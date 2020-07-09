Things are changing at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, and The Notester is not referring to more flights, but more restaurants.
Well, actually, they are replacement restaurants. Wolfgang Puck and Providence Oyster Bar have bailed out, and the airport corporation is looking for two new restaurants to take their places.
The departed were in the airport’s largest spots — 2,300 square feet each — and the ‘port corp is offering one-year leases with an option for renewal.
On the downside, about 120 airport restaurant employees are jobless. HMSHost was the previous food services provider at T.F. Green, but the new, no-bid contract eventually went to Dunkin’, which only hired four of the old employees back.
The airport bosses now say they will favor new restaurants who agree to hire the old personnel.
So, look forward to new restaurants and old, friendly faces next time you fly. And you will.
The local scene
You can dine al fresco on their prime rib special and other menu delights pond-side at The Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. www.ogmtavern.com
There’s a BBQ chicken takeout dinner for 12 bucks on Saturday, July 18, at Centenary United Methodist Church at Sanford and North Main streets in Attleboro. The meal includes pasta salad, baked beans, tossed salad and dessert. Kids meals are 6 bucks. Proceeds go to church and community programs. cumc15@gmail.com or 508.222.1759
Greater Boston
Solas Irish Pub on Boylston Street is back with lunch, dinner and brunch. www.solasboston.com
Quincy Market and the iconic Faneuil Hall have reopened after three months.
Salem Cross Inn on West Main Street in West Brookfield reopens Thursday, July 9, with outdoor dining on their lawn, lobster dishes and special summer cocktails. www.salemcrossinn.com
Providence Proper
Look for homemade and hearty Sichuan delicacies at Chong Qing on Wickenden Street. www.chongqinghouseri.com
Around Rhody
La Arepa on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket gets its name from the Colombian hand-held cornmeal sandwich filled with braised meat or black beans. They also make a smashed fried plantain dish served with a sautéed blend of onions, garlic, green peppers, celery and sweet habaneros. www.laarepari.net
Like thin-crust pizza? Than Bar ‘Cino in Washington Square Newport is the place for you. It’s been described as “papayrus thin.” www.barcino.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
Tap, cask and bottle
Shaidzon Beer Co. on Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston is open for outdoor seating in their beer garden.
The documentary film about brewing, “The Craft: Rhode Island,” can be watched on demand on TV. It won the grand prize at the 2019 Rhode Island International Film Festival.
Taproot Brewing at the Newport Vineyards in Middletown has brought back its 12-buck wine and beer flights on Thursdays, when they also have live music. By the way, Taproot’s Pulp Friction, a strawberry lemon gose with sea salt and coriander, is back. www.newportvineyards.com
Cisco Brewers Seaport Beer Garden at Fan Pier in Boston has reopened, and they also offer food thanks to Oath Pizza. www.ciscobrewers.com
Big dates
Aug. 3-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track to take place on these new dates. www.newportmansions.org
Sad notes
The famous-in-the-fall King Richard’s Faire on the fairgrounds in Carver has been canceled for this year.
Oatley’s Family Restaurant in North Kingstown has closed after four decades in business.
Craigie Burger at Time Out Market Boston won’t reopen.
The Greenville Inn in Greenville has been shuttered for good by the coronavirus.
Menu mysteries
While KP refers to kitchen police in the military service, specifically enlisted personnel temporarily assigned to kitchen duties, a kitchen cabinet is an informal group of advisers, usually to a head of state, who have no official post but presumably advise sitting around a kitchen table.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The cheese and bacon omelet (10 bucks) — and you can add a half-dozen other ingredients for a buck each — inside at The Breakfast Place on Pleasant Street. www.thebreakfastplacema.com
East Sandwich: The swordfish picata (30 bucks), lasagna (20 bucks) and crème brulee (8 bucks) inside at Amari on 6A. www.amarirestaurant.com
SOMETHING NEW
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh
Enjoy a traditional Greek menu at this new spot on Boylston Street near the Boston Common.
Nomi Park
This is new in Newport’s newest hotel, The Wayfinder, and brought to us by the folks at Mission Burgers.
La Taqueria
This taco restaurant in Roslindale is opening a branch on Washington Street in Dedham.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
