The coronavirus has turned the restaurant, bar, winery and distillery industry into a shambles. But the industry is fighting back, and you should too by supporting local restaurants with takeout orders. Lots and lots of places are open. Always call ahead.
Here’s what The Notester hears:
Pick up your takeout order of 25 bucks or more at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro and you’ll get a free, 10-buck dine-in gift certificate. The offer is good through April 10. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce reports the following members are open for takeout and delivery: Anthony’s North End Deli, Man Mar Drive, Plainville (508.595.4221); Bliss Brothers Dairy, Park Street, Attleboro (508.222.2884); Chick-Fil-A, Route 1, South Attleboro (508.399.8811); Moe’s Southwest Grill, Route 1, South Attleboro (508.639.5581); Stone Ridge Grill and Bar, Man Mar Road, Plainville (50.316.0758), and Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner on County Street, Attleboro (508.222.9787)
The Breakfast Place on Pleasant Street in Attleboro tells The Notester it’s open 7 to 1 every day for curbside service, takeout and delivery. 508.226.5680
The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Bar chain says all 108 locations in New England and Upstate New York are open for curbside and to-go options 11 to 8 every day, with a limited menu. www.99restaurants.com
Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole offers no-contact, to-go wine sales in two, four, six or 12 packs 5 to 8 Fridays and 1 to 5 Saturdays, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Walpole Food Pantry. www.debevino.com and 508.622.3333
Restaurants in Rhode Island can now offer beer and wine to go to customers ordering takeout food.
You’ll get a 40-buck credit if your takeout purchases total 100 bucks or more at Fleming’s Steakhouse & Fine Wine Bar on West Exchange Street in Providence. Offer ends March 31. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Across the country, distillers — including Industrious Spirits Co. on Sims Avenue in Providence — are using byproducts of their operations to produce sanitizer, most of it free at their sites.
The Greg Hill Foundation and Samuel Adams are providing 1,000-buck grants to full-time restaurant workers on reduced hours or out of work. Sam Adams has pledged 100,000 bucks. www.thegreghillfoundation.org.
Anoush’ella restaurant on Newton Street in Boston’s South End is providing 70 free meals a day to restaurant workers through April 5.
Stuck on Stuckey’s? You can get their pecan and cashew sampler pack mailed to you this month for 25 bucks, with free shipping on orders of two or more. www.stuckeys.com
Pass the quarantini.
The local scene
Can your kid cook? The Food Network is looking for the most talented kid chefs in the country, aged 9 to 13, who could win their own cooking show. www.jscasting.com
Reminders:
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue’s Tufts and Tails gala is 6:30 Saturday, April 25, at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge on Bullfinch Street. There will be a cash bar, a DJ and a raffle. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.angelcathaven.com
Greater Boston
A harbinger of spring: Sullivan’s Castle Island has re-opened for its 69th year on William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston. To-go only, of course. Call ahead. www.sullivanscastleisland.com
Providence Proper
Look for a wagyu tomahawk ribeye on the menu at Mill’s Tavern on North Main Street. Call it in. www.millstavern.com
Around Rhody
Now through May 25 you can submit your design for a George’s of Galilee T-shirt in a contest being conducted by the Narragansett restaurant. www.georgesofgalilee.com
They’re having a Derby Day party with food, entertainment and live streaming of the big race 4 to 8 Saturday, May 2, at Linden Place on Hope Street in Bristol. Tickets are 75 bucks. Check it out. www.lindenplace.org
Tap and bottle
The Notester notes work appears to be continuing for the opening — when possible — of Working Man’s Distillers in Tri-Boro Plaza in North Attleboro. www.workingmansdistillers.com
May 2-3 is a time for grape-stomping, wine and beer-tasting, live music and food at Spring Festival Weekend at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Thursday, April 23: Global East: An international Culinary Journey, Strand Ballroom, Providence, at 6:30, 50 bucks. www.globaleats.org
Sad notes
City Girl Café on Hampshire Street at Inman Square in Cambridge has closed after 12 years.
Awards on the wall
Dan Rinaldi, a Providence firefighter, has been chosen one of 100 home cooks out of a field of 10,000 to take a culinary trip to Pollenzo, Italy – when it’s allowed – and attend Slow Food’s University of Gastronomic Sciences. Their home recipes will be part of Airbnb’s first cookbook.
Changing tables
The new executive chef at Pearl & Line in Quincy Center is Jennifer O’Neill, Massachusetts native and veteran of the LA dining scene.
Menu mysteries
Pina colada is Spanish for strained pineapple, and colada and colander both come from the Latin root word, colum, which means sieve or filter.
SEZ ME
Here’s what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The chicken and broccoli pasta with garlic, oil and white wine sauce (13 bucks) at Canova’s on Union Street. Call it in. www.canovaitaliangrill.com
Hey, been some place good — before the closures set in, of course? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
French Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Cocktails
It’s a long name for a new taste of New Orleans on Washington Street in Boston, brought to us by the folks at Back Deck and Fajitas & ‘Ritas.
Celebrated
This is a new vegan bakery on Warwick Avenue in Warwick.
Monumental Market
Look for muffins, scones, pop tarts and cupcakes plus new and vintage records for sale at this new spot on South Street in Jamaica Plan, where Monumental Cupcakes used to be.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
