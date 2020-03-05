Ocean House in Westerly and its restaurant, Coast, have earned the prestigious Five Diamond rating from AAA Northeast.
Coming in with Four Diamond designations are Cara in The Chanler on Cliff Walk, Castle Hill Inn and Vanderbilt Grill, all in Newport.
The Providence winners are Gracie’s, Hotel Providence and Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel.
Also winning Big 4s for lodging are Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel in Foxboro, Watch Hill Inn and the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Point Pleasant Inn & Resort in Bristol and, in Newport, Forty 1 North, Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina, Hydrangea House Inn, The Chanler, Vanderbilt and Newport Marriott.
By the way, a national AAA Five Diamond award went to Boston Harbor Hotel.
The local scene
The Bj’s Restaurant and Brewpub is open off Route 1, in the shopping center across from the mall. www.bjrestaurants.com
The 9th annual Patriot Place Chili Bowl is 1 to 3 this Sunday, March 8, at Bass Pro Shops in the South Marketplace. Tickets to sample chili from local restaurants are 5 bucks. www.patriot-place.com
Get this: Panera Bread has unveiled a subscription service that allows you, for 9 bucks a month, unlimited coffee and tea at all its spots nationwiode. www.panerabread.com
Jumbo baked stuff shrimp for 10 bucks and penne with red clam sauce for 7 bucks are the entrees this Lenten season at the Friday luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, March 6, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Paul Nardizzi, Andrew Della Volpe and Steve Bjork headline a comedy show 9:30 Saturday, March 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. Tickets are 25 bucks, and if you have dinner there first, you save 5 bucks. www.bellasarno.com
There’s a corned beef and cabbage dinner 5 to 7 Saturday, March 14, at Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC, on Fall River Avenue. Tickets are 14 bucks, 4 for kids up to 12 and they like reservations. www.seekonkucc@gmail.com
The South Attleboro Village Lions’ 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner-dance is 6 to 10 Saturday, March 14, at the The Elks Lodge on Bulfinch Street in North Attleboro. Tickets, bought by March 11, are 27 bucks. jazz-z@comcast.net
Reminders:
The Chili Fest-Hoedown is this Saturday, March 7, at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road. Doors open at 6, followed by a chili competition among area restaurants and line dancing. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.norfolkmalions.org
The Counterfeit Cash Tribute Show is coming Friday, March 20, to Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. You’ll hear tunes from the likes of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline. Tickets are 20 bucks, 25 at the door. www.bellasarno.com
The 5-buck Tuesdays breakfast schedule for March at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street is pumpkin pancakes and sausage, March 10; eggs and corned beef hash, March 17; Denver omelet, March 24, and apple pie French toast, March 31. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
The Greater Boston Chili Bowl is this Saturday, March 7, starting at noon outside at Technology Square. Look for lots of chilis and plenty of suds to wash it down. Tickets are 38 bucks. www.greatchilibowl.com
Providence Proper
They have live jazz every Thursday and brunch 10 to 2:30 Saturdays and Sundays at The River Social at the Waterplace Complex on Exchange Street. www.theriversocial.com
Around Rhody
Narragansett Spring Restaurant Week with lots of specials is March 20-29. www.narragansettcoc.com
They’re serving a venison dinner at 1 on Sunday, March 15, at Spirito’s on Plainfield Pike in Cranston. Think venison chili, venison sptzatta, venison sausage, venison meatloaf, plus baked rabbit. Tickets are 40 bucks. 401.305.2333
La Francofete, to celebrate all things French, is 6 to 10:30 Saturday, March 21, at The Squantum Club on Veterans Memorial Parkway in East Providence. Tickets are 50 bucks for this Alliance Francaise of Providence event. afprovidenceri@gmail.com
Tap and bottle
The Guild in Pawtucket is opening a second location, The Guild Warren, in the old Tourister Mill in Warren. A brewery, brewpub and restaurant are planned. www.theguildri.com
There are dozens of events across the state celebrating local brews next week during Massachusetts Beer Week, March 7-14. www.massbrewersguild.org
Big dates
Friday, March 6: Four-course Gail Wines dinner, Gracie’s, Washington Street, Providence, 6:30-9:30, 115 bucks. www.graciesprov.com
Friday, March 13: Finca Allende wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, March 18: Australian wine dinner, Stoneforge Publick House, Paramount Drive, Raynham, at 7, 65 bucks. www.stoneforgepublickhouse.com
Sad notes
Southern Proper on Harrison Avenue in Boston’s South End has been shuttered.
Changing tables
David Nevins of Neptune Oyster is the chef at the new Grand Tour on Newberry Street in Boston’s Back Bay.
Awards on the wall
The cinnamon knot by Garden Grille on East Street in Pawtucket, which has been in operation for 25 years, made the top 10 list for vegan sweet treats from PETA, the animal rights group. www.gardengrilleri.com
Menu mysteries
Fenugreek comes from the Latin for “Greek hay.”
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
The special Sicilian treat at Avvio at Garden City in Cranston this month is a three-course tasting menu for 30 bucks, with wine pairings available. Think sausage arancini, lamb stew, swordfish carponata and pistachio cannoli. www.avvivoristorante.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The 12-ounce prime rib (15 bucks) Thursdays at Wetherlaine’s, County Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
Wrentham: The tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich (13 bucks) and the red beet salad with steak tips (19 bucks) at 110 Grill on Ledgeview Way. www.110grill.com
Pawtucket: The lobster bisque (8 bucks), meatball hero (12 bucks) and coal-fired wings (13 bucks) at Arigna Irish Pub on Armistice Boulevard. www.arignairishpub.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Ceremony
This is a modern tea house and Providence’s first zero-proof bar. It’s on Thayer Street where Tealuxe used to be.
Krasi Meze + Wine
This is new on Gloucester Street in Boston, and the menu is mostly meze and they have an all-Greek wine list.
Casino Café and Grille
You’ll find this new American casual restaurant at the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
