Want to take a culinary tour of Asia? Then head for downtown Quincy where they have a dozen restaurants serving diverse Asian cuisine. Let The Notester lead you there.
These are all on the main drag, Hancock Street:
Fuji at WOC offers sushi and Japanese fare. 617.770.1546
Look for handmade dumplings and noodles with Sichuan sauce at Jenny’s House. 617.302.3633
Korean Grille has Pusan-style barbecue and Korean classics. 617.472.1006
Thai and Japanese cuisine are featured at Len Sennn Noodle Design. 617.773.7280
Peking Kitchen is a street corner take-out and delivery operation. 617.328.8860
The fare is Vietnamese at Pho Pasteur, a new location for this Boston Chinatown favorite.
Sher-A-Punjab offers classic and modern Indian fare. 617.786.1010
You’ll find juices, bubble tea and smoothies at the Brooklyn-based TBaar. 617.481.2786
And Oh My Tea offers bubble teas, smoothies, sweets and small bites. 617.505.2512
Wander far from the strip and we’ll find a Shaking Crab with Asian-Cajun cuisine on Cottage Avenue (617.481.0054), Royal Hotpot complete with cocktails and karaoke on Parkingway and Thai-oriented Little Duck on Granite Street.
The local scene
Local folks Ever and Alex Amaya are opening their third La Familia restaurant on Foundry Street in Easton, where The Foundry used to be. The other La Familias are in Taunton and Cumberland. www.lafamiliarestaurants.com
Bill Roland, owner and president of the Stoneforge Grill with locations in Raynham and South Easton, says he is NOT opening a new restaurant in Plainville as was reported in this column last month. “No way,” he says. “I’ve got enough on my hands now.”
Grilled bourbon turkey tips and St. Louis ribs at 10 bucks each top the lunch menu at Jimmy & Dean’s Bar-B-Que 11 to 1 this Friday, Aug. 9, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. You’ll also find seven different sandwiches, salads, sides and beverages.
Reminders:
There’s a Supery wine tasting, that’s five 2-ounce servings for 20 bucks, from 5 to 8 Thursday, Aug. 8, at Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk. It’s also at their sister restaurants, 579 Benefit on Benefit Street in Pawtucket and Meritage on Post Road in East Greenwich.
The annual Jay Hilsman Chicken Barbeque by Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is noon to 2 this Sunday, Aug. 11, at the station on Tremont Street. Tickets are 12 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Greater Boston
The summer Boston Restaurant Week is Aug. 18-23, when you can get multi-course lunches for 15, 20 and 25 bucks and dinners for 28, 33 and 38 bucks at participating restaurants.
The Banh Mi Burger — a patty of coriander, ginger and cilantro topped with a slaw of jalapeno, carrot and daikon, with Swiss cheese and house-made gochjang ketchup — has proved so popular it has been moved from the specials menu to the regular menu at Bukowski Tavern on Cambridge Street in Cambridge. www.bukowskitavern.net
The Greek restaurant GreCo on Newberry Street has opened a second location at Pier 4 in the Seaport District. www.grecoboston.com
Providence Proper
On the menu this week at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on West Exchange Street is filet mignon with truffle-poached lobster. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Starting at 4:30 next Thursday, Aug. 15, oysters are a buck a shuck at the Trinity Beer Garden at Biltmore Park across from the Graduate Hotel downtown (get used to calling the old Biltmore that).
Around Rhody
Next Thursday, Aug. 15, is food truck night at Rocky Point State Park on Rocky Point Avenue in Warwick. It starts at 5 and there will be live music but no alcohol.
You can get a free root beer float 11 to 3 this Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Plank Bar at the Newport Marriott on America’s Cup Avenue. OK, it’s free, but a donation of 2 bucks would be nice since it’s a fundraiser for Hasbro Children’s Hospital. www.marriott.com
Tap and bottle
Trillium Brewing Company in Boston’s Fort Point area is hosting a road trip this Saturday, Aug. 10, to their future headquarters on Royall Street in Canton for a beer fest. There will be live music, food trucks and outdoor games. For 50 bucks you get a commemorative glass and five beer tickets to taste brews from Bellwoods, Cloudwater, Evil Twin, Great Notion, Monkish, J Wakefield, Jester King, Three Chiefs and more. Sessions are at 11 and 5. Proceeds go to Family Reach. www.tickets.beerfests.com/events/27398
Lops Brewing has opened on North Main Street in Woonsocket with five brews on tap. www.lopsbrewing.com
There will be a Heaven Hill Brands American whiskey tasting by “The Whiskey Professor” Bernie Lubers followed by a family-style barbecue next Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 to 8, at The Smoke Shop BBQ at Kendall Square in Cambridge. Tickets are 43 bucks. www.eventbrite.com
Big nights
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Otter Creek Brewing and Long Trail Brewing four-course beer dinner, Providence GPub, Orange Street, Providence, at 6:30, 70 bucks. www.providencegpub.com
Thursday, Aug. 15: Four-course Harpoon pizza and beer dinner, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Route 1, South Attleboro, 6:30 to 8:30, 25 bucks. 508.399.6999
Friday, Aug. 16: Belle Glo Taylor Lane wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Monday, Aug. 19: Four-course Italian wine dinner, Massimo Ristorante, Atwells Avenue, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.massimori.com
Out East
Mirabeau Inn & Spa on Landmark Drive in Plymouth is celebrating its 5th anniversary in August with a special 55-buck dinner on the menu of grilled striped bass paired with a glass of French wine. www.plymouth.mirabeau.com
Sad note
Rosemary & Thyme Café on Spring Street in Newport has closed after nine years in business.
Menu mysteries
Porcino is Italian for “little pig,” and the common name of the selfsame mushroom because of its plumpness.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Dinner for two is 45 bucks on Thursdays at Seasons Buffet at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. www.mohegansun.com
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Norton: The Mac burger, served with a knife and fork and no roll (13 bucks), and the shishito peppers (8 bucks) at Mac & Walt’s on Old Colony Road. www.macandwalts.com
Pawtucket: Irish Tater Kegs – big tater tots stuffed with corned beef and cabbage — (10 bucks) and Honey Hog Wings (13 bucks), new on the menu at Arigna Irish Pub & Coal-Fired Kitchen. 401.727.2625
Atlantic City: The Sweet Jesus raw oysters (3 bucks each), the Manhatten clam chowder (7 bucks), the corn and crab chowder (9 bucks), peel-your-own shrimp (10 bucks) and the crab cake sandwich (18 bucks) at Harry’s Oyster Bar, Pacific Avenue. www.harrysoysterbar.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
T&B Pizza
This is a new 50-seat pizza parlor on Washington Street in Boston.
Sushi on Jones
This New York-based restaurant is coming to the Gurney’s Hotel in Newport.
Sally’s Sandwiches
This sandwich shop is sharing space with Blackbird Doughnuts on Tremont Street in Boston’s South End.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.