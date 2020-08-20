The recently reopened Gracie’s in downtown Providence is the latest no-tipping restaurant in the area. Instead, a 20 percent tipping fee is automatically added to your bill, and it is shared by all staff via consistent wages and benefits.
This is not a new concept, and expect to see more of it because of the pandemic.
The team-share tipping concept has received a lot of support from RAISE, an association representing more than 850 restaurants. RAISE stands for Restaurants Advancing Industry Standards in Employment. It has proved to be a viable model in many states.
Gracie’s says it believes it may be the first restaurant in Rhode Island to use it. Base hourly rates among Gracie’s staff is now 15 to 25 bucks, not the state minimum as before. Ellie’s in Providence will also go to a team share program when it reopens for dinner.
Can you still slip a tip for good service? The Notester is sure no one will stop you.
The local scene
Move over, doughnuts. Dunkin’ has a new product: a line of cereals it’s producing in cooperation with Post. The two flavors are mocha latte and caramel macchiato, and are made with about a tenth of a cup of Dunkin’ coffee. The cereals should be on the shelves as soon as this Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stop & Shop, Walmart and Wegman’s. Their slogan? “Now you can have your coffee and eat it, too.” www.dunkindonuts.com
Marco Sweets & Spices, a craft ice cream company in upstate New York, is now shipping their flavors to New England. And they’re hot. Literally. Think Thai Coco Lime with chili powder, Spicy PB Caramel with chile de arbol and Aleppo peppers, and Aztec Chocolate with cinnamon and chilies. Hey, wasn’t there some guy, The Notester seems to remember, who offered hot pepper ice cream at the old Gourmet Guys fundraisers in Attleboro? www.marcoicecream.com
Greater Boston
Puritan & Company is offering Sundae Sunday Socials 1 to 3 on specific summer Sundays at The Lexington at Picnic Grove at Cambridge Crossing. The fare is sundaes, beer and wine. Dates are Aug. 30, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. www.puritancambridge.com
They have a new champagne and lobster Sunday brunch at Rowes Wharf Sea Grille at the Boston Harbor Hotel. It’s 11 to 4. www.roweswharfseagrille.com
Providence Proper
Snooker’s on Ashburton Street, a Notester favorite for food as well as pool, has reopened. www.snookersri.com
Red Stripe in Wayland Square in now open daily. www.redstriperestaurants.com
Around Rhody
Uncle Tony’s Pizza & Pasta on Newport Avenue in East Providence has added indoor dining to its offerings. Ditto for its Cranston and Johnston locations. www.uncletonys.com
The Tilly’s Cheesesteaks spinoff Tilly’s Chick’n Biscuit is now open in North Kingstown. www.tillyschicknbiscuit.com
The Top of Newport bar and restaurant on the roof of the Hotel Viking in Newport is open for the season. www.hotelviking.com
Tap, cask and bottle
The F-Bomb — yep, you read that right — a hazy New England IPA crafted from Arianna, Simcoe and Arianna hops with red raspberry notes and citrus hints, is back at Taproot Brewing at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. The “F” stand for fruit. www.taprootbeer.com
Out West
Cedars Steak & Oysters, The Hard Rock Café, Centrale and The Sugar Factory, all at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Uncasville, are open for business. www.foxwoods.com
Sad notes
Eleven Forty-Nine Restaurant, which had a location in Seekonk before moving to Division Street in Warwick, has closed for good.
Menu mysteries
The aardvark, which mainly dines on ants, is an aboriginal entrée in Southern Africa. The name, from Afrikans, means earth-pig.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Fridays are Fried Chicken Fridays at New Rivers on Steeple Street in Providence. www.newriversrestaurant.com
SEZ YOU
“This past Saturday I was treated for my birthday by my son and his girlfriend at the Belfry Inn & Bistro in Sandwich,” writes A Faithful Reader. “Unfortunately I was flying solo. This is a unique restaurant and inn in which an old stone structure church was converted to an adult eatery with a unique bar location. Restrooms are traditionally named Adam and Eve.
“Upon approaching the establishment one would notice tables that sat two to four people spaciously placed on the plush front lawn. With the white tablecloths it reminded me of the scene from Alice in Wonderland of tea time with the Mad Hatter.
“This area was in total shade from the large trees. The three of us were seated outside in the side courtyard, which was totally covered with a large tent-like canopy. This area would be protected had it been raining, but it was a beautiful night to be sitting in a garden courtyard.
“We quenched our thirst with a Cucumber Martina, Cisco’s Grey Lady, and I had to try the Cape Cod Red Ale. For an appetizer we split a garlic roasted octopus, done with chorizo, fingerlings, roasted peppers and gremolata. The portion was a good size, very tender and tasty.
For dinner we ordered crispy duck confit with pommes frites, black figs and balsamic gastrique for $22; the swordfish special with olive tapenade; and I had the Sweet Chili Faroe Island Salmon with asparagus, ginger, carrot, pineapple confit and lemon buerre blanc for $29, which was done to perfection. For dessert we split a dark chocolate profiterole with vanilla ice cream. We each had an espresso martini for an after-dinner drink.
“I understand this establishment is open year round. This is a great place to go for a special night. You will not be disappointed.”
SOMETHING NEW Smashburger
The first Boston edition of this Denver-based chain is open on Boylston Street in Boston. Unlike most of the other restaurants, it serves breakfast.
The Walrus and Carpenter Oyster Bar and Farmstead
This is a new spot at Dutch Harbor in Jamestown, where a Tallulah’s Taqueria used to be.
Frank Pepe
This pizza shop famous in New Haven has opened at Arsenal Yards in Watertown for takeout and delivery only, but it does have a 92-seat restaurant inside which will open later.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.