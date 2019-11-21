The venerable Forbes magazine recently listed the top 44 hotel bars on the planet and — guess what — two of them are in New England.
The Forbes folks get around, but they added to the world-class list the Rowe’s Wharf Bar at the Boston Harbor Hotel and the Garden Room at the Weekapaug Inn on Spray Rock Road in Westerly.
The bars are rated on drinks, food and atmosphere, and both these “joints” deserve the honor, says The Notester, who has been to both.
Correction
Last week The Notester incorrectly reported that the Clover Food Lab had opened a new location on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. It’s not open yet. The restaurant chain plans to open that site at the end of this month. It will be the 13th restaurant in the chain. Mea culpa.
The local scene
You can create your own BBQ feast of two meat favorites, two sides, garlic bread and dessert at Smokey Bones for 18 bucks. The closest are in Taunton and Stoughton, and they have a restaurant in Warwick, too. www.smokeybones.com
Beef burgundy over egg noodles and eggplant parmesan, each for about 8 bucks, top the menu at the Friends of Plainville Seniors lunch this Friday, Nov. 22. There are eight other sandwiches, salads and desserts on the menu, which is served 11 to 1 at the senior center on School Street. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Check out the 35-foot-tall captivating Celtic totem pole at the Red Rooster Bar and Grill on Route 1 in Wrentham. The Notester did. It was professionally carved from a 200-year-old pine tree that died last year.
Reminders:
The Plainville Senior Center 5-buck breakfast is offered 8 to 10 on Tuesdays in November at the center on School Street. On Nov. 26 it’s ham-and-cheese omelets and home fries. www. Plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
The Street Chestnut Hill on Boylston is now The Sweet Chestnut Hill, a candy shop with more than 250 international varieties. www.thestreetchestnuthill.com
Pazza on Porter in Porter Street in East Boston offers Pasta Tuesdays, when you can choose between five pasta dishes for 10 bucks. Think gnocchi, spaghetti and meatballs, bolognese, carbonara and a weekly special. www.pazzaonporter.com
You get your own gingerbread house to decorate as you wish in the Wharf Room at the Boston Harbor Hotel. They play Christmas movies and Santa drops in, too. Tickets are 75 bucks and the workshops are 1 to 4 Dec. 1, 8 and 22, all Sundays. www.bhh.com
Providence Proper
You can now get filet and lobster for 55 bucks every night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at West Exchange Street. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Knead Doughnuts has opened a third location at the Rooms and Works building on Cromwell Street. From 6 to 9 you can get hot doughnuts at its Night Cruller window. www.kneaddoughnuts.com
Newly renovated AS220 offers meat and veggie dinners side by side. Think jerk-marinated chicken and the same marinade on deep-fried cauliflower. www.as220.org
Around Rhody
The winter market is open 9 to 12:30 at the rotunda at Easton Beach on Memorial Boulevard in Newport. It’s put on by the Aquidneck Growers Market organization. www.aquidneckgrowersmarket.org
Look for cranberry orange tarts and baklava on the seasonal menu at Ivy and Lace Bake Shop on Putnam Pike in Greenville. www.ivyandlacebakeshop.com
On Dec. 10 and 13 you can enjoy a visit from Santa and prix fixe menu options — 35 bucks if you’re naughty and 30 bucks if you’re nice — at Tumblesalts Café on Morgan Avenue in North Providence. www.tumblesaltscafe.com
There’s a new Gotta Q smokehouse and BBQ catering on Mendon Road in Cumberland. www,gottaq.com
An evening of yours, music and food will celebrate the history of Belcourt of Newport, the mansion on Bellevue Avenue, 7 to 11:30 Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are 185 bucks, and include local cocktails, wines, craft beers and restaurant tastings. www.belcourttour.simpletix.com
Tap and bottle
Narragansett Beer has purchased land on the India Point waterfront in Providence to build its new 15,000-square-foot brewery which will produce about 2,500 barrels a year of small-batch hand-crafted beer. Narragansett will also continue to operate a brewing operation at The Guild in Pawtucket. www.narragansettbeer.com
Big dates
Sunday, Dec. 1: Four-course Duckhorn wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, West Exchange Street, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad notes
Recent closings in Little Rhody include Chuck in Cranston, Grateful Bread in Warwick and Feast Sandwich Company in East Greenwich.
Menu mysteries
Indlovu Gin from South Africa is infused with elephant dung. They claim the undigested fruits and flowers in it give it a special flavor.
Psst, let’s make a deal
A three-course filet and lobster dinner is 55 bucks on Mondays at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on West Exchange Street. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Bottles of wine are half-priced Tuesdays at CAV on Imperial Place in Providence. www.cavrestaurant.com and 401.751.9164
Harry’s Bar and Burger restaurants have 35-cent wings on Sundays and 3-buck drafts on Thursdays. www.harrysbarburger.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and on what The Notester dined recently:
North Attleboro: The chicken and shrimp scampi (11 bucks) and turtle cheesecake (6 bucks) at Pizzeria Romana on Route 1. www.trattoria-pizza.com
Wrentham: The sautéed mussels (14 bucks), gnocchi Bolognese (17 bucks) and the beet salad with steak tips (19 bucks) at 110 Grill on Ledgeview Way. www.110grill.com
Attleboro: The smoked salmon avocado app (11 bucks) and seasonal pumpkin ravioli (15 bucks) at The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street in Attleboro. www.colblackintoninn.com
Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Woods Hill Pier 4
This is new where Anthony’s Pier 4 used to be on Pier 4 Boulevard, brought to us by the folks at Woods Hill Table and Adelita.
Roma Capoccia
This is new on Wickenden Street in Providence, and they boast Rhode Island’s first and only Roman-style pizza al taglio.
Cosmica
Look for a mix of Mexican and Portuguese food at this new spot in Revolution Hotel on Berkeley Street in Boston’s South End, brought to us by the folks at The Beehive and Beat Brew Hall.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
