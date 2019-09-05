The annual four-day Newport Mansions Wine and Food Festival lights up the mansions Sept. 19-22.
There will be a two-day grand tasting 1 to 4 Saturday, Sept. 21, on the lawn at Marble House.
There will be a wine gala Friday night, Sept. 20, at Rosecliff and a vintner dinner there Saturday evening, Sept. 21.
Newport After Dark happens Saturday night, Sept. 21, at Forty 1 North on the Newport Waterfront.
The culinary stage cooking program will feature Food and Wine magazine senior editor Saturday, Sept. 21, and chef-to-the-celebrities Kevin Des Chenes on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The festival wraps up with a jazz brunch on the terrace at Marble House and a Sunday grand tasting. Get your tickets early. www.newportmansions.org
The local scene
Through Sept. 30 you can get a house rack of ribs, two sides, cornbread and a draft beer for 20 bucks at Smokey Bones restaurants. There’s one on County Street in Taunton, a second on Technology Center Drive in Stoughton and a third on Universal Boulevard in Warwick. www.smokeybones.com
Ninety-Nine Restaurants in the area are offering nine regular-size entrees for 10 bucks. including a Southwest fajita chicken bowl and braised short ribs tacos. www.99restaurants.com
Reminders
It’s dueling pianos with The Flying Ivories next Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. It starts at 6:30, tickets are 60 bucks and it includes dinner. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
Greater Boston
There will be plenty of food at the third annual Pet Rock Fest — no, not those Pet Rocks, but a rock fest you can bring your pet to — this Sunday, Sept. 8, noon to 5 on the grounds of the Wyman-Gordon plant on Worcester Street in North Grafton, a new location. In addition to food and beverages there will be vendors, music and events, in a large grassy, fenced-in area. The fest spotlights animal welfare organizations in New England. www.petrockfest.org
Cider-lovers alert: They’re having a Colonial Cider Festival and a traditional pig roast 6 to 9 Friday, Sept. 13, at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn on Wayside Inn Road in Sudbury. The cider will come from Downeast Cider, Lookout Farms, Harpoon and Angry Orchard, and the barbecue and roast pig from Firefly’s. There will be hay rides and music, too. Tickets are 65 bucks, with proceeds going toward the restoration of the cider mill at the inn. www.waysideinn.org
Providence Proper
You actually have to be buzzed in to get inside Far West, the new speakeasy at Rooms & Works on Cromwell Avenue in the West End. Look for signature drinks and seasoned popcorn. 617.855.7429
Around Rhody
There will be plenty of food and drink at the Slater Park Fall Festival Sept. 13-15 at the park. It will include a food court, outdoor films, crafters and artisans, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and more. It’s free. www.pawtucketartsfestival.org
They’re having a speakeasy soiree — and, yes, you need a password to get in — with food, drink and entertainment from the Roarin’ Twenties 6 to 9 Saturday, Sept. 14, at Colony House in Newport. Tickets are 250 bucks for this Newport Historical Society event. www.newporthistory.org
Bywater Restaurant in Warren will cater the Warren Heritage Association annual gala 6 to 9 Saturday, Sept. 14, at the new WaterRower plant on Metacom Avenue. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.warrenheritagefoundation.org
They’ll be celebrating Gov. William Sprague’s 198th birthday with a buffet at 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Cranston Historical Society on Cranston Street. Tickets are 18 bucks. 401.944.9226
The ProJo’s fourth annual Critic’s Choice Food & Drink Event is 5 to 8:30 next Thursday, Sept. 12, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. Tickets are 60 bucks. www.bit.ly/2yszy5a.com
Tap and bottle
There will be a tasting of five Decoy wines from Duckhorn Winery for 12 bucks from 5 to 8 next Thursday, Sept. 12, at three sister restaurants: Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk, 579 Benefit in Pawtucket and Meritage on Post Road in East Greenwich.
The new owners of the Blackinton complex across the street from The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street in Attleboro plan to operate a distillery or brewery in the factory portion of the property, which is behind the historic home they plan to develop into a B&B.
The Ocean State Beer Fest complete with live music, yard games and a bocce court, is 1 to 4 this Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grey Sail Brewing on Canal Street in Westerly. Tickets are 40 bucks and designated drivers get free parking. www.eventbrite.com
Big dates
Saturday, Sept. 7: Al fresco long-table farm dinner, Winnapaug Farm Preserve, Westerly, at 3:30, $200. Westerlylandtrust.org
Sunday, Sept. 22: Disaster Relief Fundraiser Dinner for Mozambique, Cranston Portuguese Club, Second Avenue, Cranston, at 1, 35 bucks, 10 for kids 12 and under. 401.400.2813
Out West
The Taste of Foxwoods restaurant week runs from next Monday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Foxwoods casino in Mashantucket, Conn. Special multi-course meals range from 49 bucks to 29 bucks at the in-house restaurants. www.foxwoods.com/resrtaurant-week
Menu mysteries
Pasta is the Italian word for “paste.”
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
They have an 8-buck martini menu and live jazz Wednesdays at CAV on Imperial Place in Providence. www.cavrestaurant.com and 401.751.9164
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
HAVE A NOTE? Or a Sez You? E-mail them to notester@thesunchronicle.com or drop them in snail mail addressed to Restaurant Notes, The Sun Chronicle, Box 600, Attleboro, MA 02703.
