It’s December, so it must be — wait, The Notester knows — yes, Frank Sinatra’s birthday month.
At Sinatra Restaurant at the Encore Boston Harbor casino on Broadway in Everett, they are having a special four-course tasting menu on Thursday, Dec. 12, Sinatra’s birthday.
It’s available 5:30 to 10, costs 125 bucks and includes a choice of entrees: veal Milanese, osso bucco or eggplant parmigiana. www.encorebostonharbor.com
Too far to go? Get tickets and hop over to Twin River Casino in Lincoln on Friday, Dec. 20, and you can see local talent Mike Dutra belting out the tunes and sounding just like Sinatra.
It’s the Christmas show for his Strictly Sinatra and The Rat Pack production. www.twinriver.com
The local scene
The holiday flavor at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro is peppermint — their peppermint ice cream with peppermint candies in it. They also have a peppermint stick sundae. www.blissdairy.com
The Tuesday 5-buck breakfast schedule at the senior center on School Street in Plainville is: Dec. 10, eggs, bacon and home fries; Dec. 17, eggs and ham steak; Dec. 24, buttermilk pancakes with strawberry topping; and Dec. 31, bacon and eggs. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
You can build your own wreath this Sunday, Dec. 8, at Osamequin Farm on Walnut Street in Seekonk. Sessions are at 11, noon, 1 and 2, and you have to register. www.osamequinfarm.com
Reminders:
The Christmas prime rib dinner is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. The Friends of Plainville Seniors event is 22 bucks and you need a reservation. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
The Decadent Holiday Lunch — think dry-aged beef and Wagyu burger and herbed chicken and prosciutto Caesar salad — is back for the month of December at Grill 23 on Berkeley Street. www.grill23.com
A new Davio’s steakhouse has opened on Liberty Drive at Fan Pier Boulevard in the Seaport District. It has 300 seats and a waterfront patio. It will add brunch to its lunch and dinner offerings starting this Sunday, Dec. 8. www.davios.com
Lodge at Publico, a ski lodge-type pop-up, has opened at Publico Street Bistro & Garden on Dorchester Street. www.publicoboston.com
Providence Proper
At CAV on Imperial Place they have a bistro menu on Mondays, half-priced bottles of wine on Tuesdays, 8-buck martinis and live jazz on Wednesdays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. www.cavrestaurant.com
Providence has its first croissant cart, Butterbang, which will show up at different sites downtown as long as weather permits. www.butterbang.com
They brag, rightly so, about their home-style cakes and pies to eat in or to go at Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns in Providence, East Providence, Warwick and North Kingstown. www.greggsusa.com
Around Rhody
You can go behind the scenes and watch the bakers bake during the Christmas Cookie Stroll this Sunday, Dec. 8, at Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery on Woonsocket Hill Road in Smithfield. You can also buy cookies, of course. www.wrightsdairy.com
The 14th annual Cookie Walk is Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Baptist Church on Main Street in Warren. The walk starts at 9, the homemade cookies are sold by the pound and it ends when the cookies run out. www.baptistchurchinwarren.weebly.com
Belcourt of Newport on Bellevue Avenue is hosting Food Network chef Kev D for a demo, tastings, beverages and live music on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are 185 bucks. www.belcourt.com
Teddy bear teas? Head out to Castle Hill Inn on Ocean Drive in Newport on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The tea is 2 to 5 and tickets are 35 bucks, 10 for kids 12 and under. www.castlehillinn.com
Kids will also enjoy the Victorian Holiday Tea Party 2 to 4 on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Old Jail on King Street in East Greenwich. It’s 15 bucks for kids. Grown-ups pay 20 bucks. www.eghps.org
They’re serving sweet bites and seasonal teas at Nutcracker tea services Dec. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking in Newport. It’s 45 bucks and you need a reservation. www.hotelviking.com
Tap and bottle
The 2009 RJR Brut from Westport Rivers Winery on Hix Bridge Road in Westport was selected by the Wall Street Journal wine writer as a wine to buy for the holidays. www.westportrivers.com
The veteran- and woman-owned Bravo Brewing Company has opened a microbrewery on Main Street in Pascoag. www.bravobrewing.net
Big dates
Friday, Dec. 6: Five-course Laurent-Perrier champagne dinner, The Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 120 bucks. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Saturday, Dec. 7: Venetian Holiday wine dinner, Castle Hill Inn, Ocean Drive, Newport, at 5:45, 125 bucks. www,castlehillinn.com
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad note
Recent closings in the Boston area include Jerusalem Pita in Brookline, Burger Dive at Assembly Row in Somerset and Common Ground in Allston.
Menu mysteries
Our word “grape” comes from the Germanic grapnel, and at first referred to the hook with which grapes were harvested.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can share an app and get two entrees for 25 bucks at Emmily’s on Putnam Pike in Johnston. www.emmilysrestaurant.net
Dinner for two with a bottle of wine is 37 bucks Mondays at the Fresco restaurants in Cranston, West Warwick and East Greenwich, and at sister restaurant Di-Vine in Warwick. www.frescori.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Cumberland: The clams casino (11 bucks) and roasted leg of lamb (22 bucks) at La Familia on Diamond Hill Road. www.lafamiliarestaurants.com
Attleboro: The cup of chili (3 bucks), tortilla soup (5 bucks), eggplant stack (7 bucks) and the beef burrito (11 bucks) at Papagallo Restaurant & Bar on Pleasant Street. www.mypapagallo.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Six/West
Look for veal and bone marrow meatballs and foie gras with Cap’n Crunch French toast at this restaurant in the Cambria Hotel Boston on West Broadway in South Boston.
Tinybar
And that’s what this new spot is — an eight-stool bar next to Olga’s on Richmond Street in Providence. In the summer it will expand using the patio at Olga’s.
LoLa 42
Nantucket’s LoLa Burger has opened this sister restaurant on Fan Pier Boulevard in the Seaport District in Boston.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
