Tables were spaced a good 10 feet apart. It has a good selection of wines, cocktails and beer. It was a hot day so my date started with a glass of Sancerre and I got a draft of Santilli from Night Shift Brewing. After quenching our thirst, we moved on to two glasses of Grillo wine from Colosi, Sicily. That’s one of our favor wines that you don’t see many places.
“The menu is Italian, based on its anchor restaurant in Boston, but with a seafood flare. After looking at the menu, we knew we were not getting past the appetizers due to the choices. So we started with the mussels done with fennel, dried tomato, white wine, scallions and grilled ciabatta for dunking. It was delicious and the best mussels we’ve had.
“Next we tried the lobster pizza with Vermont cheddar, corn tomato and scallions. It was covered with lobster and reminded me of the Maine lobster roll with butter. Simply delicious.
“We followed this up with seafood arancini, which was made with shrimp, lobster and scallop-stuffed rice balls with Calabrian pepper aioli and chives. Simply perfect.
“Finally we had the scallop skewer that consisted of oven-roasted jumbo sea scallops with spicy pancetta giardiniera. We could have had that as the main course. It was delicious and could not have been better.
“Presently they don’t take reservations, but you can call ahead to get on the waiting list. Worth the trip for a fun afternoon.”
SOMETHING NEW
Little Rose
They’ll serve Mexican food with a Mayan accent when this spot opens next spring on State Street in Boston. It will be where Kamakura used to be and is brought to us by the folks at Grand Tour and Select Oyster Bar.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.