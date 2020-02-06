If you’re out for a Saturday stroll this weekend, your sweet tooth may lure you to Downtown North Attleboro.
Stop in at a local merchant and you might get a Hershey’s Kiss. At another it’ll be homemade chocolates. At a third, maybe a cup of nice hot chocolate.
The stroll noon to 2 Saturday, Feb. 8, is a Downtown Associates of North Attleboro ticketed event sponsored by Dyer-Lake for the 24th straight year.
If the day is not stroll-able — rainy or snowy — it will be held Saturday, Feb. 15.
The local scene
The 24th annual Taste of the Towns is 6 to 8 Tuesday, March 3, in the Grand Rose Ballroom at the Clarion Inn on 114 in Seekonk. This event by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk will include a beer and wine tasting, raffles and an auction. Tickets are 30 bucks. 508.557.1363
Pizzas of 600 calories or less are now available at UNO Pizzeria & Grill. The apricot and goat cheese pizza in available through Friday, Jan. 31, the pesto and mozzarella pizza in February and the vegetarian cheeseburger pizza in March. www.unopizzeria.com
Every early bird specials for 16 bucks comes with chowder or soup and the dessert of the day at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and on East Washington Street in North Attleboro. Early birds are served 3 to 5. www,freshcatchinc.com
Beef burgundy over egg noodles and jumbo cheese raviolis, 8 bucks or less, are the featured entrees for the Friends of Plainville Seniors Friday luncheon 11 to 1 Feb. 7 at the senior center on School Street. There are lots of sandwiches, soups, sides and dessert on the menu. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
You can get breakfast 8 to 10 on Tuesdays for 5 bucks at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. On Feb. 11 it’s two eggs with corned beef hash, on Feb. 18 it’s two eggs with bacon and home fries and on Feb. 25 it’s two eggs, kielbasa and home fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Max and Leo’s, with restaurants in Boston, Newton and Sudbury, is opening a new location in Chelmsford for its coal-fired pizzas. www.maxandleospizza.com
Providence Proper
The three-course filet and lobster dinner for 60 bucks has moved to Sundays at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on West Exchange Street. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
The Whiskey Republic on Bridge Street has been sold to the folks at Providence restaurants The Strand and The Rosendale, so expect a name change and a new concept soon. www.thewhiskeyrepublic.com
There’s going to be an Italian wine and cheese tasting 6 to 8 on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Massimo on Atwells Avenue. It’s 30 bucks. 401.275.0650
Around Rhody
The traditional German take on Mardi Gras, Fasching, will be celebrated 6 to 8 Saturday, Feb. 29, at the German American Cultural Society on Carter Avenue in Pawtucket. Entry is 10 bucks, with dinner 6 to 8 downstairs in the Ratskeller and music from the Bavarian Brothers upstairs 7 to 11. www.gacsri.org
Winter specials include pork belly tacos and firecracker cauliflower at The Wicked Good Bar & Grill and chicken teriyaki pot stickers and meatball sliders at Shipyard Pub, both at Twin River Casino on Twin River Road in Lincoln. www.twinriver.com
Tap and bottle
Thanks to Night Shift Distributing, you can now find Portsmouth’s Ragged Island Brewing Co. brews in bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Massachusetts.
Big dates
Friday, Feb. 14: Revanna Family Vineyards wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, Feb. 15: Valentine’s dinner dance, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 215 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sunday, Feb. 16: Champagne brunch, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 10 and 2, 125 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Zenato wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Feb. 20: Pine Ridge wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 21: Schramsberg/Davies wine dinner, Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 97 bucks. 401.789.0700
Sad note
Meritage Restaurant + Wine Bar at Boston Harbor Hotel is closing its doors for good Feb. 15 to make room for more private event space. None of the other hotel restaurants or the Boston Wine Festival are affected.
Happy note
The former Local 121 on Washington Street in Downtown Providence will soon be the home of a new restaurant. Stay tuned.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get two entrees and an app for 30 bucks 4 to 9 Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. www.bellasarno.com
Menu mysteries
Cole slaw comes from the Dutch, kool (cabbage) and sla (salad.”
SEZ ME
The Notester escaped to Florida for a few days in January, and here is what he ate where:
Delray Beach: The island salmon — it was 5 bucks but so was every other dish on the luncheon menu, and drinks were three for 10 bucks — at Ocean One Bar and Grille on East Atlantic Avenue. www.oceanonefl.com. Also, the crab meat stack (10 bucks), lobster soup (10 bucks) and half-dozen oysters (9 bucks) at Mussel Beach on East Atlantic Avenue. 561.921.6464
Lake Worth: The cup of seafood gumbo (10 bucks) and full rack of baby back ribs (17 bucks) at Dave’s Last Resort & Raw Bar on Lake Avenue. 561.588.5208. And, the Philly cheese steak (10 bucks) and Texas burger (10 bucks) at Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill on 10th Avenue North. www.flanigans.net
North Palm Beach: The enchilada combo with mole sauce (13 bucks) and the beef taco salad (10 bucks) at La Bamba on Highway One. 561.882.1718
SOMETHING NEW
Miss Lorraine Diner
This has opened on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket, in the front of the Lorraine Mills complex of studios, breweries, distilleries and theaters.
Polkadog Bakery
The cuisine here is for your dog — think clam chowda skins — at this spot at Derby Street Shops in Hingham.
Sydney Providence
This restaurant, with locations on Exchange Street in Providence and in Portsmouth, is opening a third spot in Garden City in Warwick.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
