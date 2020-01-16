From Jan. 31 through March 28 you can get a three-course meal with wine pairings on Fridays and Saturdays at the Newport Winter Foodies Stroll.
It works like this: You meet your guide at the Armory at 6 and it’s off to TSK for ravioli and red wine.
Then you stroll to Midtown Oyster Bar for salad, pasta and white wine and, finally, to Bar and Board for a pastry board and dessert wine. www.newportfoodiesstroll.com
If you want a more adventurous walk, head to Portland for a Maine Foodie Tour, three hours walking and eating in its Munjoy Hill neighborhood. They have them all year round and they will run you about 75 bucks. www.mainefoodietours.com
The local scene
The jumbo stuffed shells go for 10 bucks at Pizzeria DeMarco on Forest Street in Attleboro, which also does catering. 508.226.0342
Did you know you can order sirloin steaks, rib-eyes, swordfish and more from the Stoneforge wholesale menu? www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
The Flying Ivories are returning Feb. 29 to Bella Sarno Ristorante, 553 Kelley Blvd., North Attleboro. Tickets to the dueling piano, all-request, rock ‘n’ roll sing-along are 50 bucks. 774.643.6435, www.bellasarno.com
Friends of Plainville Seniors are offering their Friday luncheon 11-1 Jan. 17 at the Plainville Senior Center. Five bucks will get you homemade chowdah with lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops and clams; 8 bucks buys you homemade meatloaf with gravy, potato and veggie; and for 7 bucks you get Jimmy’s Homemade Anti-Pasto and corn bread.
Reminders:
Here’s the menu for the 5-buck breakfasts 8 to 10 Tuesdays at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street: Jan. 21, three-egg western omelet, and Jan. 28, eggs, ham steak, fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
Yellow Door Taqueria in Dorchester is opening a second site on Harrison Avenue in the South End, where Lion’s Tail is now. www.yellowdoortaqueria.com
Providence Proper
Their motto is, “We make sandwishes come true” at The Sandwich Hut on North Main Street. www.thesandwichhut.com
In addition to assorted wings, you’ll find sandwiches, wraps and salads at Wings Over Providence on Hope Street. www.wingsoverprovidence.com
Reminder: Providence Restaurant Weeks run through Saturday, Jan. 25. Participating restaurants are offering three-course dinners for 30, 35 and 50 bucks and lunches for 17 bucks.
Around Rhody
The Beef Barn, a North Smithfield staple since 1969, plans to relocate to Industrial Drive — about two miles away from its present location — in the summer of 2020. The new location will offer more seats, seasonal patio space, more parking and they will have a beer and wine license. www.thebeefbarn.com
You’ll find everything from fresh-baked bread to Portuguese grocery items at Taunton Avenue Bakery on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. www.tauntonavenuebakery.com
Look for classic Italian food at Basta Ristorante on Broad Street in Cranston. www.bastaonbroad.com
Encore Boston Harbor is celebrating Chinese New Year this month with a special menu at Red 8 and other festivities, including a traditional dragon dance (Jan. 24-26) on the casino floor. Think Lobster and Prawn Spring Rolls (38 bucks), Braised Pork Feet with Sea Moss (68 bucks) and Billionaire’s Cantonese-Style Fried Rice (58 bucks). www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/red8ebh, 857.770.DINE
Tap and bottle
Mark your calendar: The Newport Craft Beer Festival is April 24-25. It’s 8 to 10 that Friday at Newport Craft Brewing & Distillery Co., a main sponsor along with Pour Judgement Bar & Grill. There are two sessions that Saturday, noon to 3 and 4 to 7, at Great Friends Meeting House. Tickets are 40 bucks for Friday, 50 for Saturday. www.newportcraftbeer.com
Newport Vineyards has released Mr. Green Hard Apple Cider, made from the RI Greening Apple. It’s billed as fizzy, unfiltered, dry and delicious. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sparrow Arc Farm potato dinner with wine, Forage, Cragie Circle, Cambridge, 65 bucks. www.Foragecambridge
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Jan. 24: San Felice and Campogiovanni wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Rhone wine dinner, Forage, Cragie Circle, Cambridge, 65 bucks. www.Foragecambridge
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Old World/New World Pinot wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 195 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 30: Gabriel Meffre wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 165 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Out West
Reminder: Restaurant Week is back next week, Jan. 19-23, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., with deals and specials at all their restaurants. www.mohegansun.com
Sad notes
The Top of the Hub restaurant and Skywalk Observatory in Boston’s Prudential Tower are both set to close on April 18, the attractions’ owner says. Select Restaurants Inc. says The Pru’s owner did not “provide a new lease.”
Seta’s Café, a Mediterranean food restaurant on Belmont Street in Belmont, has closed after six years in business.
Changing tables
Advanced Sommelier Hugo Bensimon has been named the beverage director at Grill 23 & Bar in Boston’s Back Bay. Bensimon is just 28 and will manage over 1,900 selections at the Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning restaurant. www.Grill23.com and @grill23andbar
Menu mysteries
The tartars of Mongolia reportedly fed often on scraped raw meat they tenderized by putting it beneath their saddles. Thus, we have steak tartare.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every Tuesday from 6 to close bottles of wine are 50 percent off at Red Stripe spots in Providence and East Greenwich, and apps at the bar are half-priced 4 to 6 and 9 to close every day. www.redstriperestaurants.com.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Providence: The pasta e fagioli (10 bucks), clam chowder (12 bucks) and the crab cakes app (16 bucks) with a side of sautéed spinach (6 bucks) at Pizzico Ristorante on Hope Street. www.stockfoodgroup.com
Attleboro: The baked stuffed shrimp (18 bucks) at The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street. www.colblackintoninn.com
Attleboro: The 7-ounce filet mingon (18 bucks), fried sea scallops (19 bucks) and cup of chowder (4 bucks) at Wetherlaine’s on County Street. www.wetherlainesrstaurant.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Locanda
This is a new Italian restaurant in the Holiday Inn on Tower Hill Road in South Kingstown, brought to us by the folks at Centro in the Omni, the Vig in the Hilton and Public at the Renaissance, all in Providence.
Bites by Bre
You’ll find this cafe on Aleppo Street in Providence.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
