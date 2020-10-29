Halloween may be more “spooky” this year than usual, but The Notester has heard about a few unusual treats.
For instance, kids eat free on Halloween at 110 Grill on Ledgeview Way in Wrentham, as long as an adult buys a regular meal for 12 bucks or more. Kids must be 12 or younger. So, dress up and go — and take this item with you. www.110grill.com
And Osamequin Farm on Walnut Street in Seekonk is showing “Beetlejuice” on movie night outdoors on Halloween. Groups of four can reserve a spot on the field and pay anything from 10 bucks to 40 depending on your generosity. The flick starts at 7. www.osamequinfarm.com
And, hey, for a limited time you can try a Pumpkin Pie Hard Shake — that’s whipped cream vodka, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crust, at the Harry’s Bar and Burger spots in Rhode Island. www.harrysbarburger.com
On Halloween they’re having an orange wine night — look it up — at the Courtland Club on Courtland Street in Providence. The patio closes at 10, indoors at midnight. Costumes encouraged. www.courtlandclub.com
They’re having a spooky brunch Sunday, Nov. 1, at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
Or you can head down to Mystic Seaport Museum on Greenmanville Avenue in Mystic, Conn., Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29 and 30, for a jack-o-Lantern walk through the spooky museum grounds lit up by more than 500 pumpkins. The walk ends with food, live music, lawn games and a bonfire. It’s 5:30 to 9. www.mysticseaport.org.
The local scene
Before Halloween comes Oktoberfest, and Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill on South Main Street in Attleboro is offering its annual German feast through Friday, Oct. 30. Take it from The Notester, there is plenty of great German food and drink. www.morins1911.com
Turkey pies are 5 bucks, which is a buck off the usual price, through Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Willow Tree store on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.willowtreefarm.com
The Chartley Country Stores in Norton and Rehoboth have new owners, Bob and Karen Ryan of Carver, who say they plan no major changes. www.chartleys.com
Greater Boston
You can stay warm in the new six-person heated igloos outside at Woods Hill Pier 4 on Pier Four Boulevard in Boston. www.woodshillpier4.com
Downtown Boston’s Mooncusser Fish House has opened Cusser’s Roast Beef and Seafood at Time Out Market on Park Drive in Brookline. www.mooncusserfishhouse.com
Station Diner on Union Street in Newton has the same owner and a similar menu, but now it’s name is Jamie’s on Union. www.jamiesonunion.com
Providence Proper
Providence GPub on Orange Street has a new outdoor beer garden, a new gastropub menu, an expanded craft beer list and has reopened its indoor dining room. www.providencegpub.com
The Grange on Broadway is now open for indoor dining Wednesdays through Sundays. www.providencegrange.com
Around Rhody
Legal Sea Foods in Garden City in Cranston is open noon to 8 with indoor and outdoor seating. www.legalseafoods.com
Plant City on Water Street in Providence is opening a drive-thru and takeout branch on West Main Road in Middletown, where the Papa Gino’s used to be. www.plantcitydvd.com
Tap, cask and bottle
Wormtown Brewery’s annual release of “Norm,” its chocolate coconut stout, will be different this year due to COVID-19, but “Super.” Masslive.com says the Oct. 31 celebration will include a release of “Super Norm,” an imperial coconut stout. The brew will be available in its taprooms in Worcester and at Patriot Place in Foxboro, with limited distribution around Massachusetts and Rhode Island. (http://wormtownbrewery.com)
This weekend, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, is the last chance to enjoy The Guild brewery’s weekend pop-up beer garden, The Guild PVD, in the Providence Innovation District Park (by the new footbridge) in Downtown Providence. It’s open 3 to 6 Friday, 1 to 6 Saturday and noon to 5 Sunday.
By the way, they’re having a The Burgundian waffle brunch 2 to 6 Sunday, Nov. 1, at The Guild on Main Street in Pawtucket. www.theguild.com
They serve cocktails on their outdoor patio and offer live music on Thirsty Thursdays at The Industrious Spirit Company on Sims Avenue in Providence. They have teamed up with the Caribbean restaurant Garden of Eve for tableside delivery of food. www.iscospirits.com
Sad notes
Bella Sarno on Kelly Boulevard in North Attleboro, operated by the local Ranieri family for the past five years, closed its doors last Sunday.
Happy note
Il Capriccio, which closed in June after 39 years on Main Street in Waltham, has moved to The Merc building on Moody Street in that same town. It will reopen in November. www.ilcapricciowaltham.com
Big dates
Friday, Nov. 6: 25th anniversary harvest dinner at 6:30 at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. It’s 85 bucks, 110 with wine pairings. www.newportvineyards.com
Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10: Candlelight dinner series at The Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett. They are held the second Monday and Tuesday of each month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Awards on the wall
Two Screaming Mi Mi Awards went to Rhed’s Hot Sauce — yes, The Notester’s tried it — at the recent Hot Sauce Expo in NYC. The Middletown company took first place in the Asian category with its Déjà Vu sauce and third place in the jalapeno category for its Club Jalapeno. www.rhedshotsauce.com
Menu mysteries
A terrine is naked pate usually served from the baking dish of the same name.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Buy three large pizzas and you’ll get a small cheese pizza free at Georgie’Z Pizza & Seafood on Park Street in Attleboro. 508.455.0191
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Cumberland: The kale soup (5 bucks), eggplant stack (7 bucks) and the butternut squash ravioli (10 bucks) at La Familia on Diamond Hill Road. www.lafamiliarestaurants.com
Pawtucket: The calamari (12 bucks), the pot roast (17 bucks) and the pot roast grilled cheese sandwich (13 bucks) at Arigna’s Irish Pub on Armistice Boulevard. www.arignasirishpub.com
Norton: The Southern Special hamburger (12 bucks) and sriracha peanut chicken sandwich (9 bucks) at Mac & Walt’s on Old Colony Road. www.macandwalts.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com
SOMETHING NEW Family Pizza
There are a lot of enticing Greek dishes on the extensive menu — like falafel, gyro and kafta dinners, spinach pies and baklava — at this new spot on Pleasant Street, next to Papagallo. www.familypizzaattleboro.com
Nusr-Et Boston
This is a new steakhouse on Arlington Street in Boston’s Back Bay, brought to us by Instagram chef sensation Salt Bae.
The George
Aptly nicknamed The George on Washington, this is a new American comfort food restaurant in Downtown Providence. www.thegeorge-onwashington.com
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.