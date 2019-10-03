The 30th annual Taste of the Region is Tuesday, Oct. 22, with fare from restaurants in the 16 communities served by the United Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The event runs 6 to 8:30 at Tri-County Regional Vocational High School on Pond Street in Franklin. Tickets are 20 bucks, 25 at the door, and there will be a cash bar.
Volunteers are needed, too, to set up, tear down, register attendees and help with a silent auction and to supervise raffle tables. www.unitedregionalchamber.org, 508.316.0861 and Eventbrite.
Footnote
Bubby’s New York Style Delicatessan in Portsmouth, N.H., mentioned as a comfort-food destination by The Notester on Sept. 19, has closed, reports A Faithful Reader who drove there.
The local scene
The Princess Party is back on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Avenue in North Attleboro. It’s 11:30 to 2 and includes breakfast, photo ops, autographs and performances by princesses Elsa, Belle and Cinderella. It’s 40 bucks for one adult and one child, and 18 bucks for each additional guest. www.bellasarno.com and 508.643.6435
The October flavor is Monster Mash – vanilla ice cream with Oreos, M&Ms, malted milk balls and caramel swirl — at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com and 508.222.2884
Seekonk Congregational Church on Fall River Avenue is hosting a chili cook-off at 6:30 Friday, Oct. 25. A 5-buck donation gets you in and gets you a tasting. 508.336.9355
The Panera Bread in Plainville is donating 10 cents from each new grain bowl it sells to the Living Bread Food Pantry at Plainville Methodist Church. www.panera.com
Order a sandwich during the game and the second one is free at D’Angelo’s, found around here on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro and on Chauncy Street in Mansfield. www.dangelos.com
Shovel Town Brewery is providing the suds for the fall beer dinner Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
Greater Boston
Poutinerie, brought to us by Air Canada pops up Oct. 3-13 at Downtown Crossing. Expect fries doused in all kinds of sauces, from curds to beet hummus. Each dish is 5 bucks and proceeds benefit the nonprofit About Fresh.
Bukowski Tavern is teaming up with Jack’s Abby for an Oktoberfest this Friday, Oct. 4, at the tavern on Cambridge Street in Cambridge. The beer and bratwurst are served 7 to 10. www.bukowskitavern.net
Providence Proper
Local restaurants, breweries and wineries will be on hand for Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life Festival 7 to 10 this Saturday, Oct. 5, at Station Park downtown. Proceeds benefit The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. Tickets are 30 bucks. www.gloriagemma.org
Around Rhody
Harvesting Hope is 6 to 8:30 today, Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Squantum Association on Veterans Memorial Parkway in East Providence. Featured will be food from local chefs, craft brews and fine wines. Tickets are 100 bucks and the event benefits The Southside Community Trust. www.southsideclt.org
They have handcrafted specialty pizzas, wings and steaks, plus lunch, dinner, cold drafts and a full bar at Dan’s on Victory Highway in West Greenwich. www.danspizzaplace.com and 401.392.3092
The Museum of Work and Culture will be partying in Pawtucket at the German American Cultural Society on Carter Avenue starting at 6 on Saturday, Oct. 19, to celebrate Oktoberfest. Tickets are 30 bucks. www.shopmowc.com and 401.769.9675
Tap and bottle
More than 100 wines will be available for sampling at the City Spirits Grand Wine Tasting 6:30 to 9 Friday, Oct. 18, at the Attleboro Arts Museum on Park Street. Tickets are 15 bucks and proceeds benefit the museum. www.attleboroartsmuseum.org
Yankee Spirits is having a grand wine tasting 5 to 7:30 Wednesday, Oct. 16, at its Route 1 store in South Attleboro. And there’s a six-table blended whiskey tasting there 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday, Oct. 23. www.yankeespirits.com
They released their seasonal pumpkin ale this week at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
It’s Beers + Brats + Pickles + Pretzels 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday, Oct. 10, at Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s Harvest Kitchen on Bailey Street in Pawtucket. Tickets are 45 bucks. www.farmfreshri.org
Big dates
Tuesday: Oct. 22: Shovel Town Brewery fall beer dinner, Stoneforge Grill, Roosevelt Circle, South Easton, at 7, 45 bucks. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com and 508.238.0550
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Cuisine for a Cause Rhode Island fundraiser with local chefs for the American Liver Foundation, Strand Ballroom, Washington Street, Providence, 6 to 9, 100 bucks, 175 for two. Alfevents.org
Friday, Oct. 25: Four-course meat and game dinner, Ella’s Fine Food and Drink, Tower Street, Westerly, at 6, 150 bucks. www.ellasfinefoodanddrink.com and 401.315.0606
Friday, Oct. 25: Five-course French dinner with Krug Champagne, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown.
Out West
The Harvest Festival is 11 to 5 this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at Jonathan Edwards Winery on Chester Maine Road in North Stonington, Conn. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.jedwardswinery.com
Sad note
Navy Yard Bistro in Charlestown is no more.
Changing tables
The new chef at The Fat Cat on Hancock Street in Quincy is Bobby Sisson, formerly of Island Creek Oyster Bar, Sportello, Great Bay and The Townshend.
Menu mysteries
Grouper, the fish, gets its name from the Portuguese “garoupa,” probably a native South American name.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Oysters are a buck-a-shuck Tuesdays through Sundays 3 to 6:30 at the Providence Oyster Bar on Atwells Avenue in Providence. The happy hour special on Mondays is 4 to 6:30. www.provoysterbar.com
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Attleboro: The tom sum noodle soup with shrimp (11 bucks) at Blue Moon on Pleasant Street in Attleboro. 508.222.1000
Hyannis: The lobster bisque (10 bucks), fish cakes and baked beans (16 bucks) and lobster roll (25 bucks) at Spanky’s Clam Shack on Ocean Street. 508.771.2770
Mashpee: The clam chowder (7 bucks) and the traditional reuben (12 bucks) at Bobby Byrne’s Pub at Mashpee Commons. 508.477.0600
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Stillwater
This is new on Kingston Street in Boston, where Townsman used to be.
Good Game Grill
This is Providence’s first board game café, on Weybosset Street downtown.
Banners Kitchen & Tap
This is a new multi-level restaurant opening in October at The Hub on the Causeway near TD Garden and North Station in Boston.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.