Dispatch comes to Xfinity this weekend
The roots-rock band Dispatch will be performing Saturday night, Aug. 20 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont, the band has successfully charted an independent path in the music history, selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden and drawing over 100,000 fans to an outdoor show in their adopted hometown of Boston without any traditional radio or major label support. The band recently released their eighth studio album, “Break Our Fall,” and this spring dropped an acoustic re-recording of their single “The General” in Russian to show their support for Ukraine. Their current tour is their first with the band O.A.R. Ticket info: livenation.com.
Burbage staging ‘Junk’ in Pawtucket
Burbage Theatre Co. closes its 10th season with the New England premiere Ayad Akhtar’s award-winning “Junk.” Set amid a financial civil war in the 1980s spanning from Los Angeles to Wall Street, the fast-paced thriller explores the dynamics of money, greed, and power from an ever-shifting assortment of perspectives. “Junk” runs from Aug. 18 through Sept. 11 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket. (401-484-0355, burbagetheatre.org)
Folk maritime quartet in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present its 4th Take It Outside Concert of the year Sunday, Aug. 21, from 4-5 p.m. The Johnson Girls will be performing at the new outside concert space behind the BRT. The a cappella quartet has been performing on the folk and maritime music scene for 25 years, believing that sea chanteys and sea songs were the first real “world music.” Admission is $15. Reserve by calling 401-725-9272. Folding chairs will be provided but audiences can bring a chair or blanket if preferred. No outside food or drink is allowed. In event of rain, show will be held inside.
Boston French Film Fest returns to MFA
For the first time since 2019, the Boston French Film Festival is returning to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. The festival opens with Eric Gravel’s big-hearted thriller “Full Time,” about a single mom (César Award winner Laure Calamy) racing against time to a potentially life-changing job interview. And there will be a 25th-anniversary screening of the sweet drama” My Life in Pink,” about a 6-year-old trans girl and her family’s journey of acceptance. The festival will close with actor-turned-director Mathieu Amalric’s heartbreaking drama “Hold Me Tight,” featuring a lauded performance from “Phantom Thread” star Vicky Krieps. Ticket info: mfa.org.
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats in Woonsocket
San Francisco Bay-area blues band Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, two-time winners of the Blues Music Award for Band Of The Year, will perform Saturday night, Aug. 20, live at Chan’s in Woonsocket. Their latest Alligator Records release is 2019’s “Contemporary,” which UK music magazine MOJO named the #4 Best Blues Album Of 2019. Tickets are $30 advance / $35 door. Show starts at 8. (chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
A walk in the woods, Lincoln Woods
The Walk ‘n Mass Volkssport Club is inviting walkers to complete a 5km or 10km (3.1 or 6.2 mile) walk route in Lincoln, R.I. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The walk-at-your-own pace, just-for-fun event starts in Lincoln Woods State Park. Enter at the Twin River Gate Entrance, 1 Twin River Road. Participants must preregister through my.ava.org. The 10km walk will start between 9 and 10 a.m. and the 5km between 10 and 10:45 a.m. Walkers should finish by noon and can then enjoy a bring-your-own picnic and drink. Dessert will be provided. More info: mfwalks2010@verizon.net, or www.walknmass.org.