There may be a pandemic, but restaurant weeks — you know, when restaurants give you deals on lunches and dinners and it’s a great time to try something new — are alive and well.
Providence Restaurant Weeks run from this Sunday, Aug. 16, and end on Sept. 12. Restaurants in Providence, Warwick and Cranston are participating. www.goprovidence.com
Dine Out Boston also kicks off Aug. 16 with more than 100 restaurants participating in this 20th year of the promotion. Lunches start at 15 bucks, dinners at 28 bucks. www.dineoutboston.com
The local scene
Furloughed Attleboro High head cook Heather Gwynn is moving ahead with plans to open Boro’s Bistro, a breakfast and lunch restaurant where the long-closed Fortune House Chinese Restaurant used to be at the corner of Park and Union Streets in Downtown Attleboro.
Peanut Butter Oreo is the flavor of the month in cones and sundaes at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
The turkey salad with cranberry, a Notester favorite, is a buck off at Willow Tree on South Main Street in Attleboro. It’s 6 bucks a pound through Aug. 31. www.willowtreefarm.com
This weekend only, Aug. 14-16, you can get prime rib dinners at Ninety Nine Restaurants throughout the area and New England. The 12-ounce is 18 bucks, the 18-ounce 22 bucks, served with two sides. And you can upgrade for free for chowder, salad and a dessert. www.99restaurants.com
Greater Boston
Ever had a bite at Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage, open at Harvard Square for nearly 60 years now? Well, now you can buy the whole place — where the likes of Jackie Onassis and Al Pacino burgered — for a mere 475,000 bucks. www.mrbartley.com
Zuma at Four Seasons One Dalton Tower in the Back Bay has reopened for dinner nightly. www.zumarestaurant.com
Apple cider glazed, PB&J apple and cinnamon cheesecake are just some of the summer-ending doughnut flavors at Kane’s Donuts in Boston and Saugus. They fade away at the end of August. www.kanesdonuts.com
Providence Proper
The Dorrance on Dorrance Street has reopened for the first time since March, offering outdoor seating and to-go food. www.thedorrance.com
Angelo’s Civita Farnese on Atwells Avenue now has inside seating. www.angelosrishop.com
If you haven’t noticed, Westminster Street in downtown Providence is closed to traffic on Saturdays and open for outdoor dining and shopping.
Around Rhody
Le Central on Hope Street in Bristol has reopened its inside dining area. www.lecentralbristol.com
They have three tables and two sittings, one at 5:30 and one at 8:15, at swanky The Chanler at Cliff Walk on Memorial Boulevard in Newport. www.thechanler.com
On Mondays and Wednesdays through Sept. 2 The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is offering pop-up lobster bakes in its historic towers. It’s a fixed menu and will run you 85 bucks. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Tap, cask and bottle
Gray Sail Brewing in Westerly has opened South County Distillers on Canal Street with lines of gin and vodka.
Brose, Kolsch and Grumpy are new brews at Taproot Brewing Co. at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.taprootbrewing.com
Big dates
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 6-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Sad notes
Met Natick, a steakhouse at the Natick Mall, has closed. Sister restaurants like Met Backbay remain open.
Changing tables
Todd Renner, formerly of Cinquento in Boston’s South End, is the executive chef at the new Alba on 53 in Hanover’s Merchant Row on Washington Street.
Menu mysteries
Food historians say french fries did not originate in France, but in Belgium.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Fridays are Fried Chicken Fridays at New Rivers on Steeple Street in Providence, which means you prepay through their website for takeout and can either pick it up or eat it on their new patio. www.newriversrestaurant.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The honey pecan salmon (19 bucks), lunch fish and chips (11 bucks) and buffalo chicken alfredo pasta (14 bucks) inside at Wetherlaine’s on County Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
Wrentham: The grilled Atlantic salmon with spaghetti squash, capers, grilled tomatoes, artichokes and pepita (26 bucks), the cheese lasagna (16 bucks) and minestrone soup (7 bucks) at Evviva Trattoria on Ledgeview Way. www.evvivatrattoria.com
Mansfield: The lobster bisque (13 bucks), the brick-oven roasted shrimp and scallops with three-cheese tortellini in a truffle cream sauce with crispy prosciutto, basil oil, arugala and pickled fennel (23 bucks) on the patio at Cibo Matto Caffe on Chauncy Street. www.cibomattocaffe.com
SOMETHING NEW Plumby’s
There is no opening date yet for this new restaurant on the old Grange property on East Main Road in Middletown, brought to us by the folks at Brick Alley Pub in Newport. It will offer burgers, nachos, wings and salads, and a full liquor license.
Ivory’s Pearl Bar
Look for Sichuan cuisine and tiki drinks at this new spot at Washington Square in Brookline, brought to us by the folks at Baldwin Bar in Woburn and Blossom Bar in Brookline. It’s where Grassona’s used to be on Beacon Street.
