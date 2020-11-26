Here’s a gift to consider, even for yourself: a limited-edition gift box containing a four-pack of The Green Machine Ale from Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth, a collectible pint glass, a commemorative T-shirt and a can cooler. It’s 50 bucks.
Here’s the back story:
The Green Machine Ale is named for the Warren Fire Department’s Ward LaFrance 1,000-gallon-per-minute pumper.
Proceeds from the gift boxes created by the fire department go to support the 236th annual Bristol 4th of July Parade, which next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, when 343 firefighters lost their lives.
Where do you get them? At Malik’s Wines and Spirits on Market Street in Warren. Hey, it’s a nice ride.
The local scene
Want some pizza? How much you got? Bytes restaurant at Helix eSports at Patriot Place in Foxboro is hosting Pay What You Can Pizza Night this Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 to 6. You can call at 774.215.0472, order online at www.patriot-place.com or drop by in person.
In addition to pizza, look for calzones, subs, pasta dishes, salads and other dinner items at Georgie’Z on Park Street in Attleboro. 508.455.0191
Yovannis Artisan Pizzeria is on Macondray Street in Cumberland, but -- guess what -- The Notester hears they deliver to Attleboro. www.yovannis pizzeria.com
Greater Boston
Blackbird Doughnuts has opened a new location on Cambridge Street in the West End. www.blackbirddoughnuts.com
You can pick up homemade spinach pies at Gigi’s, an iconic pizzeria on Waltham Street in Watertown named after the owners’ 5-year-old daughter. www.gigispizzaco.com
Providence Proper
The original Harry’s Bar & Burger on North Main Street in Providence has reopened for dine-in service and takeout after being shuttered for eight long months. www.harrysbarburger.com
Around Rhody
On Margarita Wednesdays at 579 Benefit on Benefit Street in Pawtucket, you get a free item from the mini tapas menu when you order a margarita or sangria. www.579benefit.com
The cuisine is modern Italian -- think pasta, sea bass, pork shoulder and ribeye -- at Giusto at Hammetts Hotel on Commercial Wharf in Newport. www.giustonewport.com
Tap, cask and bottle
Flight Nights are back at Taproot at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. Every Wednesday 4:30 to 7:30 you can get beer and wine flights for 12 bucks. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Sunday, Dec. 6: Holiday Brunch 10 to 2 at Brix at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.brixnewport.com
Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 9: Candlelight dinner series at The Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett. They are held the second Monday and Tuesday of the month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Awards on the wall
Miss Lorraine Diner at the Lorraine Mill in Pawtucket recently received an award for historic preservation from Preserve Rhode Island and the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.
Menu mysteries
The words sherbet and sorbet comes from the Arabic shariba, which means to drink. In Britain, oddly enough, sherbet is a diluted, sweetened fruit drink.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get two entrees and a snack to share for 30 bucks 5-7 Wednesdays through Fridays at the outdoor GPub Beer Garden on Orange Street in Providence. www.providencegpub.com/beergarden
SEZ ME
Here’s what The Notester dined on where recently:
Wrentham: The Australian lamb lollipops (14 bucks), spinach and grilled squash salad with avocado, walnuts and cranberries (14 bucks) and fish and chips (18 bucks) inside at The Gavel Public House on South Street. www.meetmeatthegavel.com
Mansfield: The Cajun salmon (22 bucks), meatloaf dinner (14 bucks), the breakfast burger topped with an egg (11 bucks) and the Monte Cristo (12 bucks) outdoors at Jimmy’s Pub on North Main Street. www.jimmyspunandrestaurant.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Blanca
They have rotisserie and Japanese fried chicken, pasta and sake at this new spot at The Street Chestnut Hill on Boylston Street, brought to us by the folks at O Ya and Hojoko.
Town Meeting
This is the new restaurant at the Inn at Hastings Park in downtown Lexington. Look for lobster fritters and clam chowder. www.innathastingspark.com
The Lexington
This second-floor restaurant and bar has opened in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood on North First Street, and is brought to us by the folks at Puritan & Company.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
