Hey, been to a good restaurant this week — in Rhode Island? Little Rhody restaurants are now open for indoor dining with restrictions.
As of this writing, The Notester has not ventured south, but does plan to this week. Tell you what, if you go, send in a brief report of how it was and how you felt. We’ll swap stories.
It still looks like circa June 15 for Massachusetts restaurants to reopen for indoor dining.
The local scene
Fish and chips, grilled chicken Napolitano and veal piccata are the entrée choices for date night takeout this Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. Couples get to choose a salad from three choices and a dessert from two choices (think chocolate mousse or French toast caramel custard pudding) and two entrees — plus a bottle of wine — for 69 bucks. It’s offered 4 to 8. 774.643.6435 and bellasarno.com
Centenary United Methodist Church on Sanford Street in Attleboro is having a lobster lunch this Friday, June 5. You can pick a traditional lobster roll or a lobster tortilla wrap plus sides and a beverage for 10 bucks. They like you to order early, so it may be too late by the time you read this. centumc@verizon.net or 508.222.1759
Bliss Restaurant & Ice Cream Shop on Park Street in Attleboro offers takeout, online ordering and Door Dash delivery 9 to 8 weekdays and 8 to 8 on weekends. www.blissdairy.com
Proctor Mansion Inn, the historic B&B and event location with a Victorian garden off Wrentham common, will reopen Monday, June 8. They are now accepting reservations for overnight stays, small house teas and private events. www.proctormansioninn.com and 877.384.1861
Greater Boston
Tuck this away: The folks at The Table on Hanover Street will soon be opening a to-go market in the North End.
The takeout reopenings continue. Add to the list Gather on Northern Avenue, Tatte Bakeries at Harvard Square, Back Bay and Brookline, Brass Union at Union Square, Pastelaria on Broadway, Sally’s Sandwiches on Tremont Street, Gaslight Brasserie du Coin on Harrison Avenue, Rox Diner in West Roxbury and Saloniki on Dunster Street at Harvard Square.
Providence Proper
You can dine outdoors on the decks and roof at Sarto Restaurant and the Rooftop at Providence G in downtown Providence. www.sartoprovidence.com
Add to the takeout list of reopenings Harry’s Bar & Burger On the Hill on Atwells Avenue and Capriccio on Pine Street.
Around Rhody
The popular Wright’s Farm on Inman Road in Burrillville has opened for takeout. www.wrightsdairyfarm.com
In Pawtucket, The Garden Grille and Wildflour Vegan Bakery Café, both on East Avenue, have reopened. www.gardengrilleri.com and www.wildflourbakerycafe.com
The Olympia Tea Room on Bay Street in Westerly has also reopened for takeout. www.olympiatearoom,com
You can even get wine and beer flights when you dine outdoors at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com.
And Greenvale Vineyards on Wapping Road in Portsmouth let’s you bring your own food to picnic on their grounds while trying a bottle of wine or two. www.greenvale.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
The Twin River casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton are open by invitation only starting next Monday, June 8. Play is limited to video slots and you must be a reward program member. And they’re only open 10 to midnight.
Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina on Goat Island has reopened for overnight guests. The outdoor fire pit and the Pineapple Club are open for dining. www.gurneysresorts.com
Tap and bottle
You can vote for president via soda pop now. Yacht Club Bottling Works in North Providence has released limited editions of Donald’s Big League Punch and Joe’s Berry-Blue Lemonade. Yes, it’s a poll and your vote does count. www.yachtclubsoda.com
The juicy and hazy Imperial IPA, Happy, is back in four-packs at Taproot Brewing Company at Newport Vineyards in Middletown.
Del’s Mango-Passionfruit Shandy, a collaboration between Narragansett Beer and Del’s Frozen Lemonade, is now on the market.
Sad notes
Tumblesalts Café in North Providence was reopened only two days when it was vandalized, primarily in the patio area. It is back in business for takeout and outdoor dining.
Joining Red Stripe in East Greenwich on the shuttered-for-good list are Bravo Bistro on Empire Street in Providence and Revival Brewing in Cranston. Footnote: Revival hopes to move to Providence and reopen.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the dozen or so restaurants opening at High Street Place in Boston.
Menu mysteries
People are said to go bananas, or nuts, presumably because of the antics of monkeys.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: A large sundae with butter crunch, maple walnut and pistachio ice cream topped with hot fudge whipped ceream and a cherry (7 bucks) and a large sundae with butter pecan, peanut butter cup and coffee ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry (7 bucks) at Bliss Restaurant & Ice Cream Shop on Park Street. www.blissdairy.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Moniker Brewery
This local brewer is opening a brewery and beer garden this summer on West Fountain Street in the Federal Hill section of Providence.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
