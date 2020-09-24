If you tried to count the number of restaurants that have closed this year, you would run out of fingers awful quick. And awful is the word for it.
In round numbers, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association reports that at least 3,600 of the state’s 16,000 restaurants have not reopened. That’s a staggering 23 percent. And fall’s cold weather has just begun to put pressure on outdoor dining.
As The Notester says, dine out and dine out often. Your local restaurants need your help.
Piled on top of this is the price gouging of restaurants by delivery services, which typically charge them anywhere from 25 to 30 percent of the order. Restaurants are petitioning the state Legislature to put a cap on them.
El Jefe Tacqueria in Harvard Square, for instance, had 360,000 bucks in delivery sales in the first eight weeks of the pandemic. How much of that did the delivery companies get? 93,000 bucks, resulting in a net loss of 18,000 bucks for El Jefe after food and labor costs were paid.
Restaurants need support from you and slack from companies that are making it hard, or impossible, to make a profit. Enough said.
The local scene
The menu of prepared dishes changes often at Portside Fish Market on Tremont Street in Rehoboth, and you can dine outside in front of the store. www.portsidefish.com
You can save a buck on turkey pies this month at the Willow Tree retail store on South Main Street in Attleboro. They’re going for 5 bucks, down from the usual 6. www.willowtreefarm.com
The Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk is open but is up for sale by the owner. www.ogmtavern.com
Reminders:
Centenary has a lobster lunch this Friday, Sept. 25. The meal is 10 bucks and includes a lobster roll or lobster mac and cheese, chips, a pickle, cookie and soda or water. Order by noon Thursday, Sept. 24, and schedule a pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the 25th. Group orders can be delivered to your office or business before 12:30. Call 508.222.1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers, honorary chair for the annual Rodman Ride for Kids fundraising effort that features 70 Massachusetts restaurants, is part of a prize in its silent auction this Saturday, Sept. 26. Wahlberg will cook a dinner for 10 at the top bidder’s home. It’s a virtual event this year. www.rodmanforkids.org
Greater Boston
Brunch is back Saturdays and Sundays at Strega on Hanover Street. www.stregabynickvarano.com
Through October there will be a patio pop-up Summer Shack at Harvard Square behind the Charles Hotel. They have operations in Cambridge and at Mohegan Sun. www.summershackrestaurant.com
Providence Proper
The Ocean State Oyster Festival is 12:30 to 7:30 this Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Trinity Beer Garden at Kennedy Plaza. Tickets are 50 bucks, there will be two three-hour sessions with a maximum of 100 attendees per session and a cash bar. www.eventbrite.com
Around Rhody
The Rhode Island Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser will be Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 25. Proceeds from the dessert at participating restaurant go to cancer research.
Tap, cask and bottle
White Dog Distilling on Mineral Spring Avenue has collaborated with the bakery Whisk Me Away to offer special doughnut treats Saturday at the tasting room. www.whitedogdistilling.com
Narragansett Beer’s Oktoberfest is back just in time, brewed with high-quality German malts and hops. www.narragansettbeer.com
Sad notes
After 70 years, the classic Venus de Milo on Route 6 in Swansea is closing. It will sell its signature dishes to go through Jillian’s Sports Pub & Grill on 103 in Somerset.
Birch, which opened on Washington Street in Providence in 2013, will close in mid-October.
Awards on the wall
Edgewood Cheese Shop on Broad Street in Cranston was named the Best Cheese Shop in Rhode Island by Taste of Home food magazine. The magazine picked only one cheese shop in each state. The Edgewood folks also own The Breakfast Place on Pleasant Street in Attleboro. www.edgewoodcheeseshop.com
Psst, let’s make a deal
On Sundays your entrees come with a glass of wine and, because of your food order, 10 bucks can be put toward a glass or bottle of wine at 579 Benefit on Benefit Street in Pawtucket. www.the579.com
Menu mysteries
The word hog comes from Middle English hogge and Old English Hogg. Since food terms are so versatile, it also means a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a young sheep before its second shearing in rural Britain and a member of the defensive line in American football. Of course, you could always live high on the hog, too.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Mansfield: The two-lobster Lobster Mani special (19 bucks) and grilled swordfish (24 bucks) inside at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street. www.freshcatch.inc
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW The Dial
You’ll find an eclectic menu — think jerk quail and Brazilian shellfish stew — at this restaurant in the new boutique hotel 907 Main in Cambridge.
Giusto
This is a new Italian restaurant at Hammett’s Hotel on Commercial Wharf in Newport.
SOURCE
This is a gastropub-pizza bar operation at Harvard Square, on Church Street where Cambridge 1 used to be.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
